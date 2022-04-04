Customer Reviews of DCH Honda of Temecula
deceptive internet pricing
by 04/04/2022on
Their website shows a car that I wanted at 28k which was 1 thousand dollars over MSRP. I called the dealer to verify the price and was confirmed the car was 28k plus taxes. I went to the dealer to test drive and was told that the car had a 7,500 dollar mark up due to covid. the car also had 2,500 dollars in dealer add ons. I felt the dealer intentionally lied to get me to come test drive their vehicle.
Helpful + friendly
by 11/16/2021on
We went to the dealership on Friday and Martin helped us out. He was very friendly + worked hard to get us the best deal. Very happy with our purchase!
Cody Lafferty is the best!
by 08/30/2021on
I have been always getting helped by Cody when we purchase our new cars. Cody Lafferty helped me reach the best decision about purchasing a new car in a very kind and nice way. He went above and beyond in helping me and my dad in every possible way he could have done. We were in and out of the dealership in less than two hours. My dad and I never felt pressured to make a decision, and most importantly, Cody was very professional. Cody made the car purchase very easy by offering a complete walk around of the car and making sure our needs were met. This was the fastest and the most easiest car purchase we ever experienced. We highly recommend Cody because he is very knowledgeable and upfront and honest. If you ever need to buy a new car Cody is the guy you would want to work with! There are not enough words to compliment him enough of what he does for his customers. Thank you Cody for all that you did for us!
Don't Come Here ( D C H)
by 08/22/2021on
We were told 2016 Odyssey was ready. When we got there the key was there but mechanic who worked on the car locked it in the bay was the story. We were interested and willing to pay tax and license on the $16,500 advertised price. The brown skin manager wanted to charge $2100 more pending accessories to be installed by the dealership. Andrew D was our sales representative. Wasted 2 hours of our time. Manager tried bait and switch. Marked up DMV fees over $250 over the DMv calculator for the write up saying it was an estimate. We felt like they like playing games and are not serious or honest about how they treat their customers.
Really bad...
by 05/18/2021on
I live in Long Beach and WISH I would have paid the fee to have the dealer send the car to the Long Beach location, rather than ever deal with anyone at the Temecula dealership again. I purchased a car on a Tuesday online around 10am, by 1130am I had received four calls and two emails from this dealership asking me to come sign paper work and pick up my new car. I explained multiple time that I had made an appointment online for a Saturday morning pickup. I am sure that the departments are not communication well but I continued receiving multiple calls a day for the rest of the week from Temecula to pick up my new car. Saturday morning I came to the dealership to pick up my car, I had to wait 45 minutes for the internet sales representative to come. he told me that he was at home when they called him to come in and help me. When he finally got there he picked me up in a car and drove me to a DIRT lot where my brand new Honda Fit was covered in dirt and didnt start. the battery was dead from it sitting in the lot for so long. So after harassing me to come in all week, they weren't really ready for me... This took an additional 3 hours. It was 230pm by the time i left the dealership. I had missed a lunch reservation with my family, also the coffee machine in the lobby was broken. It was seriously the worst car buying experience. I thought that by doing everything online I would save a ton of time. instead I just sat around an empty dealer and decided to leave bad reviews after they asked me not to. I asked why they didn't want me to leave a review and they said because it hurts their sales. I don't care about your sales. I care about the time I will never get back that I took off from work. Honda should be embarrassed to hire people who don't think about customer experience and only their online reviews.
Great sales experience
by 04/15/2021on
Thanks so much to my sales guy, Luis Munoz and sales manager Fernando. I came to the dealership “eyeing” a used car that wasn’t in the lot. I made contact with Luis and asked him about the car. Luis explained to me very professionally and no way trying to dismiss me, telling me he was with another customer. Luis added that he had some time and took my info and the vehicle’s info. In a short period, Luis found out the vehicle was a recent “trade in” and was in an outer parking lot. I ended up working my purchase with Luis and Fernando and I’m so grateful for both of the patience. They both worked with my needs and factored in my budget. In the end, I didn’t get the used vehicle, Fernando worked me a new Civic purchase that fit me perfect. I live in Corona but plan on doing my vehicle’s service in Temecula
BEWARE!!!
by 02/28/2021on
I found the car I wanted (certified previously owned Honda CRV). Unfortunately, Michael mistook my dandruff for hayseed and began a series of lies that cost him a sale. I found out that there are multiple plans of "certified" and only one is by Honda and worth a hoot. Michael said the car did not qualify for the Honda cert because there was only one key. He said the dealership certification was exactly the same. I doubted him but he repeated the major lie two more times. In fact, Honda cert provides a warranty extension of 1 year/12,000 miles and dealer cert does not. In the conversation he inadvertently brought the car up on his monitor and I noticed a report of it having been in an accident (which is why no Honda cert). He had earlier said there were no accidents, another lie. He also said that all their turbo-charged CRVs had been recalled and repaired so there is no longer an issue of gasoline in the oil. I'm still checking on this because I had not heard of a recall. I guess Michael figured my brain had deteriorated along with the rest of my 86 year old body.
BEWARE OF HIDDEN FEES
by 06/20/2020on
I am very disappointed with the team at DCH Honda Temecula. I was helped by Cristian Loera (sales manager), which I thought was very pleasant or so I thought! He help me get the vehicle I wanted and thought he was being honest and transparent. Cristian offered me the Honda Care and very vaguely went over what it included, I declined it , then I changed my mind and want it. I was under the impression that all of the information I needed would be reviewed in finance as is has in my past experiences. Not only did I wait for finance for hours (which I know they were busy and I was not upset about it ) but they added some accessories to my contract that were completely optional without them being offered to me. I did not have a say, they took it upon themselves to add it to my contract. Cristian shared with me a screen shot of fees, when I questioned the $2300+ he said stated it was a standard fee for car accessories.. in my mind I am thinking back up camera, etc.. I know they have to make there money somehow but there is a difference of being offered optional accessories vs sneaking it in to your contact and fluffing it up. Another thing that was interesting was that when Cristian showed me the print screen of the fees, he showed it to me without tag fees, then the second time around it had tag fees. I questioned it and he said the system automatically does it for you if the fees are due (that’s was a lie), he told me that I would have to pay for the tags then when I was with the finance manager, he said I wouldn’t have too cause they were current since I bought a certified pre-owned vehicle. When I was reviewing my contact Finance Manger, Corbin Higgins made an error on the price for the Honda care, he was charging me more that we had agreed, he quickly modified the contract and reprinted it. As I started to question some of the fees, he told me they were a break down of what Cristian went over with me. As we were going over the contract he made a comment about my oil changes, I told him that Cristian said I was getting 2 oils changes (I thought those were complementary), Corbin stayed that i was getting 2 a year for the life of the vehicle, he didn’t say much about the alarm but he also had me sign a form about KARR, yes I signed but only because I thought that all of this was part of the Honda Care since it was the only thing that I added, I even asked him to please go over Honda Care with me when we finished because I noticed the alarm and I had never purchased Honda Care before.. I didn’t know the details of what it included. I knew it was an extended warranty but it seemed to be more since I was getting other stuff. When we finished with the paperwork I forgot about the Honda Care as I was excited about my new vehicle and It was after 7pm and I hadn’t had breakfast and of course Corbin did not go over it with me. I have purchased my share of cars and I’m sure like all car dealership they alter some prices but never have I had them be sneaky and add stuff to my contact. I thought it was odd that they didn’t offer me anything else but they were busy so I didn’t think much about it. Every time I questions a charge they had an answer for me so I stopped asking (big mistake). After I noticed the extra fees I emailed them but they never called me so I called the store asking to speak to Ken Colson, GM but they keep giving me excuses that he’s not available or that he is not there. I did email Ken directly and I am waiting for a call back from him. The sales manger Peter Shehata, didn’t call me a liar directly but implied that I was lying because I signed for everything they charged me for. I explained everything to him but he doesn’t seem to believe me so he stated that he can not help me. Yes, I am partially at fault for not reviewing my contract better but this is why I am writing this, to avoid this happening to others. The fact that I signed does not make it okay for them to add stuff that I never agreed too. Please beware!!! I am sure they do this stuff all of the time. I’m sure some time it gets caught but amor of times we try to see the good in people and trust that they are truly being honest.
Awesome dealer
by 04/12/2020on
Very friendly and had great prices!
Car purchase
by 11/13/2019on
Good service and the price was excellent thank you for all the help and professionalism,excellent apr rate to what other dealers were offering..
Service After the Sale
by 11/12/2019on
Buying a vehicle was the easy part. Called to find out warranty information to have repairs done at a different dealership, could not get anyone to answer. After finally getting the call center, left multiple messages for an advisor to call back....nothing after more than 24 hours. Call center kept saying that all the advisors were currently with customers and they would deliver the message. Did this multiple times with still no call back. I eventually made it home and was able to get the warranty information from the original paperwork. This would definitely have been a problem if I were traveling outside of the state or away from home for multiple days and needed repairs done on the vehicle. Good customer service should also be done after a sale is made, not just to get someone to buy something. I purchased multiple cars from DCH Honda and it think this will be the last unfortunately.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent Experience
by 09/24/2019on
Extremely happy with my whole experience! I have a 2008 Honda Civic was ready for an upgrade. I got the 2019 Honda Civic Ex I love the car and all the new features. I did my research online I contacted AAA they referred me to Honda Temecula. I was contacted by Logan Pena internet sales he was very helpful and knowledgeable. Logan and Cecilio Garcia sales team leader made it very easy and stress free. I'm very happy with my purchase, staff was really nice, everything went very smoothly and I recommend this dealership.
Excellent used car purchase
by 05/26/2019on
I just purchased a used 4runner from DCH Honda of Temecula and it was the easiest vehicle purchase I have ever had. I got a fair price without any hassle and they took care of several details after the deal was done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst experience ever
by 03/05/2019on
Where to begin? Bought a 2016 Honda Civic on 3/1/2019, the next day it rained and I noticed one of the back corner windows was leaking water into the passenger area. Checked to make sure all the windows were rolled up, wiped away the water, but more water leaked in with more rain. Called DCH, they said to bring the car in. Did that and they couldn't find the problem or "replicate the leak" (we had pics and video documentation). At that point I knew I was done with the vehicle. Kept getting calls from sales people saying a manager would get back to me, finally had enough of the run around and drove down to handle things in person. This is where it gets fun...a sales manager named David came over and attacked my credibility and accused me of lying. When I showed him footage of the leak he asked me where I got the video from, it was clearly taken by my iphone. Maybe because I'm a female he thought he could discredit and bully me into keeping the car? I asked for the actual GM, instead David came back out with paperwork to return the car. So I admit I did use the F bomb when talking with him and I shouldn't have, but I was frustrated. However badgering, bullying, and intimidating a customer to the point of tears is unacceptable. The best part: DCH has a 3 day/300 mile total satisfaction guarantee, I didn't even need a reason to return the car. Basically David was trying to bully me into keeping the car until the next morning when it would be out of the return window, he said it was so a window guy could asses the problem. Yeah, he had ulterior motives and knew exactly what he was doing. Even though I did get a full refund this matter isn't resolved yet, I'm supposed to hear from the GM tomorrow. Hopefully someone will take responsibility for selling me a used car with issues and for David's intimidation attempts to turn it around on me. The way I was treated on the showroom floor is absolutely not ok. Shout out to the front desk, to Rick in services, and to Cody and Chris in sales who were all helpful and kind. I understand the salesmen may not have known about the issue, so I don't fault him. Thank you to Chris, after all the tears he asked if I was ok and if there was anything he could do to help. Bottom line: buyer beware of this dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
charging for service not done
by 01/15/2019on
tires on my crv were not rotated as stated in service request but was charged . now having doubt with the other services if they were done at all.
Terrible customer service; playing games
by 01/08/2019on
The other terrible reviews are completely accurate; wish I could give a 0-star rating. Tried contacting DCH Honda of Temecula for more information, as I was ready to purchase a new car. The email sent by John Wall in Internet Sales stated they would show how they "deliver customer happiness". When I replied to his email, he proceeded to tell me to come in before I would get any help. I let him know I was coming from out of town, and would make the long drive if I at least had a ballpark idea of pricing. His response was "Well thanks for your email." I'm not interested in playing their dishonest games.
Eventually Got There
by 07/16/2018on
The initial car buying process was fine. I actually really liked my salesperson and felt like I got a fair price. However, they messed up the paperwork and I had to come back the next day to fix it. Not a big deal, just inconvenient. But, then after only 4 days, the brand-new car had some weird engine problems. Probably just a fluke, but who knows. I brought it in and DCH swapped it out for another new car same color/model/trim. All good, right? Nope. I drove the new, new car home, parked it in the garage, and went to sleep. The next morning, guess what? It won't start. It's 3 am, and I got to get to work. I tried everything, googled everything, even woke my wife up to help. Nothing I did worked. The car just would not start. I had to miss work (lose money) and at 7:00 am, I started putting calls into DCH. Initially, the people on the phone assumed I was incompetent and said stuff like, "you know you have to push the brake or it won't start." Seriously! I'd been up since 3 am googling this problem and looking for any possible solution. So, how did this whole ordeal end? Well, turns out the aftermarket security system DCH installed requires a chip to be put in after purchase. Otherwise, the car won't start after the test drive. They simply forgot to install the chip after they detailed it. DCH sent someone out to my house around 8:30-9:00am and popped it in there. Voila, the car started. Still, a major pain in the butt and had to miss work, but at least my car works. Side note, DCH has not done anything to compensate me for the major inconvenience. I feel weird asking and I won't, but they definitely should do something.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
John Wall
by 03/04/2018on
ABSOLUTELY THE WORST. Me and my Wife went in to purchase a new Honda CRV we were tired/hungry and we are disabled. I was explaining to John Wall the internet sales representative from DCH Honda Temecula that we where tired/hungry and hurting from the Purchase experience and that we would be back after we grab some food. Roughly and hour later I get a Call from John Wall and asked me "When we were coming back." I responded by saying "that we would not" then John Wall cut off me off in that instant and told me over the phone "WHATEVER MAN" then he continue to slam the phone on me. John Wall did not let me finish my side the conversation after he hung up on me. I was going to say "that we were not going to headed down till a bit later that afternoon." I will not be coming back to Honda Temecula and will never buy a car from Honda again. I will file a complaint with the BBB/Costco/TrueCar/Navy Federal Credit Union Auto Program send a letter to Honda Corp. I will make sure this doesn't not happen to anyone else that goes to purchase a Honda VEHICLE AT DCH Honda Temecula. I am not sure what the General Manager Kelly Schmidt is doing as far as training his team at DCH Honda of Temecula, But this is a poor reflection on Management and Piss poor professionalism on how to deal with customer/Consumer. I felt very uncomfortable and extremely upset since I had to go back to DCH Honda Temecula and finish the purchase of the CRV for my wife. I was going to give John Wall a piece of my mind but he was gone for the day. Very poor experience dealing with John Wall. John Wall Kept telling us that he only makes $75.00 per car he sells, If that's the case made be he should get a different job to make more money to help him take better care of customers/Consumers. I do want to thank the rest of staff of DCH Honda to finish the rest of my process and get my wife the CRV that she wanted. Cecilio "Cece" Garcia was critical on helping me with the process Kudo's to him and everyone else that helped me and my wife that night.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Salesman
by 01/15/2018on
could easily have talked me into car that was out of my stated price range, but suggested something in my league so no buyers remorse. Thank god.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Bad experience on buying a car.
by 08/13/2017on
My friend and I stop at the Temecula dealer. To buy a car they advertise for 23,700 plus on top of the price add another $4000.00 dollars spoke to manager did not help.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Amazing Experience
by 07/06/2017on
We just bought a 2016 Honda Pilot from Cecilio "CeCe" Garcia at DCH Honda Temecula. We found the car via USAA car buying service and already had an idea that this was the car we wanted. We met Cecilio "CeCe" Garcia when we arrived (my two kids in tow) and told him this was the car we wanted. He pulled it out and let us have time to look at it, answered all of our questions. I then decided I want to look at an odyssey and he was so patient and let my husband and I test drive each car (separately, so we wouldn't be moving car seats around). We discussed our ideal price and car payment. He was so helpful in letting us explore the features of each car so we could decide what WE wanted and was NOT pushy at all. He helped us explore different options for what we wanted that would stay within our budget as well. Cecilio "CeCe" Garcia made our car buying experience absolutely amazing. By the end of our visit we knew that we were getting the car we wanted for our family and never felt pressured to buy a car we didn't want. I would recommend Cecilio "CeCe" Garcia to all of my friends and family. He is so fun and helpful in finding YOU the perfect car for what YOU are looking for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes