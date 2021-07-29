1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I called to find out about a recall (something with the throttle) on my 2015 Ford Edge that I bought from Sunnyvale Ford. I also needed service which I had prepaid for on my lease and I had two potential warranty issues, one involving the fact that my brakes stop suddenly if I so much as barely tap the peddle. My husband and my son have noticed this as well and they rarely drive my car, so I know this is not just me being overly worried. So I called to find out if there was any way I can get a loaner car since there is a recall that will take at least half the day and the woman on the phone was SO incredibly rude to me. She barked at me, :NO there is NO loaner for this recall!!" I said ok "is there any way to do the work on a Saturday so my husband can drop me off?" Again she was super RUDE and said "NO we absolutely DON'T do weekends and YOU have pay $45 for a rental car!!." I was so taken aback by her tone that I just hung up on her. I have NEVER been talked to in such a disrespectful tone for no apparent reason. I don't think my questions were all that out of the ordinary and I simply asked a question, I didn't even get a chance to be upset that they weren't going to give me a loaner. I immediately called a different Ford dealership and although they are also not able to give me a loaner at least they weren't nasty about it, so I scheduled with their service department. I will NEVER call to make an appointment here again and I think this will be my last Ford product for awhile too as I don't feel that it is reasonable to not offer a loaner car for a recall on a brand new car (I have 10k miles on it) that involves the throttle and is at minimum a half a day to a full day repair that can only be done during the week. Read more