DCH Acura of Temecula

26705 Ynez Rd, Temecula, CA 92591
Today 8:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
Sunday
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Clayton Hermes and Andy Prado

by BrookeV on 02/26/2020

Clayton was a very helpful and patient salesman. He was pleasant to talk to and I at all times felt that he only wanted me to make the decisions that were in my best interest. The finance manager, Andy, was the most informative and professional person I’ve encountered in the industry. I’m especially appreciative of how respectful he was of me as a young female customer. Acura gave me the best car shopping experience out of any Temecula dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales review

by Jessetorres563 on 08/22/2018

Ron Alvano Was very patient and very respectful of every decision I made. At no time did I ever feel pressured when buying the car and he worked with me as best as he could. I would definitely recommend him to anyone looking to buy an Acura.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Satisfied

by andrew116 on 12/18/2014

Our experience with Ron Alvano was very positive. He was very knowledgeable and experienced. He showed great patience. It was a good car buying experience and would recommend Ron to anybody in the market for an Acura.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

