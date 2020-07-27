Central Ford
Customer Reviews of Central Ford
Bait and switch dealership
by 07/27/2020on
I delt with Henry and he never once told me the truth. I found a truck listed online and called to confirm it was there before I drove across town to buy it with loan approval in hand. When I got there he said it was "in the shop" but had a few other options 5k more expensive I could check out... He said it would be ready the following week. He said he would call me when it was ready, but never did. I waited two days, called him... And he said, "oh, I'm sorry I meant to call you, but now it's gone". Don't believe anything their listings say!
New Truck Purchase
by 08/22/2016on
Robert Rocio was Great!! I was looking for specific features in the New Ford F150 Truck and he was able to provide that with me. No hassles on purchasing price, he met my needs and the deal got done. I would strongly recommend to see Robert Rocio, when looking to purchase a Vehicle. Sincerely, George
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
False Advertising or Ignorance?
by 02/28/2011on
After purchasing a used car from Central Ford, I realized after-the-fact that the model trim advertised by the dealership in AutoTrader was incorrect. They had advertised a higher trim than the car actually was. After informing them of their mistake their response was "we only go off what information that is provided to us when we put the vin number into our computer..." Is this false advertising or are they really that incompetent?
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments