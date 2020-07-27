1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I delt with Henry and he never once told me the truth. I found a truck listed online and called to confirm it was there before I drove across town to buy it with loan approval in hand. When I got there he said it was "in the shop" but had a few other options 5k more expensive I could check out... He said it would be ready the following week. He said he would call me when it was ready, but never did. I waited two days, called him... And he said, "oh, I'm sorry I meant to call you, but now it's gone". Don't believe anything their listings say! Read more