Mario Perera review
by 01/04/2018on
Great service by Mario Perera. Very knowledge about Porsche and technically speaking. All my decision was based on his knowledge to response my questions. Sergio Martinez
New "Used" car
by 09/07/2017on
I was looking to replace my 2011 Cadillac SRX and absolutely fell in love with the Porsche Macan S. My husband found several selections online, but after conversing with the person on your chat line, Josua Clark called me the next day and sold me on not only the 2016 Porsche Macan S, but on Rushnak Porsche Westlake as well. I drove from Hanford,Ca to Thousand Oaks and Josh and the staff made the deal. I traded in my Cadi for a Porsche and couldn't be happier! Thanks Rushnak Porsche Westlake!
Thank You For Helping Me Drive My Dream
by 09/01/2017on
Robert Watkin went above and beyond for us with our transaction. He completely understands the Porsche driver's love and affinity for our brand. Thanks to him, the whole process was made understandable. We had a few choices that he detailed out for us, so we felt very well informed of our options. He managed all of the service and certification process as well as bringing the car to us with paperwork for signature at our home, allowing us to keep our professional schedules. Emotions run high in purchasing a Porsche, and this was a very smooth transaction. Many thanks to him for helping me drive my dream.
Great Buying Experience
by 03/07/2017on
I found the car I purchased on line, I traveled 150 miles to complete the transaction and I could not be any happier. My salesman Robert Watkin did a great job for me and I would highly recommend him . They did everything they said they would do and more. Great dealership , a first class operation.
Exceptional
by 01/07/2017on
Not the least expensive dealer, but I left with a great experience. This is the second P-car that I have purchased through Mark Stratmeyer. Incredibly clean CPO resale vehicles.
A great experience!
by 11/24/2016on
Not only I end up with a great car - a Panamera S - but everyone at the dealership was great to work with. All in all a great experience!
Rusnak WLV fun car and pleasant experience.
by 09/01/2016on
The sales associates were professional, nice and not too pushy. When I mentioned I was considering a Jaguar instead of the Porsche, Marty confidently said that a test drive would clarify the decision and that he would see me when I came back. He was correct. I am very happy with the Porsche and the sales process was definitely more pleasant and efficient than most.
Satisfied Customer
by 07/29/2016on
I enjoyed the experience of selecting, testing and purchasing my Porsche from Rusnak. Mark and Greg were professional, knowledgable and treated me with respect. In particular, they were sensitive to my specific careabouts. The promised work in the Due Bill was performed quickly and the results were perfect. My used purchase feels like a new car. Your process is very professional, the facility is spotless, and the accommodations were welcome. Thanks!!
BMW 3281 w/M Package
by 07/28/2016on
Our Rusnak Salesman, Maps Watson, was excellent. So good that we actually leased a 528i for my wife, a 328i, for my son, and I purchased a used GMC Pickup for myself. No pressure, great information. Credit process was fast and accurate on all vehicles. Both Ron's were very friendly and helpful. Would recommend Rusnak to any/all of our friends. Very happy with our vehicles!
Great experience once again
by 06/12/2016on
Robert and the staff at Rusnak were exceptional for my second purchase there.
Amazing Service and Professionalism Start to Finish
by 05/05/2016on
Bought my Porsche Macan S from Marty Goodman at Rusnak Porsche. He was knowledgeable, friendly, helpful and patient throughout the entire process. He went above and beyond to make sure I made the right choice and when it came time to doing the deal, he ensured the whole process was quick, hassle-free and efficient. Best buying experience I have ever had purchasing a car (and I always hate the process).
a fine experience!
by 04/22/2016on
my experience was excellent! I worked with both Carl Bell and Greg Austin and found them to both be VERY professional! the entire experience was very positive!
New Porsche Macan purchase
by 07/23/2015on
We recently purchased a 2015 Porsche Macan turbo at Rusnak Westlake. We had a very good experience starting with our very knowledgeable sales associate, Michael Medina. He knows so much about Porsche's and was always very helpful, but never pushy. We made several visits to the dealership and each time, felt very welcome by all the staff. We live in Pacific Palisades, but felt it was worth the drive. The area around the dealership is great for test drives! The managers that we dealt with during the purchase process were also great. They made sure we were aware of all the options available to us. We would definitely recommend Rusnak Porsche to our friends and family. Thanks for a great buying experience.
Purchase
by 07/18/2015on
Overall pleased with purchase. It could have been reduced to meet fair purchase price considering had 18 inch wheels and few missing features.
Dream car
by 09/02/2013on
Totally professional group of guys,no pressure Sales mgr helped get a fair interest rate and Was a straight shooter No hidden added prices,it seems the price was just right for my budget,the car so far is beyond all expectations,like new w a great warrantee ,I would recommend rusnak west lake to every one,not all rusnak's r created equal,this place was outstanding . Only 1 problem no free lunch lol,after the buying process I was kinda buzzed from all the great coffee. The Car was free but the coffee cost the price of the Porsche .great job with sales
