Central Ford

5645 Firestone Blvd, South Gate, CA 90280
Today 9:00 AM - 10:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Central Ford

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(3)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
3 Reviews
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bait and switch dealership

by James on 07/27/2020

I delt with Henry and he never once told me the truth. I found a truck listed online and called to confirm it was there before I drove across town to buy it with loan approval in hand. When I got there he said it was "in the shop" but had a few other options 5k more expensive I could check out... He said it would be ready the following week. He said he would call me when it was ready, but never did. I waited two days, called him... And he said, "oh, I'm sorry I meant to call you, but now it's gone". Don't believe anything their listings say!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Truck Purchase

by innovations1 on 08/22/2016

Robert Rocio was Great!! I was looking for specific features in the New Ford F150 Truck and he was able to provide that with me. No hassles on purchasing price, he met my needs and the deal got done. I would strongly recommend to see Robert Rocio, when looking to purchase a Vehicle. Sincerely, George

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
3 out of 5 starssales Rating

False Advertising or Ignorance?

by porschecarrera on 02/28/2011

After purchasing a used car from Central Ford, I realized after-the-fact that the model trim advertised by the dealership in AutoTrader was incorrect. They had advertised a higher trim than the car actually was. After informing them of their mistake their response was "we only go off what information that is provided to us when we put the vin number into our computer..." Is this false advertising or are they really that incompetent?

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

