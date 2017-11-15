1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

[non-permissible content removed] - Avoid this dealership. So, I went into this dealership wanting a Honda CRV EX-L without GPS. When I got there, the salesman had me test-drive one with the GPS. Now, I hadn't been interested in a back-up camera until he had me back into the parking space when we got back. Fell in love with that feature (especially since it is difficult to see behind you in these cars). The salesman LIED to me, saying that only the GPS models have the back-up camera (the more expensive model, btw). I found out he lied weeks later when I was reading my manual and it said it is a feature that shows on a different screen on the non-GPS ones. The worst, most, crooked part came from the financing manager. We signed a lease contract with a stated price. This contract was fully executed, meaning myself and the financing manager had signed and dated the contract. A few days later, I get a call from the financing guy saying that my financing had been declined and I would need to spend an extra $30/month and asking when I would come in to sign new paperwork. I told him I'd call him back and went home to read my lease agreement. There was nothing in there saying pricing was provisional or that the dealership could cancel the contract if the bank didn't give them the financing they wanted. I called the financing manager the next morning and had this conversation: Me: So, I looked at my lease contract and I couldn't find anywhere that it says the pricing is provisional or subject to change. Him: (condescending voice, btw) Did you read the *back* of the contract? Me: Yes and I didn't find anything in there stating that the pricing was provisional. Him: Well, but it says we have the right to cancel a contract at any time. Me (polite, sweet voice): Really? Can you tell me what clause that is in because I can't find it in here? Him: I'll have to re-read it. I'll call you back. He never called me back. A week later, I got a call from someone else entirely asking for more details (paystubs, etc.) which indicated to me they were hunting down the financing. When the due date for the first payment was coming up, and I still hadn't gotten an invoice, I called the dealership. I had no idea who to pay and I didn't want my first payment to be late. The person on the phone told me they usually pay the first payment if the financing takes a while and then have the customer pay them back. She said she'd check and call me back. Nope, they hadn't made the payment for me. Thankfully, she gave me an 800 number to call and I was able to pay on time. But, I'm pretty sure they didn't make that first payment because they were mad that I wouldn't let them lie to me or cheat me. I signed up for their service contract, too. (person upselling it lied about it, too btw - it's a reimbursement plan, not a come in and get service plan) I will not be taking my car to their service department based on 1) the reviews on yelp and 2) fear of retaliation. TL;DR: Salesman lied and got me into a more expensive car than I wanted; financing manager tried to get me to pay more per month than we had in our already signed, fully-executed contract by lying - I knew better. Stay away from them. Read more