Long story short...we went into Stockton Honda on March 30, 2009 to purchase a pre-owned vehicle. We finally got the deal down to where we were comfortable, to pay $390.00 a month for 72 months for a 2005 Acura MDX with gap coverage and service contract. After we signed docs, I asked for a full tank of gas since the car was sitting on empty but they refused, the salesman said that they don't do anything special for used cars. How retarded!!! I'm still a paid customer [violative content deleted]!!!! Then, Sinclair (their [violative content deleted] manager) called me on April 1, 2009 to have me come in to sign the final documents. And I thought, that's odd...I've purchased 2 vehicles in the last few years and never had to go back to finalize anything. When I got to the dealership, Dave (some [violative content deleted] finance guy) sat me down and said that the finance contract now is 48 months at $499.00 a month! [violative content deleted]! I told him it was initially settled at $390.00 a month for 72 months. He thought they are sly enough to pull this off on me! Flipping NO!!!! I came back with their stinkin' car!!! How the hell do they allow you to take the car home thinking it was yours and that your finance contract is set in stone and tell you "NO, IT"S NOW, A HIGHER PAYMENT"! Stay far away from STOCKTON HONDA! They do not deserve anyone's hard earned money!!!!! I talked to someone who work at the corporate office at Zamora and she said they let you drive off the car, so that you would fall in love with it and will do anything to make those ridiculous payments. Lame! I had written a check for $3500 for the down payment, if I do not get that back by a week...I will keep pestering their Business Office until I do!!! Read more