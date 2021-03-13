1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I recently received a radiator flush and refill from this dealer but as I got home, I noticed that the coolant sprayed all over my engine as I went to check the engine oil. When I took it back the them, they claimed that because it was a 19 year old Lexus, that they assumed it was a 19 year old radiator too. After some arguing, I made the point that when I came in to the dealer, I did not have this problem but when I left the dealer, I did and for them to look at it from a consumer's standpoint. He agreed to check the whole coolant system and by almost mid afternoon, they called to tell me that the radiator was leaking and the overflow tank was leaking. I asked if they were going to do anything and Mike Hummel, the Assistant Service Manager, simply said that I wasn't their fault and tried to accuse my car of having that preexisting condition. I know Lexus strives on "The Pursuit of Perfection," but after I got my car back for the coolant exchange, there were no notes of a leaking radiator at the seam or the overflow tank. It is the dealer's duty to notify me, the owner, of any preexisting condition of my vehicle before starting work and note it on the work order, especially in an OPEN AND OBVIOUS area of the engine, for liability reasons. Not to my surprise, there were no notes of a leaking radiator or leaking overflow tank when I checked the work order on the receipt they gave me and they gave me the car only to find out of this problem when I got home. After a call to the Lexus Customer Satisfaction hotline about my complaint, Alan Vollbrecht, the Service Manager, called me on my cell accusing my car of having a head gasket leak causing carbon to enter my coolant system and proposed that they do a engine block leak test for free. I asked when is a good time to bring in my car and he said anytime tomorrow. So, at 9 am, I promptly arrived at the service department with my car which was smoking by the time I arrived at the dealer. After a two and a half hour wait, Alan came back with the test results and wouldn't you know it? My car came came back passing the test with no leaks in the head gasket and no carbon in the coolant. I find it hard to believe that right after they worked on my car that the radiator started leaking just by coincidence. With this new information, Alan, said that they "could help me" and give me a %15 percent discount of a $1385 dollar estimate they gave me to repair this problem. I refused and filed a complaint to Lexus Customer Satisfaction and I am awaiting a call back from them. If it wasn't for Dale Allen, Chris Doria, Steve Leisenring, or Marty Yoakum, I would have had a much more unfavorable experience with Lexus of Thousand Oaks. Read more