5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Each and every person who worked with me as I purchased my car was phenomenal!! I can't believe I hadn't tried the DCH Ford before (I was looking in Simi who's inventory was not what I was looking for in a used certified car). From the test drives to the trade in process to securing my interest rate and taking care of all the paperwork with my credit union, the entire team took care of me! Read more