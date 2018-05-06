DCH Ford of Thousand Oaks
Customer Reviews of DCH Ford of Thousand Oaks
Great experience, improved my perception of car sales people.
by 06/05/2018on
My transaction was a great experience. I worked out a very good lease over the phone, and picked up the car the next day. The paperwork was complete and all numbers were exactly as discussed. I signed the docs, received an overview of my new car and drove off. Great dealership.
Seamless experience
by 05/13/2018on
Garrett was beyond helpful and kind. He really did go above and beyond for us. It was the best experience we ever had purchasing a vehicle. And the financing portion went so quickly, which was the cherry on top!
Ford Explorer Sport
by 03/22/2018on
We had a great experience purchasing our Ford Explorer sport. All of the reps that we deal with her a pleasure to work with.
Overall Positive Experience
by 03/20/2018on
Taylor was a great help in accommodating our arrival time and making sure the vehicle was ready for us. There was no hassle or difficulty in driving the car I wanted off the lot within a reasonable amount of time.
Outstanding and professional
by 03/15/2018on
Had a great and easy wxperience working with Danny Simmons and the rest of the staff. Easy to deal with and pleasant.
Phenomenal team service!
by 01/14/2018on
Each and every person who worked with me as I purchased my car was phenomenal!! I can't believe I hadn't tried the DCH Ford before (I was looking in Simi who's inventory was not what I was looking for in a used certified car). From the test drives to the trade in process to securing my interest rate and taking care of all the paperwork with my credit union, the entire team took care of me!
Outstanding Experince/Service
by 01/04/2018on
Adam and his team are top notch. They were patient and detailed in their ability to assist me and my family with our purchase. They treated us like family. This crew is #1 in my book.
Awesome!!!
by 01/03/2018on
I drove many miles to get the deal that accommodated to my budget. At DCH Ford, there was people that made sure I would leave with the vehicle I wanted. I sure did!!
Bought my lease out
by 05/13/2017on
Went in, did the paperwork. They didnt try to sell anything too hard, but they did mention the usual ext warranty, etc. Fairly straightforward operation.
Great People
by 05/05/2017on
We purchased a Raptor from DCH Ford a couple of weeks ago. Very happy with Dan and Adam for putting a deal together that worked for everyone. Our salesman Brandon was also a big help. Mani was lightning fast with the paperwork. We will definitely buy from them again. Great people to deal with.