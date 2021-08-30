Jaguar of Thousand Oaks
Customer Reviews of Jaguar of Thousand Oaks
Exceptional Service Since Day One!
by 08/30/2021on
The entire service team at JLR T.O., including my service advisor Victor, has been exceptional in addressing all my Jaguar service needs and concerns since day 1 of purchase over 6 yrs n running! Victor has always shown care abt customer satisfaction and as a long-time customer, we really appreciate his concern n attention to our beautiful vehicle! Highly recommend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Service Since Day One!
by 08/30/2021on
The entire service team at JLR T.O., including my service advisor Victor, has been exceptional in addressing all my Jaguar service needs and concerns since day 1 of purchase over 6 yrs n running! Victor has always shown care abt customer satisfaction and as a long-time customer, we really appreciate his concern n attention to our beautiful vehicle! Highly recommend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Couldn't have been easier!
by 04/05/2020on
I called to schedule. I cancelled a couple of times because of work. When I was ready I took it in they had a comparable loaner car for me. I met with my service person who was very pleasant. He listened to the problems I was having with my F-Pace and wrote it all down. He called me later that day to tell me what they would have to do and it might take longer than initially thought. I continued to received updates via email. It took a week. I didn't mind since I enjoyed the car they loaned me. When I picked up my car I was very pleased that it was washed and everything was working perfectly again. I have owned two Jaguars in the last five years and this dealership has serviced both of them. They are always top notch!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service
by 02/12/2020on
victor is always ready to help and get my needs done .... the service department is a pleasure to work with....
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales
by 02/01/2020on
Marisa was pleasant and not pushy. Extremely knowledgeable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always excellent service!
by 01/31/2020on
Victor, Efrain, and all the advisors and technicians do a thorough and impeccable job whenever my 2015 F-TypeS needs service. I f there is an issue, Dave, the service manager is always there to help resolve the problem. I have been taking my Jaguar in for over five years and have never encountered a problem, This is the place to take your car or SUV.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased Certified Used Jaguar - Customer Service Lacking
by 01/01/2020on
My sales person was nice enough, however, my overall customer service experience was lacking. I waited HOURS to be able to sign documents; once the paperwork was finished and the car was ready to go... we noticed paint chips. They seemed concerned at the time and offered to fix it, but they NEVER followed up with a telephone call. I purchased the touch paint myself. THEN, they called me 3 days later because the messed up on the sales tax. When I came back into the dealership to sign new documents, they said the paperwork was ready, however, they could not find the paperwork and I had to wait again for them to reprint the documents. Providing excellent customer service in my own profession, I have come to expect a level of customer service in all my transactions. I did not get this level at all at Westlake Range Rover/Jaguar. What a disappointment in my own neighborhood!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Exactly as Promised
by 12/28/2019on
The vast majority of the time Thousand Oaks Jaguar performs exactly as promised. They listen and perform.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jaguar Thousand Oaks Refuses to do a Lease Return
by 06/07/2019on
When you lease $120,000 car you'd expect the return to be pleasant and have someone help you to lease a new car. I was received by Monica Elliott, Sales Administration, who called herself the Lease Manager, and she tells me, I can only return my F-Type R here if I leased it with them. I thought that sounded odd so I decided to look it up online and I found on Jaguars website that I can return it at any dealership period. I shared my discovery with her and then she changed her story. She now responded, yes but our lot if full so we can't take it. This is the Brand New Thousand Oaks Jaguar Location, they have a huge lot and trust me they had at least 40 empty spots... So I turn around pointing at the lot and I say really, no space. Then she reverted back to the previous excuse. At that point, I started raising my voice a little as I don't understand that they didn't even ask me to get another car with them... Obviously, I was going to get another Jaguar but definitely not from them. Conclusion, don't go there.
Mickeymouse1118@att.net
by 12/21/2018on
Great customer service Brian is just the best in service dept would not go anywhere else
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Service As Usual at Jaguar Thousand Oaks
by 11/21/2017on
Had normal maintenance performed on 2007 Jaguar XK plus had window regulator replaced. As usual, service was very good and we are pleased with the delaership. As usual, the parts for this car are much pricier than they ought to be. We understand the dealership cannot be blamed for this.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Vicki Shirlds
by 07/15/2017on
I have always had a positive experience with Silverstar Jaguar service department from start to finish. They are very accommodating and they always get me in and supply me with a nice loaner, this past service appointment they loaned me a new jaguar SUV, which was awesome. The service department explained everything that needed to be done (recall servicing) and also printed out a detailed list of what was checked and and info on about my 100k mike servicing. They have kept my car running top notch. I must say I don't end up there often because the maintenece I get on the car is very thorough because they have great technitions
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Jaguar XJL _ Sales Person "David Petty" did a good Job
by 07/11/2017on
We had a great experience with "David Petty" @ Jaguar Land Rover Thousand Oaks in purchasing our new "Jaguar XJL". Below is our detailed experience with Dave: BEFORE PURCHASE: **************************** I was looking for new or CPO XJL for very long. When I saw the XJL with price marked down on their website I requested for more details online and I immediately got the response from Dave Petty. Dave was very prompt in replying to all my emails and answering all my questions and concerns. As we live in San Francisco, its hard for us to travel to LA just to look at the cars in-person and shortlist them. And as there were no pictures online on the website, I requested Dave for the pictures of many XJ's/XJL's which were in their inventory. He was very patient in searching them in the lot (they have couple of lots few blocks away from the showroom which they are renovating) and taking the pictures of all the requested cars and mailing with all the details. He was also very honest, professional and straight forward regarding the price and condition of the cars. After looking at the pictures and talking to Dave, we finally shortlisted 1 XJL + 2 XJ's (backup) as all 3 cars have price marked down several thousand $$ below MSRP and booked the flight from SFO to LA. But I received a mail from Dave on the evening before we scheduled to fly, to let us know that 1 of the cars (XJ) which I shortlisted as a 2nd option is sold out and on the XJL which we were really interested in purchasing (the car which we have purchased), someone else just requested to run the credit for financing. And the 3rd car (XJ) is in service so it wont be available when we arrive. It was hard for us to believe thinking how come all 3 cars be sold out or not available in just few hour when we have been talking over the phone or communicating via email for days. We weren't sure if its a sales person's tactics to push us to purchase the car before we even arrive and take away the option of talking/negotiate the price. But as we were really interested I asked Dave if there is anyway he can hold it. As Dave understand that we have been talking about this car for days and we like this car, he managed to convince his manager to hold the car by running our credit. DURING PURCHASE: **************************** When we arrived at Jaguar showroom, we found out that one of the 3 short listed XJ's was really sold out and saw the other car in service. We also got to know that the customer who was interested in purchasing the car which we liked, purchased the other XJ (Thanks to Dave). It instantly gained our trust on Dave. He was friendly and patient to show us all the cars and let us test drive multiple vehicles. And we finally purchased XJL the car which we liked. But as the car was sitting in the lot under LA sun for over 1 year, there were few minor paint cracks, a small dings and a crack on the rear seat arm rest. So after purchasing, we left the car in LA for service people to order the new part and fix the paint and came back to SF. **************************** AFTER PURCHASE: **************************** Dave constantly followed up the service people to make sure they do the job properly and updated us with the status. Though its a new car, as its sitting in the lot for so long, they replaced the battery all 4 tires with brand new ones and also did complete CPO inspection. As we requested to ship the car to SF, he stayed up late ~ 9pm to make sure the shipping job is taken care properly. ******************************** -ve experience we had @Jaguar Land Rover Thousand Oaks: ********************************* As we all (4 people) flew from SF and also found couple of issues with the car like minor cracks in the paint, broken rear seat armrest , few dings, we hoped we could get better deal either in the price or warranty or free shipping as we weren't expecting these many problems. They at-least should have informed us about these problems before we even decided to fly to LA. We are told straight on face that we are not going to get any kind of perks and if we don't purchase its fine. I have seen many of my friends who purchased cars from luxury brands like Porsche / Mercedes / BMW and also from even economy brands like Fiat / Honda / Toyota. They all got some kind of goodies like floor mats, free Service vouchers, Jackets, Key chains , extra set of keys. We understand its not in Dave's hands, we believe he tried his best. His manager should learn how to make a customer who is purchasing a car leave the dealership with a smile on their face. Anyways we are still happy with the purchase and the overall experience, specially with Dave Petty.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
deceived by my dealership of 8 years
by 07/09/2017on
It is with a heavy heart that I write this review, as I have been a customer at this dealer for almost 8 years. I have bought a Jaguar from them and then later leased a Range Rover . NEVER AGAIN On too many occasions to count my phone calls were not returned and I was forced to call the service department to intercede. Trying to turn in a lease there was almost impossible. The salesperson Dash Gill gave me a quote for a buy out and I agreed but when I attempted to return the lease he said he was not authorized to take it back saying his manager was " camping in the woods and could not be reached" They were attempting to get me into another lease, which they said they COULD do and in doing so they COULD take back my lease but only if I leased another car. I had a written quote form them on a buy out amount! I had agreed to this amount and scheduled a day to bring it in only to be told he could not take it. Then when I asked to speak to a manager he said she too was out as well at a conference. ( Does no one actually work at this dealership?) I then asked for an assistant manager and was told she would call me and she never did. And I was a loyal customer who bought one high end jaguar and leased another., I can only imagine how they treat people with no previous history with them. I ended up leasing a Mercedes and they took my car, paid me a fair price for my trade in for my Range Rover and treated me like a human being. They went out of their way to help me. It's really too bad my own dealership treated me so incredibly badly! I am disgusted with them and particularly Dash Gill. They were incredibly rude to me and flat out deceived me.They wasted my time when they they tried to get me to lease another car by agreeing to buy back my lease and then refusing when I said I was not leasing another car from them. Shame on you all... Never Again. Mercedes form now on, they know how to treat a customer!
Great Experience with Thousand Oaks Jag
by 03/16/2012on
Can't imagine that Seebeehi had such a bad experience. I have had pleasant experiences with this dealership in both sales and service. Marian in Sales and Jason in service are both pros and will take care of you! No pressure sales, quick responses via e-mail, did everything they said they would and more! They took good care of me during negotiations and sales process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
WORST CUSTOMER SERVICE
by 03/27/2011on
This is the worst dealership I have been too. I was prepared to buy a Jaguar XF Premium but left totally dissatisfied. I pulled up to the delaership and parked my BMW along the street side. I then walked by the outside of the building where a sales rep waved to me and my wife by the window. I spent about 5 min looking a the Jag outdoors. I then walked in and looked at the Jags in the showroom where I saw 3 sales reps. None of them greeted me. Both my wife and I went back outside to compare car exterior and interior colors from the outside of the car. We spent about 10 min looking and then decided to go back in the showrroom to view the cars. Amazingly no sales reps approached us until I asked out loud "is anybody going to help us". After I finally said that a sales rep came up (seemed like the manager) and said he was on the phone. I then asked him "What about the other 2 sales rep sitting there". He did apoligize but it was too late for me. This is a dealership I will not deal with. Totally dissatisified. Now for the past two week I had been shopping for a new vehicle, not that my BMW was bad, but I am interested in trying something different. I can tell you BMW Customer Service is absolutely outstanding, but like I said I'm interested in trying something different. It's really too bad they lost a sale because I was ready. Will just have to go to another Jag dealer that are professionals! So I'm thinking once I got home, imagine if I bought a Jag there and had the same type of customer service at the service department. Get's one thinking.........better off not at Thousand Oaks Jaguar.I would give it zero stars, but since I have to mark something the lowest they have is one.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
The Best Dealership
by 09/28/2009on
Silver Start Jaguar of Thousand Oaks easily beats all other dealerships I've ever done business with. And, I'm not just comparing this dealership with other Jaguar dealerships, but with BMW, Mercedes, Lexus, Acura and Infinity. Of course, I didn't lease my 2009 Jaguar XF Premium Luxury just because the dealership experience was so awesome, or because I got an unbelievable deal. I've owned BMWs for the last 8 years, but I've always had my eye on Jaguars, so when they came out with the XF, and I needed a new ride after my BMW 3-series overheated and cracked the cylinder-head, and Jaguar's reliability & customer satisfaction index sky-rocketed at the same time, I knew that leasing the XF was the best thing I could do for myself. The car is an absolute pleasure to drive and very quickly made me forget my BMW years! Mr.Spencer is the man to meet at the dealership. He's a gentleman. He treats you with dignity and respect and works extremely hard to find you EXACTLY what you want, and never pushes you to compromise on anything. He treats you like a friend you've known for years and you can absolutely trust him. He gave me a fantastic 48-month lease deal with zero-down, that astounded even me! That's right, zero-down at drive-off. His lot didn't have the car I wanted so he checked around, found one in the Bay Area, and had it shipped down in 3 days. And that's not all... Because he knew I didn't have a car after my BMW konked, he gave me an XJ-8LS loaner for free until my XF arrived!! Now, honestly, how often have you EVER heard of someone do THAT much for you?? Oh, I almost forgot. The finance department took approximately 16 minutes to wrap up the financing! If you're thinking of buying a Jaguar, Mr.Spencer will get you what you want and at a price you wouldn't think was possible. Plus, you get a genuinely nice friend.
1 Comments