DCH Acura of Temecula

26705 Ynez Rd, Temecula, CA 92591
(844) 348-0203
Today 8:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Clayton Hermes and Andy Prado

by BrookeV on 02/26/2020

Clayton was a very helpful and patient salesman. He was pleasant to talk to and I at all times felt that he only wanted me to make the decisions that were in my best interest. The finance manager, Andy, was the most informative and professional person I’ve encountered in the industry. I’m especially appreciative of how respectful he was of me as a young female customer. Acura gave me the best car shopping experience out of any Temecula dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Sales review

by Jessetorres563 on 08/22/2018

Ron Alvano Was very patient and very respectful of every decision I made. At no time did I ever feel pressured when buying the car and he worked with me as best as he could. I would definitely recommend him to anyone looking to buy an Acura.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Very Satisfied

by andrew116 on 12/18/2014

Our experience with Ron Alvano was very positive. He was very knowledgeable and experienced. He showed great patience. It was a good car buying experience and would recommend Ron to anybody in the market for an Acura.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service Experiences

by volise on 10/06/2013

For over ten years we have had our MDX serviced at DCH. From the service writer to all the technicians who have done there jobs, all are top notch. All work has been done as requested, and most importantly, it has been done correctly. We would never consider going anywhere else with our Acura.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service Department

by hasilpur on 08/29/2007

I have been using this dealership since they first opened in Temecula. I am not a fan of Acura in terms of the company & its commitment behind the cars, but this dealership is tops. I would also like to express my thanks for the many years of service they provided me with my 3 Acuras. Chad & Kevin and the best service advisors anyone visiting a dealer for service could ask for. Thank you guys. I know when my wife brings in the cars for servicing, you won't rip her off and treat us with respect & honesty. I hope things don't change, ever since DCH bought out the Norm Reeves name. Keep up the good work. I wish I still lived close by, but I have moved up north, and trust me I still can't find an Acura dealer like you guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
164 cars in stock
93 new52 used19 certified pre-owned
