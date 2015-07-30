1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This dealership must be doing great business because they certainly don't care about making a sale. My lease is coming due and I'm looking to buy the 2010 Sport. I originally leased from [another dealership] and had a great experience. The sales person I worked with left [that dealership] and is now with Thousand Oaks Land Rover so I naturally seeked him out - 3 years later- to help me purchase the new 2010 model. Well, that was my mistake! I called a couple of weeks ago and we talked about what I was looking for and I made sure to check if he would be around on the day I planned to stop by. Okay, so then yesterday was the day of our appointment and when I arrived I was told that he was on a plane out of town. A little surprised but I was okay with it since the GM assured me that he (my sales guy) would call tomorrow (which is now today) and that he could do the deal remotely. Needless to say, it is the next day and now 3:00 pm....no call! I called the dealership and the GM who assured me that I'd get a call apparently 'just left' for the day and then was asked by the receptionist if I wanted the sales guy's voicemail or his cell phone. I said forget it. Why should I have to chase someone down to sell me a car! Read more