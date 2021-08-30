5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We had a great experience with "David Petty" @ Jaguar Land Rover Thousand Oaks in purchasing our new "Jaguar XJL". Below is our detailed experience with Dave: BEFORE PURCHASE: **************************** I was looking for new or CPO XJL for very long. When I saw the XJL with price marked down on their website I requested for more details online and I immediately got the response from Dave Petty. Dave was very prompt in replying to all my emails and answering all my questions and concerns. As we live in San Francisco, its hard for us to travel to LA just to look at the cars in-person and shortlist them. And as there were no pictures online on the website, I requested Dave for the pictures of many XJ's/XJL's which were in their inventory. He was very patient in searching them in the lot (they have couple of lots few blocks away from the showroom which they are renovating) and taking the pictures of all the requested cars and mailing with all the details. He was also very honest, professional and straight forward regarding the price and condition of the cars. After looking at the pictures and talking to Dave, we finally shortlisted 1 XJL + 2 XJ's (backup) as all 3 cars have price marked down several thousand $$ below MSRP and booked the flight from SFO to LA. But I received a mail from Dave on the evening before we scheduled to fly, to let us know that 1 of the cars (XJ) which I shortlisted as a 2nd option is sold out and on the XJL which we were really interested in purchasing (the car which we have purchased), someone else just requested to run the credit for financing. And the 3rd car (XJ) is in service so it wont be available when we arrive. It was hard for us to believe thinking how come all 3 cars be sold out or not available in just few hour when we have been talking over the phone or communicating via email for days. We weren't sure if its a sales person's tactics to push us to purchase the car before we even arrive and take away the option of talking/negotiate the price. But as we were really interested I asked Dave if there is anyway he can hold it. As Dave understand that we have been talking about this car for days and we like this car, he managed to convince his manager to hold the car by running our credit. DURING PURCHASE: **************************** When we arrived at Jaguar showroom, we found out that one of the 3 short listed XJ's was really sold out and saw the other car in service. We also got to know that the customer who was interested in purchasing the car which we liked, purchased the other XJ (Thanks to Dave). It instantly gained our trust on Dave. He was friendly and patient to show us all the cars and let us test drive multiple vehicles. And we finally purchased XJL the car which we liked. But as the car was sitting in the lot under LA sun for over 1 year, there were few minor paint cracks, a small dings and a crack on the rear seat arm rest. So after purchasing, we left the car in LA for service people to order the new part and fix the paint and came back to SF. **************************** AFTER PURCHASE: **************************** Dave constantly followed up the service people to make sure they do the job properly and updated us with the status. Though its a new car, as its sitting in the lot for so long, they replaced the battery all 4 tires with brand new ones and also did complete CPO inspection. As we requested to ship the car to SF, he stayed up late ~ 9pm to make sure the shipping job is taken care properly. ******************************** -ve experience we had @Jaguar Land Rover Thousand Oaks: ********************************* As we all (4 people) flew from SF and also found couple of issues with the car like minor cracks in the paint, broken rear seat armrest , few dings, we hoped we could get better deal either in the price or warranty or free shipping as we weren't expecting these many problems. They at-least should have informed us about these problems before we even decided to fly to LA. We are told straight on face that we are not going to get any kind of perks and if we don't purchase its fine. I have seen many of my friends who purchased cars from luxury brands like Porsche / Mercedes / BMW and also from even economy brands like Fiat / Honda / Toyota. They all got some kind of goodies like floor mats, free Service vouchers, Jackets, Key chains , extra set of keys. We understand its not in Dave's hands, we believe he tried his best. His manager should learn how to make a customer who is purchasing a car leave the dealership with a smile on their face. Anyways we are still happy with the purchase and the overall experience, specially with Dave Petty. Read more