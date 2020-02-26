DCH Acura of Temecula
Clayton Hermes and Andy Prado
by 02/26/2020on
Clayton was a very helpful and patient salesman. He was pleasant to talk to and I at all times felt that he only wanted me to make the decisions that were in my best interest. The finance manager, Andy, was the most informative and professional person I’ve encountered in the industry. I’m especially appreciative of how respectful he was of me as a young female customer. Acura gave me the best car shopping experience out of any Temecula dealership.
by 08/22/2018on
Ron Alvano Was very patient and very respectful of every decision I made. At no time did I ever feel pressured when buying the car and he worked with me as best as he could. I would definitely recommend him to anyone looking to buy an Acura.
Very Satisfied
by 12/18/2014on
Our experience with Ron Alvano was very positive. He was very knowledgeable and experienced. He showed great patience. It was a good car buying experience and would recommend Ron to anybody in the market for an Acura.
