Rusnak/Westlake Porsche

3839 Auto Mall Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Rusnak/Westlake Porsche

15 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Mario Perera review

by Sergiomartinez on 01/04/2018

Great service by Mario Perera. Very knowledge about Porsche and technically speaking. All my decision was based on his knowledge to response my questions. Sergio Martinez

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

New "Used" car

by HappyinHanford on 09/07/2017

I was looking to replace my 2011 Cadillac SRX and absolutely fell in love with the Porsche Macan S. My husband found several selections online, but after conversing with the person on your chat line, Josua Clark called me the next day and sold me on not only the 2016 Porsche Macan S, but on Rushnak Porsche Westlake as well. I drove from Hanford,Ca to Thousand Oaks and Josh and the staff made the deal. I traded in my Cadi for a Porsche and couldn't be happier! Thanks Rushnak Porsche Westlake!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Thank You For Helping Me Drive My Dream

by Porscheforlife on 09/01/2017

Robert Watkin went above and beyond for us with our transaction. He completely understands the Porsche driver's love and affinity for our brand. Thanks to him, the whole process was made understandable. We had a few choices that he detailed out for us, so we felt very well informed of our options. He managed all of the service and certification process as well as bringing the car to us with paperwork for signature at our home, allowing us to keep our professional schedules. Emotions run high in purchasing a Porsche, and this was a very smooth transaction. Many thanks to him for helping me drive my dream.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Great Buying Experience

by Pasquale1963 on 03/07/2017

I found the car I purchased on line, I traveled 150 miles to complete the transaction and I could not be any happier. My salesman Robert Watkin did a great job for me and I would highly recommend him . They did everything they said they would do and more. Great dealership , a first class operation.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Exceptional

by colorsquid on 01/07/2017

Not the least expensive dealer, but I left with a great experience. This is the second P-car that I have purchased through Mark Stratmeyer. Incredibly clean CPO resale vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

A great experience!

by billybick on 11/24/2016

Not only I end up with a great car - a Panamera S - but everyone at the dealership was great to work with. All in all a great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Rusnak WLV fun car and pleasant experience.

by DTedmundsrev on 09/01/2016

The sales associates were professional, nice and not too pushy. When I mentioned I was considering a Jaguar instead of the Porsche, Marty confidently said that a test drive would clarify the decision and that he would see me when I came back. He was correct. I am very happy with the Porsche and the sales process was definitely more pleasant and efficient than most.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Satisfied Customer

by WJerome on 07/29/2016

I enjoyed the experience of selecting, testing and purchasing my Porsche from Rusnak. Mark and Greg were professional, knowledgable and treated me with respect. In particular, they were sensitive to my specific careabouts. The promised work in the Due Bill was performed quickly and the results were perfect. My used purchase feels like a new car. Your process is very professional, the facility is spotless, and the accommodations were welcome. Thanks!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

BMW 3281 w/M Package

by TaggX4CA on 07/28/2016

Our Rusnak Salesman, Maps Watson, was excellent. So good that we actually leased a 528i for my wife, a 328i, for my son, and I purchased a used GMC Pickup for myself. No pressure, great information. Credit process was fast and accurate on all vehicles. Both Ron's were very friendly and helpful. Would recommend Rusnak to any/all of our friends. Very happy with our vehicles!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Great experience once again

by gstone200 on 06/12/2016

Robert and the staff at Rusnak were exceptional for my second purchase there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Amazing Service and Professionalism Start to Finish

by glennmah on 05/05/2016

Bought my Porsche Macan S from Marty Goodman at Rusnak Porsche. He was knowledgeable, friendly, helpful and patient throughout the entire process. He went above and beyond to make sure I made the right choice and when it came time to doing the deal, he ensured the whole process was quick, hassle-free and efficient. Best buying experience I have ever had purchasing a car (and I always hate the process).

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

a fine experience!

by barcmerton on 04/22/2016

my experience was excellent! I worked with both Carl Bell and Greg Austin and found them to both be VERY professional! the entire experience was very positive!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

New Porsche Macan purchase

by cassley on 07/23/2015

We recently purchased a 2015 Porsche Macan turbo at Rusnak Westlake. We had a very good experience starting with our very knowledgeable sales associate, Michael Medina. He knows so much about Porsche's and was always very helpful, but never pushy. We made several visits to the dealership and each time, felt very welcome by all the staff. We live in Pacific Palisades, but felt it was worth the drive. The area around the dealership is great for test drives! The managers that we dealt with during the purchase process were also great. They made sure we were aware of all the options available to us. We would definitely recommend Rusnak Porsche to our friends and family. Thanks for a great buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Purchase

by SSD63 on 07/18/2015

Overall pleased with purchase. It could have been reduced to meet fair purchase price considering had 18 inch wheels and few missing features.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Dream car

by Lowtidelarry on 09/02/2013

Totally professional group of guys,no pressure Sales mgr helped get a fair interest rate and Was a straight shooter No hidden added prices,it seems the price was just right for my budget,the car so far is beyond all expectations,like new w a great warrantee ,I would recommend rusnak west lake to every one,not all rusnak's r created equal,this place was outstanding . Only 1 problem no free lunch lol,after the buying process I was kinda buzzed from all the great coffee. The Car was free but the coffee cost the price of the Porsche .great job with sales

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
