Ask for George when buying a ca!!!
by 11/15/2017on
Recently bought a 2017 civic si from Larry Hopkins Honda. Would definitely recommend this dealer to anybody in the market for a Honda vehicle. Was assisted by George and he has been the best salesman I have dealt with in a very long time. He is super laid back and not pushy about making your decision and definitely makes sure you are taken care of.
I was a Sucker, do NOT be!
by 04/09/2017on
Nutshell: We leased a car at this facility, and were told that for 3 years, the SUM of all services, filters, oil, cooling and general checkups, which we were obligated to do at a HONDA facility- following the lease-will totalize more than US$ 800 datum based upon statistics. OFFER: If we pay lightly less than US$ 800 (US$ 796) in advance by the moment we lease, we will have every single service for free in this time frame, and even be eligible to more if we request so each time we bring the car, even if the car is not in need to, in addition to the commodity of being done with this matter. An insider later on informed me that given that I could drive max 36,000 miles in 3 years, all services together would not reach US$ 335! YES, I just recall the acid smile of the salesman when we agreed, so exhausted we were at the time we believed [non-permissible content removed]. YES, we were SU-CKERS, not only based upon that, but also in terms of Financial Math (Cash Flow)- NEVER do a deal when you are exhausted. We were SUCKERS.....BUT YOU, YOU, YOU will NOT BE! Do NOT agree to ANY of their offers in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd time it comes, and if they insist, MAN UP and LEAVE if necessary. They do NOT deserve the cash you make by SACRIFICYING your life and your beloved ones lives. CASTIGATE them in ANY negotiation between YOU and them IF any, and smarten up when reading complains in general, especially some of the TOO excellent ones, which normally come SO exaggerated to trick you. Try to smell whether they are real ones or manufactured by [non-permissible content removed]. *For their credit, Schwartz (Mechanical area) is a nice man, competent and a great gentleman.VERY PROFESSIONAL And believe me: I DETEST to have to come to the Web and show an X-ray of a bad experience. I wish this would not had happened.
[non-permissible content removed]
by 01/21/2015on
[non-permissible content removed] I was talking to this dealership for Honda CRV 2015 EX FWD. I was interacting with Eli Noor. I booked an appointment and visited the dealership. Upon reaching the dealership i didn't see Eli and later i came to know that he took a day off. he never informed me. Then i took another appointment with them and he told me that the color which i m looking is available at Fairfield Honda and he will get the car for me from that dealership. We finalized the pricing also. Upon reaching the dealership, i took the test drive and started discussing with him for the vehicle. I was about to sign the papers Then suddenly he told me that the car is sold to another person. So now if you want to buy the car, i need to pay more than what was promised to me before.. I was shocked. Then the General Manager (Asian Indian Guy) call me and told me that since we both belong to the same country (india), he can reduce the price a bit less than what he is receiving from the other guy.. I was speechless and in shocked state. This dealership lack professionalism, they dont value their won words ans customer's valuable time and is running the dealership like a Asian Fish Market. So you need to bid for the car and whoever placing the highest bid, will get the car. Stay away from this dealership. There are much better and professional dealership in Bay Area.
Love Larry Hopkins - Eli Noor is a great salesman !!
by 11/01/2014on
Eli Noor is an AWESOME Sales Guy. Very personable, honest and upfront. Sticks to the quote he gives you on the phone and offers you great customer service. I would recommend anyone looking for any Honda to call Eli @ Larry Hopkins for a well priced car, useful advice and great customer service. Keep it going Eli - and keep watching Indian Movies :) !! Also - Larry Hopkins is also a great dealership - I am a repeat customer here and love the experience. If my 3rd car is a Honda, I AM BUYING IT HERE :) !!.
[non-permissible content removed] - Avoid
by 10/23/2013on
[non-permissible content removed] - Avoid this dealership. So, I went into this dealership wanting a Honda CRV EX-L without GPS. When I got there, the salesman had me test-drive one with the GPS. Now, I hadn't been interested in a back-up camera until he had me back into the parking space when we got back. Fell in love with that feature (especially since it is difficult to see behind you in these cars). The salesman LIED to me, saying that only the GPS models have the back-up camera (the more expensive model, btw). I found out he lied weeks later when I was reading my manual and it said it is a feature that shows on a different screen on the non-GPS ones. The worst, most, crooked part came from the financing manager. We signed a lease contract with a stated price. This contract was fully executed, meaning myself and the financing manager had signed and dated the contract. A few days later, I get a call from the financing guy saying that my financing had been declined and I would need to spend an extra $30/month and asking when I would come in to sign new paperwork. I told him I'd call him back and went home to read my lease agreement. There was nothing in there saying pricing was provisional or that the dealership could cancel the contract if the bank didn't give them the financing they wanted. I called the financing manager the next morning and had this conversation: Me: So, I looked at my lease contract and I couldn't find anywhere that it says the pricing is provisional or subject to change. Him: (condescending voice, btw) Did you read the *back* of the contract? Me: Yes and I didn't find anything in there stating that the pricing was provisional. Him: Well, but it says we have the right to cancel a contract at any time. Me (polite, sweet voice): Really? Can you tell me what clause that is in because I can't find it in here? Him: I'll have to re-read it. I'll call you back. He never called me back. A week later, I got a call from someone else entirely asking for more details (paystubs, etc.) which indicated to me they were hunting down the financing. When the due date for the first payment was coming up, and I still hadn't gotten an invoice, I called the dealership. I had no idea who to pay and I didn't want my first payment to be late. The person on the phone told me they usually pay the first payment if the financing takes a while and then have the customer pay them back. She said she'd check and call me back. Nope, they hadn't made the payment for me. Thankfully, she gave me an 800 number to call and I was able to pay on time. But, I'm pretty sure they didn't make that first payment because they were mad that I wouldn't let them lie to me or cheat me. I signed up for their service contract, too. (person upselling it lied about it, too btw - it's a reimbursement plan, not a come in and get service plan) I will not be taking my car to their service department based on 1) the reviews on yelp and 2) fear of retaliation. TL;DR: Salesman lied and got me into a more expensive car than I wanted; financing manager tried to get me to pay more per month than we had in our already signed, fully-executed contract by lying - I knew better. Stay away from them.
Honda Accord '13 Purchase
by 02/08/2013on
I had a good experience with Hopkins Honda in my search for a new 2013 Honda Accord. I used Edmunds price quote, and received contacts from 3 dealers. And, though Hopkins initial quote was higher than my consumer reports quoted dealership, Hopkins had several of the LX vehicles in the color I wanted. I asked the internet manager for a quote with the color and without options. I was able to make an appointment, test drive the car, and purchase with good service. The car they found for me was from another dealer, so as to not include dealer installed options.
great experience with their internet sales team
by 01/23/2013on
Out of the 3 dealers that were suppose to give a quote, Larry Hopkins dealer was the only one that actually give a firm $ quote by email. Straight forward, direct and no nonsense experience with them. Showed them another dealer's quote for the same car, he simply said he could not match that and wished me the best. Went to the lower price dealer, and could not be in their showroom that day, due to sickness, they upped their price significantly the next day, so I went back to Larry Hopkins. They stuck to their original quotation, got the deal done and bought the car. Dealer also gave me a break down of taxes and all fees via email whilst the other dealer gave a general lumpsum of taxes and fees which was above 10percent. Just a straight forward, very professional experience with Larry Hopkins internet team.
very bad experience
by 11/25/2012on
We went to hopkins honda to test drive honda fit. We liked the car. We said to the sales rep Ray, that we would come back later as we wanted to check the price at other dealers. It turns out that Hopkins honda was pricey, so we decided to leave them. However, Ray kept on calling us insisting that they would match the price quote of other dealer. He wanted us to come down to the dealership to work out the deal. Since we test driven the car here, we decided to give Ray a chance. Ray is full of BS. He said that there is no way the other dealer would be able to sell the car at such a low price, even after showing him the online price quote. When asked why he promised us to match the lowest price quote we had, he said that he played a trick so that we would make a second trip to his dealership. He wasted lot of our time trying to come up with BS after BS. We left his office frustrated. Outside the dealership, when we are just about to leave, another sales rep inquired about how things went about. After hearing what happened, he said that pretty much all the sales rep do this because they some kind of kick out of wasting people's time and play with their patience. I was shocked to hear this. I think the entire hopkins honda has crooked sales reps. Avoid this dealership if you want to save yourself time and effort.
This Rep is so unprofessional
by 06/06/2012on
I would give zero star if I could... First, this dealer needs better lead system. Only one rep should work on one lead at one time. It is confusing when different reps from the same place contact you and quote you different prices. I called one of them a rep by the first name Habib who was such a unprofessional [non-permissible content removed]. Not only he does not speak English well,he hung me up during the mid of a conversation!!! I was 100% calm and reasonable when I was speaking to him, Did not curse at all.Does the car salesman want clients to beg them or what? He really needs to be retrained or leave! Overall, shopping a Honda CRV is such a pain. I am buying a Toyota instead. [non-permissible content removed] Honda!
Haggles and Hassles
by 05/28/2008on
In 2003, I bought a Honda Odyssey from Larry Hopkins (via the Internet). It was a fantastic, pleasant experience. Time flys, and now its time to get my second Odyssey. I got several quotes via the internet, but was keen to go back to Larry Hopkins. What I got from them was not a quote, but an email stating -- "please call us, we have some questions". So I called them. The email said I should ask for Alex Rozhnev, which I did. The only question Alex had was "what is your best offer so far? tell me and I'll talk to my manager". I couldn't believe my ears. I reminded him, I came in via the internet and expected a no-hassle experience. I told him about my pleasant experience with Larry Hopkins from 2003. He heard impatiently, then repeated his question. So much for no-hassle, fixed price. I told him it would not be fair to the other dealers for me to disclose their offers to him. He repeated the question. I told him I'd go buy in at another dealership in that case. Later, that day Alex Rozhnev did send me a quote. It was MORE THAN $1500 more than my best offer. They sure have a dark sense of humor, if this was their notion of funny..
(For the most part...) hassle-free experience from Hopkins internet team!
by 07/23/2007on
We purchased a 2007 Honda Civic EX Automatic w/ Navigation from Hopkins. We got a very reasonable initial quote from their internet department, and Hopkins really got our business when they held true to their price guarantee, constantly beating lower quotes from other dealers by giving us much lower quotes of their own....several other dealers told us that the price we were getting from Hopkins was outstanding and there was nothing they could do to beat it. This gave us the sense that Hopkins really wanted our business, but made us a little bit skeptical as to how they could afford to keep lowering the price. This would be a 5-star experience if not for some hassle we had with our trade. We were told that the price they quoted us was the price whether we wanted to trade our car in or not (and we were constantly vigilant in getting our quotes in writing), so we really appreciated how this was a separate process on its own (which it is often not for other customers, and where dealers often make their money back). We were a little bit disapointed that they initially offered us such a low amount for our trade (about $2K below what KBB said we should get), but when we said we would only take KBB or go with a different dealership, Hopkins gave us the amount we asked for. What a pleasant surprise! We kept waiting for the hidden catch with our deal, but it didn't really come. We came into the dealership with a print-out of the quote they had given us, as well as how much they would give us for our trade (remember to always get everything in writing!), signed a bunch of papers with our information, and were given keys and driving off with our new car about an hour later. Very hassle-free, and they kept us informed throughout the whole process. If we hadn't traded in our car, we would have literally spent no more than a hour at the dealership. Now that's rare... Our salesman mentioned that Hopkins is a family-owned dealership, that they aim to stay in business while giving us the best price they can, hoping to offer excellent service in the process. If not for the lowball offer on our trade, we would claim that this was the most hassle free, pleasant, and best car dealing experiences we've ever had, but it certainly ranks right up there (and we've run into our share of problems in the past...). We would strongly suggest checking Hopkins Honda out (particularly the Internet division) if in the market for your next Honda, and hold them to their price guarantee. We are very pleased customers and the deal we got was great!