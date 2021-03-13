Customer Reviews of Lexus of Thousand Oaks
The Best Ever
by 03/13/2021on
Today I purchased my 3rd Lexus, and I cannot speak highly enough about Jonny Goldfinger. We started texting yesterday, and all of my questions were answered before I even walked in the door. He was the best car salesman I’ve ever come across when dealing over the years with 3 Lexus dealerships and, with his suggestions, I got a better deal than I had even hoped for. I thoroughly enjoyed the time spent with him and the associates who assisted in getting me out of the door and into my new ES300h. Lexus of Thousand Oaks is so very lucky to have this wonderful man on their staff!!!! Jonny, again, thank you so much for all you did for me!!!!
These are difficult times - don’t make them more difficult
by 03/28/2021on
If you're looking to purchase a vehicle I highly recommend you stay away from this beautiful dealership it may look nice from the outside but inside you'll will find a terrible sales manager who is unwilling to adapt and help its customers. Offering to pay full price for a vehicle and leaving without a car is mine blowing to me. They're only looking for people who are uneducated when it comes to purchasing vehicles so they can take advantage of them. Lora has sold cars her entire life and can't manage to have a customer leave happy. But maybe it's that she's working under Junious the sales manager. These are difficult times. Don't make them any more difficult but shopping for your next car with them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Cubs in 4!
by 09/21/2019on
I am 70 years old and have purchased many vehicles over my lifetime. I can honestly say that I have never had a better experience in purchasing a vehicle that I did with Charles Shapiro! He is pleasant, extremely knowledgeable, patient and not aggressive in his approach to selling a vehicle. But most important, he has great integrity, is honest, and one who you can believe is telling you the truth about the purchase transaction. I will return to Lexus to purchase my next vehicle solely because of the way he handled my transaction; and I strongly recommend that if you're thinking of purchasing a Lexus, you go to Charles!! Five stars in every way!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent car buying experience!
by 09/05/2019on
Charles Shapiro of Lexus of Thousand Oaks made my recent Lexus purchase a pleasure. Charles is very personable and knowledgeable. He patiently answered all of my questions and expertly guided me every step of the way during the entire process. It’s obvious that Charles wanted me to choose the right Lexus model and be extremely happy once I owned it - which I am! His honest, straightforward and low pressure sales approach is a refreshing change from other experiences I have had at other dealerships. Because of Charles, this was the best car buying experience I've ever had. The entire staff of Lexus of Thousand Oaks also reflected the commitment everyone there has to customer satisfaction. I would definitely recommend Charles and Lexus of Thousand Oaks to everyone I know. Barry K. Woodland Hills CA
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Money over Customer Service
by 02/13/2018on
This review is for the service department. I recently took my car in for a diagnosis and repair. Midway through that process, I received a call from a service writer stating Alan had put a hold on things because of a outstanding RO. Fast forward a couple days, I reached out to Alan to resolve the issue. The RO was supposedly from April 2017. I been to the dealer 5+ times since then and nothing has come up. His response was someone on his end dropped the ball however I'm responsible. After some back and forth, Alan agreed to dissolve the balance and told me Lexus of Thousand Oaks is in business to make money and my business was no longer welcomed there. Take note i've had several services done there, one being $3,000 alone. It's amazing that someone on his side made a clerical error and he passed that burden on to a loyal customer of the dealer and the Lexus brand. I am insulted, embarrassed and sad about the situation and based on that, I'll have to sever ties with Lexus as a whole.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Don't go anywhere else
by 07/29/2017on
As a lot of you are aware car buying is not the most pleasant experience. That is so not true anymore. Charles at Thousand Oaks Lexus makes it a very enjoyable experience. He is knowledgeable he is a professional he explains things thoroughly. I was truly thinking of getting a whole different car other than Lexus but because of Charles and the service that I get here I can't and will not go to another dealership. You won't be sorry if you contact Charles!!!!!!!! I can't wait to get my third Lexus from him!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BEST LEXUS DEALER EVER !!!
by 07/14/2017on
I recently purchased a 2017 Lexus RX 350 PAUL VALLIS , internet sales manager at Lexus of Thousand Oaks was simply outstanding . Having purchased over a dozen new vehicles in the past including a couple of Lexus at other dealers , Paul provided the best , most professional purchase experience ever. He's a rare gem, a real asset to Lexus of Thousand Oaks and a person whom Lexus Corporate should try to study his best practices to emulate and implement at Lexus dealerships worldwide. Julie Kobayashi, the delivery specialist was also truly outstanding. She took the time to clearly explain the features of the new car and made sure it was clearly understood. She described so many new features I did not know even existed. She's a true professional. Keep up the amazing work Paul & Julie ! Highest possible recommendation for Lexus of Thousand Oaks !!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales experience with Patrick Wei I'd never had with other sales
by 12/19/2015on
Patrick helped me all the way from first contacting by email until completing the purchase with great professionalism and thoughtful assistance. In spite living very distant (over 250 miles) from their location, it was worth going down there to test-drive toward purchase. He even kindly took me back to the rental place to pick up my cell phone I accidentally left in a rented car. Great price
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No Gimmicks, Bottom Line New Car Pricing
by 03/18/2014on
When you email or call Jon L. at Thousand Oaks Lexus, he will provide you bottom line, no negotiating pricing. You will not find better pricing anywhere else, and it is not worth the time and effort you are going to spend to try to save another $100 (maybe) elsewhere. His pricing was below Edmonds fair value, and there was no bait and switch or upwell. If you are trading in a used vehicle that is not a Lexus, make sure you do your homework. They will in fact give you a lower trade in value if you do not know exactly what the real trade in value of your vehicle is worth. If you live closer to Thousand Oaks Lexus than any other dealer, you would be foolish not to buy a car from them rather than elsewhere. They have the pricing, and service. They did not detail the car I purchased as well as they should have, but with the money I saved, I could afford a car wash.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience with Steve Johiro!
by 10/19/2011on
It was such a good experience having Steve Johiro help me find my next new Lexus. The minute I got to the dealership, I was nervous about which salesperson was going to approach me. Being a female, you feel quite vulnerable at car dealerships. However, all that went out the window because of Steve. Unlike other salespeople that I've dealt with, he's not pushy or shows any manipulative manners just to meet his sales quota. Quite the opposite, he was like another friend who patiently guided me to all the different options and pricing that meets my satisfaction and needs. I loved working with Steve who knows how to deliver a promise and makes sure that you walk away from this dealership with a 5 star rating in your mind! HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They may have a great sales team but their service department is subpar.
by 10/05/2011on
I recently received a radiator flush and refill from this dealer but as I got home, I noticed that the coolant sprayed all over my engine as I went to check the engine oil. When I took it back the them, they claimed that because it was a 19 year old Lexus, that they assumed it was a 19 year old radiator too. After some arguing, I made the point that when I came in to the dealer, I did not have this problem but when I left the dealer, I did and for them to look at it from a consumer's standpoint. He agreed to check the whole coolant system and by almost mid afternoon, they called to tell me that the radiator was leaking and the overflow tank was leaking. I asked if they were going to do anything and Mike Hummel, the Assistant Service Manager, simply said that I wasn't their fault and tried to accuse my car of having that preexisting condition. I know Lexus strives on "The Pursuit of Perfection," but after I got my car back for the coolant exchange, there were no notes of a leaking radiator at the seam or the overflow tank. It is the dealer's duty to notify me, the owner, of any preexisting condition of my vehicle before starting work and note it on the work order, especially in an OPEN AND OBVIOUS area of the engine, for liability reasons. Not to my surprise, there were no notes of a leaking radiator or leaking overflow tank when I checked the work order on the receipt they gave me and they gave me the car only to find out of this problem when I got home. After a call to the Lexus Customer Satisfaction hotline about my complaint, Alan Vollbrecht, the Service Manager, called me on my cell accusing my car of having a head gasket leak causing carbon to enter my coolant system and proposed that they do a engine block leak test for free. I asked when is a good time to bring in my car and he said anytime tomorrow. So, at 9 am, I promptly arrived at the service department with my car which was smoking by the time I arrived at the dealer. After a two and a half hour wait, Alan came back with the test results and wouldn't you know it? My car came came back passing the test with no leaks in the head gasket and no carbon in the coolant. I find it hard to believe that right after they worked on my car that the radiator started leaking just by coincidence. With this new information, Alan, said that they "could help me" and give me a %15 percent discount of a $1385 dollar estimate they gave me to repair this problem. I refused and filed a complaint to Lexus Customer Satisfaction and I am awaiting a call back from them. If it wasn't for Dale Allen, Chris Doria, Steve Leisenring, or Marty Yoakum, I would have had a much more unfavorable experience with Lexus of Thousand Oaks.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Love these guys.
by 01/08/2008on
Fast, reliable service...this is a good Lexus Service Dept. They have a good amount of loaner cars, they are VERY curtious, have a beautiful facility, what more can i say. Lexus services are always a little pricier than they should be, but its ALMOST worth it to take it here...definitely go here for warranty covered work
