Sunnyvale Ford
Customer Reviews of Sunnyvale Ford
BEWARE! One of the worst buying experience at Sunnyvale Ford.
by 07/29/2021on
The goal of the all the staff (sales, finance manager, service and customer care) is to extract every dollar from you and lie to you just to earn few dollars. They will not give you the available buying options at lower price. Don’t buying extended warranty from them. You are not given the option to choose extended service plan options (like deductibles, miles, years). They will just tell you that they cannot configure the offer for you. You can buy online or call FORD HQ for cheaper. Better select a dealer that cares for the customer and customer service and not just their bottom line.
Ford Explorer XLT 1995
by 06/20/2017on
I brought my 1995 Ford Explorer XLT in early May to the dealership because the Check Engine light was on and the air conditioner was not working. I needed the Check Engine light issue resolved because I had to get the smog test done. The company diagnosed the car and told me that I needed a new engine and a new air-conditioning system for $12,620.16. The car itself looked very good and therefore I wanted to keep it. I paid for this diagnosis $390! While at the dealership the car got backed into something which damaged the bicycle carrier. The service advisor laughed about it ('oh, somebody backed the car into something'). I called back later to get the damage to the bicycle rack settled but nobody called me back. I brought the car to Shoreline Auto Care in Mountain View which repaired the engine and the air conditioner for $3,636! The cause of the Check Engine light was a leaking cylinder head gasket (replacing cylinder head gaskets is expensive!). The car passed the smog inspection without qualifications. I have the impression that the dealership does not want to repair older cars. Therefore I would like to advise any Ford owner not to bring their cars for repair work to the dealer. The whole incident was handled in an unprofessional manner e.g. not taking damage caused at the dealership to parts of the car seriously.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Totally RUDE
by 12/23/2016on
I called to find out about a recall (something with the throttle) on my 2015 Ford Edge that I bought from Sunnyvale Ford. I also needed service which I had prepaid for on my lease and I had two potential warranty issues, one involving the fact that my brakes stop suddenly if I so much as barely tap the peddle. My husband and my son have noticed this as well and they rarely drive my car, so I know this is not just me being overly worried. So I called to find out if there was any way I can get a loaner car since there is a recall that will take at least half the day and the woman on the phone was SO incredibly rude to me. She barked at me, :NO there is NO loaner for this recall!!" I said ok "is there any way to do the work on a Saturday so my husband can drop me off?" Again she was super RUDE and said "NO we absolutely DON'T do weekends and YOU have pay $45 for a rental car!!." I was so taken aback by her tone that I just hung up on her. I have NEVER been talked to in such a disrespectful tone for no apparent reason. I don't think my questions were all that out of the ordinary and I simply asked a question, I didn't even get a chance to be upset that they weren't going to give me a loaner. I immediately called a different Ford dealership and although they are also not able to give me a loaner at least they weren't nasty about it, so I scheduled with their service department. I will NEVER call to make an appointment here again and I think this will be my last Ford product for awhile too as I don't feel that it is reasonable to not offer a loaner car for a recall on a brand new car (I have 10k miles on it) that involves the throttle and is at minimum a half a day to a full day repair that can only be done during the week.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
TPMS appointment take up to 2 week
by 08/14/2016on
Such as ridiculous time to have a appointment just for tpms light was on, I ask the service manager "I have a tpms off and on even I was inflate to ford's spec by the door" but he was said " we were full book and even not able to squeeze you in today, make a appointment to the recipient" possible sunnyvale ford don't care about those emergency situation but only care about those recalls from manufacturer of ford and Lincoln
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Sunnyvale ford Lincoln did not take care customers car
by 08/14/2016on
My husband was take my c max energi there to do a software update. Dealership wasn't take care of our car, no car wash nor vacuum on our car, worker there were search everything possible in our car and unplugged all the sub cable, front bumper was got damaged due to some kind of tool drop there and leave some oil residue there, it was the worst dealership that I hadn't ever seen.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Did not take care of my car
by 08/12/2016on
This dealership doesn't take good care of their car, I been take my car there for a software update 8/10/16, didn't wash my car and didn't do any vacuum, unplug all my charger cable and remove my SD card from reader, mesh up my TNC airport permit, after I got my car and got home I find out dealership was damaged on my car front bumper girll, it has a Crack there, I havent hit any rock in freeway, I was work in sunnyvale that's only dealership make me convenient to work, if there was a choose I won't pick sunnyvale ford to service my car. Services was suck here, I had done 3 time alignments here, no technician can correct my steering wheel in center.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Very happy with my car
by 04/26/2016on
Like they say the 3rd time is the charm. Thank you to everyone that helped me and fam. Get the car we have been looking for!!! Abe was so great in making us feel comfortable and met our requirements...even tho it did take some time he made sure we were happy. I got the car I love the price I waned and my monthly exactly where I felt was comfortable for me. When we were getting everything ready he made sure they washed the car and put FULL gas tank!! Yup he's great! Thanks to everyone that stayed later to help us get everything ready. When you go in ask for Abe!
Worst experience with one employee
by 04/25/2016on
I went in on 4/24/16 to see an suv I had seen on the Internet. When I got there no one came out to see if we needed something...I'm ok with that because sometimes we need space! We saw what we went for and got someone to help. His name is Abe. He was so nice and helpful made my husband and I feel comfortable right away. When we finally went in to talk money he was very helpful and patient with us due to our credit. I had to get a co-signer and had to come back today. Second day in I didn't get Abe due to him being busy...but we got JUAN...oh my...it was soooo different than Abe...I took my mother in law and I was embarrassed of how he talked to us..he was unprofessional,pushy and rude. Didn't help us at all...seem like he wanted a big bonus from us! I was sooo disappointed in what I had to experience specially having my mother in law with me. He didn't even seem to help and he kept pushing to a number I had never agreed to... I honestly only gave 1 star due to Abe helping us...other than that it was bad. I was really hoping to get a car from them but I didn't even feel like paying the price after that experience...
Good dealership
by 04/06/2016on
I've been in the market for a Ford Mustang for a while and recently visited Sunnyvale Ford & Lincoln dealership and was greeted by the salesman Abe. I was treated with the utmost respect and kindness, he answered all of my questions and also went on a couple test drives. I purchased the ecoboost 2016 Mustang and i'm very happy and satisfied with my car. I highly recommend Sunnyvale Ford and when there ask for Abe
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car, great service
by 03/20/2016on
I just bought a Lincoln MKZ at this dealership. I absolutely love mynew car! Everyone here was very friendly. Tim was my salesperson and he was very thorough and understanding of what I was looking for. It was a great experience for me and I will be referring my family and friends here!
DEREK
by 12/08/2015on
I came into the dealership a day after the Black Friday sale ended and Derek was able to accommodate me and still offer me the deal. he was very patient and the most hassle free salesman I've ever encountered. i was very indecisive in what color/model/rims that I wanted and Derek was still willing to look for exactly what I wanted. about an hour later, I left that day with a new car and a VERY good deal. Derek is THE ONE to go to if you'd like to purchase a new car. he was very helpful and made my trip to the dealership a very smooth one. I am very satisfied!
Awesome Experience with Sunnyvale Ford
by 12/04/2014on
My overall car buying experience with Sunnyvale Ford was remarkable. Their staff, Mr. Todd Long (my salesman), Mr. Steven Kim (finance representative/specialist), Mr. David Nazrani (Supervisor), Mr. Ron Popal (General Manager), and their Customer Relations Manager, Ms. Paulette Sidi, all exceeded my expectations. They went above and beyond to ensure my complete satisfaction. They were very professional in their approach in dealing with my issues. After engaging with them for about 12 days, the end result was my complete satisfaction. But honestly, I am more than just satisfied. I purchased a 2015 Explorer from them on 9 November 2014 with the product being cosmetically defective, and on 1 December 2014, Mr. Todd Long and Mr. Ron Popal went through all the trouble to make sure I was happy. Although this dealership has had some negative reviews online and or have been marked with some negative ratings and comments in the past by previous customers, including myself, I would say that they are giving their 110 percent in revamping their image and reputation, ensuring complete customer satisfaction, while earning customer's trust and loyalty. Sunnyvale Ford has definitely earned my trust. All the personnel at Sunnyvale Ford whom I dealt with were all professionals. Mr. Todd Long, my salesman, was very thoughtful, understanding, and demonstrated genuine concern about my issues with the first Ford product I purchased from Sunnyvale Ford. Todd and Mr. Ron Popal handled my issues with due diligence, respect and utmost professionalism. In regards to abilities of their financial representative, Mr. Steven Kim, his skills in expediting and executing the paper work process painlessly, while ensuring that I completely understood the documents that I initialed and signed, was by far the best I have come across. I really appreciated his professionalism and thoroughness. I will say that now I can't wait to have my Explorer serviced by Sunnyvale Ford when my new vehicle reaches 10,000 miles. Without reservation, I would definitely seek services from them again. I highly recommend Sunnyvale Ford no matter what other customers may think about this dealership, especially those that may have had negative experiences with them in the past. I will recommend Sunnyvale Ford to my friends, colleagues and those who are considering Ford products.
First Experience Great Service
by 11/19/2014on
I had my first service yesterday. Zaid was there to greet me with a big smile and handshake and introduced himself. I went in to the service department and Chris was at the desk to once again welcome me with a smile and friendly greeting. She gave me all the information about the shuttle service and how long I could expect to wait. The shuttle driver (a delightful gentleman from Italy) was a delight. My car was finished earlier than expected. When I went to pick it up, Chris was outside leaving with her purse but greeted me warmly and walked back inside with me to be sure I was taken care of. The lady at the desk went over all the paperwork thoroughly explaining everything that had been done to my car. The gentleman who brought my car up took the time to make sure that the door code which had to be reset worked correctly and wished me a pleasant day and closed the door for me as I drove away. I am thoroughly impressed with Sunnyvale Ford Service Department!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
bumpy road but smooth ride
by 06/01/2014on
The whole process was supposed to take 3 days for the final delivery, but took 2 weeks. It wasnt entirely this dealers fault. But thanks to their perseverance and mine ;), I got my car. I belonged to that C*co warehouse, and used it to my satisfactory before. I, of course, tried that first. And, of course, in this day and age, a few clicks on your computer could do lots more and better. So this click led me to this dealer and a few others as well. I received bunch of emails and phone calls from many dealers, but this dealer was the only one who sent their quote in email. And it was THE price you would pay. You could actually use this as leverage when dealing, I suppose. The bottom line? I got my car for less $ (quite a bit) with a slightly better option package. The entire staff was very friendly and professional. I didnt feel pressured; two NOs and no more.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
used car review...very good treatment
by 03/18/2013on
Initially, I purchased a Saab, with the condition that my mechanic review the purchase and I could return the car in 24 hours if need be. Turned out that the Saab was in need of over $2000 in repairs and had bad rust problems. Dealership took the car back. I ultimately purchased an Acura from the same dealer. Salesman was always polite and very professional and helpful. Manager was a bit pushy, but ultimately OK. Very pleased with the transaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Old school pressure tactics
by 12/30/2012on
Took over 5 hours to complete the deal. Lots of pressure and a racist comment which I will not put here. My actual sales person very nice but sales manager and finance person were sleazy. Do not have the car yet as a part was missing
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Bumpy ride but ultimately worth it
by 11/29/2012on
Despite an initially negative interaction at this dealership, I ultimately bought a car here and feel that I got the best deal that I could get at any location in the bay area. Specifically, I would like to commend Les R., whose particular conscientiousness helped the deal to ultimately go through. When I originally went to the dealership, it was a busy time of day, and he was unfortunately helping another customer. We had been working with Les for nearly six weeks to arrange for the sale of the car prior to the visit. Someone unfamiliar with the details of these conversations helped us, and quoted us a higher price than we expected. After the deal went south, Les intervened and corrected the mistake. Despite the enmity that had developed between me and other members of the staff, he remained friendly and respectful. He supervised every step of the process and made our return trip stress free. We appreciate the quality of the vehicle and the customer service we ultimately received here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
After a good buying experience in 2011, I"m going back to purchase another.
by 05/28/2012on
I've bought many cars in my life and I have to say that my new car purchasing experience at Sunnyvale Ford was the quickest and least painful of all of them. I was very particular in what I wanted and after my salesman did an online search and gave me several possibilities, I decided to make a special order. The 2012 Mustang GT was delivered ahead of schedule and at the price that I had offered. Before I paid for it, I was given the keys in order to take the car out for a drive first. I loved it of course. It had a full tank of gas and was spotlessly clean and ready for delivery. I plan on going back soon to purchase a 2013 Taurus Limited there to park beside my 2012 Mustang in the garage.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Beware of Bait and Switch Scam
by 04/10/2012on
I negotiated my purchase online. The purchase price included a rebate. When I went to consumate the deal, the finance manger persuaded me to buy the car using the low interest rather than the rebate. Big mistake. The final price was far higher, even with the lower interest. The better deal was to keep the price I negotiated using the rebate price. He claimed that both prices were basically equivalent and I took his word. I later discovered that I paid far more than I thought. Lesson: never select lower interest because if you need to sell the car later, the payout price is much higher. In contrast, if you use the rebate, the final price is lower. Then, if you need to sell the car later, the payout price is far lower. I got burned and I'll never buy there again. The salesman was great, but the finance guy was relentless and really pressured me into buying extra things like the service contract. Big mistake. The cost was added to the contract price. When I wanted to sell the car later, I had to pay off that extra charge. Bottom Line: You can't trust these guys.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Never ever...ever go there
by 03/26/2012on
They are seriously a minus 5 stars. I went to this dealership to get a new car last year. Unfortunately for me, I didn't have any experience in buying a car. And my credit was bad. And they treated me like a POW. Firstly the wait to get any information out of them was endless. Secondly the price that I paid for the car was about 4-5K more than the sticker price or the average market price. And they topped it off with a bunch of stuff that I didn't need. So BEWARE .... BEWARE ... BEWARE .... Also, read the Yelp reviews about this place.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No