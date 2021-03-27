Toyota Sunnyvale
Customer Reviews of Toyota Sunnyvale
A new car after 22 years
by 03/27/2021on
Our car doctor recommended Stan Wolowski at Toyota Sunnyvale. We left him a message and he answered promptly, made an appointment to show us cars the following day. He described the options and gave us a key to test drive. He was a great "explainer" which helped a lot with our lack of familiarity with the latest car technology. He followed up with us by phone and helped patiently while we asked more questions, tried out the menus and synced our phones. He's the best!
James Tran was Great
by 11/13/2020on
James Tran was extremely professional, friendly, and gave us a good price. We enjoyed our car buying experience and would highly recommend him to anyone.
If you want a Toyota find Jessica Wilson at Sunnyvale Toyota!
by 09/02/2020on
Jessica was amazing in my car buying process. She was honest, transparent, kind, and very helpful. I will be back for any future purchases and I will also advise my friends and family to reach out to her if they want a Toyota.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Happy wife
by 08/15/2020on
Jessica was our contact at Sunnyvale toyota . We used the costco auto program and Jessica made it an easy process. She was efficient, friendly and very accommodating. She took very good care to make sure we left with our new car completely satisfied. Highly recommend doing business with her.
Helptful buying used car
by 07/30/2020on
Vinod was very flexible and accommodating when helping me and my family buy a used car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
First car purchase and exceptional service!
by 06/28/2020on
Kelvin and the Toyota Sunnyvale team provided exceptional customer service. This was my first car purchase and they took the time to listen, answer all of my questions, and agree on a fair price that was comfortable with me. I would highly recommend to anyone browsing or looking to purchase a new car without the pushy sales feels.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Such a Refreshing Car-Buying Experience!
by 06/23/2020on
I recently bought a 2020 Hybrid RAV4 XSE. Albert and Kevin were patient and honest from the start. They took time to explain the entire process (since it was my first time buying a car on my own) and answered all of our questions. It was refreshing to feel so supported throughout such a daunting process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dino is great
by 05/31/2020on
great honest guy, sharing his exp. with his own car, which is the one I bought
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Very easy to deal with and very professional
by 05/14/2020on
Martin Tamrazi was excellent in assisting my purchase of a 2020 RAV4 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The buying process was done remotely due to the stay-at-home order, but Martin ensured a hassle-free and smooth buying experience. I would recommend Martin and Toyota Sunnyvale to others. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
A great car shopping experience!
by 02/29/2020on
I recently leased a 2019 Camry XSE and Ahmad was the salesperson that helped me out. Everything went super smooth and it took about 2 hours to close the deal. Couldn't be any happier!
Got the EXACT car from >100MI away within 48H
by 12/30/2019on
Great service from Jessica Wilson at Toyota Sunnyvale. She helped me find the exact car that I wanted. Even though it was located at a different dealership more than 100 miles away, I got the car within 48 hours. I cannot imagine how much she was putting effort on this deal and I really appreciate her.
Great service
by 12/30/2019on
I received great service from Vinod. He was very helpful and helped me find exactly the car that I was looking for. I am very satisfied.
Best deal ever
by 12/25/2019on
I am a first-time buyer and the experience could have not been made any easier thanks to Amir Kandil and Marwan Afifi. I bought a 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid and got the best deal ever (0% Apr). The initial inquiry via email to the final drive away was done within a day and the process went smoothly throughout.
Great Overall Experience
by 12/21/2019on
I bought a new RAV4 from Toyota of Sunnyvale and I couldn't be happier with my experience at this dealership. More specifically though, Jessica made sure everything with my purchase went according to plan and was to my liking. She spent extra time with me and was very thoughtful. Jessica paid attention to details and was great throughout the whole process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amir provides TRULY EXCEPTIONAL service!
by 12/17/2019on
This dealership is located in a very convenient location and everyone there is very friendly and helpful! Especially, Amir Kandil is so wonderful! He helped me to find the vehicle I like and fit into my budget. He is very polite, sincere and helpful! Thank you, Amir!
Easy peasy
by 12/03/2019on
We've been looking for a 2020 Rav4 Hybrid for quite some time now and Stan Wolowski delivered! We called Stan as soon as we saw the car available on the site and he quickly gave us a reasonable price on it, secured the car for us, and we simply had to drop by to finish the paperwork and pick it up. Stan was extremely considerate of our time and made sure to arrange his other appointments in such a way that we weren't left waiting for him at any stage of the process. He took the time to patiently explain all the newfangled features of the car to me (my car is over 12 years old, so even pressing a button to start the car is new to me!). Go to Stan - he's great!!
perfect as usual
by 12/02/2019on
This is my second car bought from Toyota Sunnyvale. Fiona is very professional and kind. The overall experience is great. I'm happy to have my new car from Toyota Sunnyvale again
Smooth transaction
by 11/25/2019on
Just purchased a car from Bobby at Sunnyvale Toyota. He kept asking me to come in but I wanted to work with him over the phone and email to come to a price that I was happy with. Once settled, I went in at a scheduled time and completed the paperwork. He had offered to have the car ready for me at that time but I chose to take a look at it first before they sent it to detail. Spencer the rest of the afternoon with my family then came back around dinner time to pick up the car. No bait and switch. Smooth transaction. Easy to work with.
Patient and Sincere
by 10/02/2019on
I came here to buy my first car. I had an idea of what I wanted and after test driving and looking around, had a couple options in mind. Thankfully my salesman, Dino, made it clear how the numbers, features, and overall car experience would be for each. There was no pressure in making a decision that day and when I was ready to purchase, him and Finance Manager, Kevin, worked with me to make the process smooth and clear as possible. I felt their service was truly exceptional in that they were careful and sincere in finding out what I wanted and could afford as a car buyer and never did I feel like I was being sold more than I needed. I feel confident in my purchase of the Corolla Hatchback xse and as rare as it was to find, Dino and Kevin remained patient and worked after hours to bring this car to me. Thanks Toyota Sunnyvale
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Thanks Amir for a truly exceptional experience
by 09/05/2019on
Amir gave us a truly exceptional experience in buying our car. He was super helpful, kind, and supportive from the start to the finish. He was genuinely caring to help us choose the best vehicle and optimize our experience throughout the whole process. Even the after sales experience was wonderful with him following up with us to make sure that everything is perfect with the car that we bought. Amir is truly one of the best sales managers that we have ever worked with and we look forward to working with him in the future and will definitely recommend him to all our friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Truly Exceptional
by 09/05/2019on
Amir Kandil is an exceptional sales manager. He truly cares about his clients throughout the process. I highly recommend him as he is talented, professional, and caring.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
