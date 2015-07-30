Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Land Rover Thousand Oaks

Land Rover Thousand Oaks

Visit dealer’s website 
3595 Auto Mall Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Land Rover Thousand Oaks

3 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great sales experience

by Gerard6070 on 07/30/2015

We had a great sales experience at Land Rover of Thousand Oaks. Highest professionalism, courtesy, extremely knowledgeable and very helpful I highly recommend Terry as your sales consultant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bonnie

by SandySimonson on 07/13/2015

I love my car and she was a GREAT teacher.... She made the experience fun and it was one very long day

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Don't go here! Apparently they don't need your business!

by k168c on 12/24/2009

This dealership must be doing great business because they certainly don't care about making a sale. My lease is coming due and I'm looking to buy the 2010 Sport. I originally leased from [another dealership] and had a great experience. The sales person I worked with left [that dealership] and is now with Thousand Oaks Land Rover so I naturally seeked him out - 3 years later- to help me purchase the new 2010 model. Well, that was my mistake! I called a couple of weeks ago and we talked about what I was looking for and I made sure to check if he would be around on the day I planned to stop by. Okay, so then yesterday was the day of our appointment and when I arrived I was told that he was on a plane out of town. A little surprised but I was okay with it since the GM assured me that he (my sales guy) would call tomorrow (which is now today) and that he could do the deal remotely. Needless to say, it is the next day and now 3:00 pm....no call! I called the dealership and the GM who assured me that I'd get a call apparently 'just left' for the day and then was asked by the receptionist if I wanted the sales guy's voicemail or his cell phone. I said forget it. Why should I have to chase someone down to sell me a car!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
31 cars in stock
15 new2 used14 certified pre-owned
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
8 new|2 used|
6 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
2 new|0 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Land Rover Discovery Sport
3 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for