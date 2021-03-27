sales Rating

We've been looking for a 2020 Rav4 Hybrid for quite some time now and Stan Wolowski delivered! We called Stan as soon as we saw the car available on the site and he quickly gave us a reasonable price on it, secured the car for us, and we simply had to drop by to finish the paperwork and pick it up. Stan was extremely considerate of our time and made sure to arrange his other appointments in such a way that we weren't left waiting for him at any stage of the process. He took the time to patiently explain all the newfangled features of the car to me (my car is over 12 years old, so even pressing a button to start the car is new to me!). Go to Stan - he's great!! Read more