DCH Ford of Thousand Oaks

3810 E Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Today 8:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
9:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of DCH Ford of Thousand Oaks

10 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience, improved my perception of car sales people.

by Joe12345678 on 06/05/2018

My transaction was a great experience. I worked out a very good lease over the phone, and picked up the car the next day. The paperwork was complete and all numbers were exactly as discussed. I signed the docs, received an overview of my new car and drove off. Great dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Seamless experience

by Jeblois on 05/13/2018

Garrett was beyond helpful and kind. He really did go above and beyond for us. It was the best experience we ever had purchasing a vehicle. And the financing portion went so quickly, which was the cherry on top!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ford Explorer Sport

by Jmatthies on 03/22/2018

We had a great experience purchasing our Ford Explorer sport. All of the reps that we deal with her a pleasure to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Overall Positive Experience

by bdeleon on 03/20/2018

Taylor was a great help in accommodating our arrival time and making sure the vehicle was ready for us. There was no hassle or difficulty in driving the car I wanted off the lot within a reasonable amount of time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding and professional

by adsjd3kids on 03/15/2018

Had a great and easy wxperience working with Danny Simmons and the rest of the staff. Easy to deal with and pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Phenomenal team service!

by Lamamapayne on 01/14/2018

Each and every person who worked with me as I purchased my car was phenomenal!! I can't believe I hadn't tried the DCH Ford before (I was looking in Simi who's inventory was not what I was looking for in a used certified car). From the test drives to the trade in process to securing my interest rate and taking care of all the paperwork with my credit union, the entire team took care of me!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding Experince/Service

by SJLippel on 01/04/2018

Adam and his team are top notch. They were patient and detailed in their ability to assist me and my family with our purchase. They treated us like family. This crew is #1 in my book.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome!!!

by MunozMtz on 01/03/2018

I drove many miles to get the deal that accommodated to my budget. At DCH Ford, there was people that made sure I would leave with the vehicle I wanted. I sure did!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bought my lease out

by JohnHolmesII on 05/13/2017

Went in, did the paperwork. They didnt try to sell anything too hard, but they did mention the usual ext warranty, etc. Fairly straightforward operation.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great People

by DJ789552 on 05/05/2017

We purchased a Raptor from DCH Ford a couple of weeks ago. Very happy with Dan and Adam for putting a deal together that worked for everyone. Our salesman Brandon was also a big help. Mani was lightning fast with the paperwork. We will definitely buy from them again. Great people to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
87 cars in stock
0 new87 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Corvette
Chevrolet Corvette
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for