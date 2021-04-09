1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

BEWARE.... Bought a Certified Pre-owned Toyota from Sunnyvale... Yes it was about $1000 cheaper than Southern California BUT definitely not the same as i have previously experienced with CERTIFIED cars from a franchised dealer. I bought the car sight unseen because it was a TOYOTA CPO car. and i was a current leasee of the exact same car. Docs signed thru FedEx was simple... landed in San Jose, ubered to the dealership grabbed the keys and went. As soon as i got on the freeway i noticed the car pulling right. Drove it for a half hour and i called the salesperson. He told me to take it to my local dealership where i service my car and they would take care of it. Next day i flatbed towed it to Longo Toyota where i get my cars serviced. While waiting to get it towed i noticed error codes not cleared out of this "certified car". Car gets to the dealership they find door locks not operating properly in addition to the car veering right. So now Longo realigned the tires and the car still veers right. Did i mention i own the exact same car since new and KNOW how the car should feel. So the service manager says it HAS to be the CHEAP TIRES. he had never seen the brand before since their dealership ONLY uses OEM tires as one would EXPECT from a dealership. From the CARFAX it shows these CHEAP tires were installed by Sunnyvale Toyota during their "CERTIFICATION" Process. So it never even occurred to me that a FRANCHISED DEALER would not only not INSTALL OEM tires but the cheapest you can buy.??? MOST (if not ALL but Sunnyvale) franchised dealers repair or replace with OEM equipment. CARFAX shows Sunnyvale Toyota put these cheap tires on. NOW Sunnyvale says they are NEW tires and THEY'VE DONE ALL THEY WILL DO. Not to mention the known issue of the steering wheel leather wrinkling that most dealers would have replaced for their customers while the car was under manufacturer warranty. Now dealing with Toyota Customer Care/Mirai Concierge to see if this can be resolved. Read more