Clayton Hermes and Andy Prado
by 02/26/2020on
Clayton was a very helpful and patient salesman. He was pleasant to talk to and I at all times felt that he only wanted me to make the decisions that were in my best interest. The finance manager, Andy, was the most informative and professional person I’ve encountered in the industry. I’m especially appreciative of how respectful he was of me as a young female customer. Acura gave me the best car shopping experience out of any Temecula dealership.
1 Comments
Sales review
by 08/22/2018on
Ron Alvano Was very patient and very respectful of every decision I made. At no time did I ever feel pressured when buying the car and he worked with me as best as he could. I would definitely recommend him to anyone looking to buy an Acura.
1 Comments
Very Satisfied
by 12/18/2014on
Our experience with Ron Alvano was very positive. He was very knowledgeable and experienced. He showed great patience. It was a good car buying experience and would recommend Ron to anybody in the market for an Acura.
1 Comments
Service Experiences
by 10/06/2013on
For over ten years we have had our MDX serviced at DCH. From the service writer to all the technicians who have done there jobs, all are top notch. All work has been done as requested, and most importantly, it has been done correctly. We would never consider going anywhere else with our Acura.
Great Service Department
by 08/29/2007on
I have been using this dealership since they first opened in Temecula. I am not a fan of Acura in terms of the company & its commitment behind the cars, but this dealership is tops. I would also like to express my thanks for the many years of service they provided me with my 3 Acuras. Chad & Kevin and the best service advisors anyone visiting a dealer for service could ask for. Thank you guys. I know when my wife brings in the cars for servicing, you won't rip her off and treat us with respect & honesty. I hope things don't change, ever since DCH bought out the Norm Reeves name. Keep up the good work. I wish I still lived close by, but I have moved up north, and trust me I still can't find an Acura dealer like you guys!
1 Comments