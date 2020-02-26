5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Clayton was a very helpful and patient salesman. He was pleasant to talk to and I at all times felt that he only wanted me to make the decisions that were in my best interest. The finance manager, Andy, was the most informative and professional person I've encountered in the industry. I'm especially appreciative of how respectful he was of me as a young female customer. Acura gave me the best car shopping experience out of any Temecula dealership.