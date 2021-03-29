Ocean Honda
Customer Reviews of Ocean Honda
BUY THEIR CAR DOC PACKAGE..AT YOUR OWN RISK
by 03/29/2021on
A play by play of my experience w/ Ocean Honda Soquel within the past year. 1) Car returned after service w/ missing lug nut. Advised to have cabin and air filters replaced. 2)2nd scheduled regular service where they recommended work (replace cabin and air filters) even though the filters had already been replaced by myself the week prior. 3)3rd scheduled service: I asked for a battery test because car was struggling to start some times and requested a tire check because the car was handling differently. Was given checkpoint results stating battery was fine and tires were in good condition at 5/32 4)My car died 2 days later due to battery needing to be replaced. Had to call towing co for jumpstart. Took car to another Honda dealership to replace the battery, where I was informed that my tires were actually in need of replacing the tread because actual measurement was 2/32 of an inch. These discrepancies made it clear that they're not actually taking vehicles through the required inspection and so are putting their customers at great risk. I was asked for a service review and mentioned all of these critical issues and I didn't even receive a call-back. I'd like to clarify that this rating is only for the service department here. The service reps, cashiers and sales and finance team are great, but then again, if they make a mistake, it doesn't put your life at risk.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Incomplete paperwork, unfulfilled promotion, Covid issues, wrong car, &more
by 01/29/2021on
Summary: Broke – multiple – Covid regulations when helping a known immunocompromised customer, staff couldn’t answer a simple "what is the difference between these 2 models" question, aggressive sales techniques even after repeatedly being told no, failure to deliver on promotion promises, major contract and paperwork errors, selling and delivering – the wrong car –, failure to provide complete sales paperwork, failure to provide all instruction documents/kits for paid add-ons, and finally, ghosted client after not keeping promises to fix the above issues. Long version: I have fond memories of Ocean Honda from when I got my last lease, so when that lease was up, I was excited to go back. Unfortunately, my experiences with them since have been nothing but a nightmare. The entire sales staff met in a small room for an extended period of time without wearing masks or gloves during Covid. Even knowing that I’m immunocompromised, the saleswoman left the meeting and got right in my face instead of keeping her distance. She finally put her mask and gloves on after I asked her to, but then took them off again within 10 minutes. And the seat that they had “cleaned” before I got there came up brown on my disinfecting wipe when I wiped it down myself. The saleswoman had no knowledge of their products, and kept pushing me to buy a car that I didn’t want, over and over, even after repeatedly being told no, and even insisted that I test drive it before we move on to talking about anything else. When I asked what the difference was between that model and the last model of the same car, she could only come up with, “Drive it and you’ll know”. Spoiler, I didn’t know. I was transferred to the manager who was great, and bought a car during a promotion for a gift card with purchase. I confirmed that I would get the gift card, and they said yes. Despite multiple promises from the General Manager, the gift card never came, and instead, he just eventually stopped responding to my e-mail. Over 2 months later, I was informed that the car that I’d bought wasn’t the one that I had been given and driving for the last 2+ months. They said that they had improperly filled out the paperwork, and that I had to come in to sell them the car that I didn’t have so that we could fill out paperwork for the car that I did have. However, they kept 2 documents that had a yellow customer copy side, telling me that they needed someone else to work on those still, and that they’d mail me my copy of those 2 pages. They didn’t. I still, over 8 months later, don’t have all of the paperwork that I’m legally supposed to have for my car. And once again, the General Manager did nothing, and then stopped responding to my e-mail. And finally, after repurchasing the correct car, I started getting the usual documents in the mail, such as brochures and explanations for the perks that I bought. I had purchased the exact same thing as the first time, but after the second purchase, I got documents in the mail that never came with the first car purchase, meaning that they didn’t give those to me the first time around even though they were supposed to. So, if you are concerned about Covid, don’t go here. If you want to take advantage of a promotion, make sure that it’s something immediate and in the contract, because you might not get it otherwise. And make sure that they give you ALL of your paperwork before you leave, or you might never see it. Good luck.
Out of Towners Beware of fees to service your Brand New Honda
by 05/15/2018on
I am from South Carolina and had windshield wiper system fail. Even though they are Factory Authorized dealer they charge diagnostic fees to do warranty servicing.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Terrible. Would not recommend.
by 11/09/2017on
The list of things these people got wrong is long and tedious! First off, they acted like they could get the car I wanted but hardly worked for it and settled for my third choice just because they wanted the quick sale at end of month. Not to mention I had to wait an additional week for delivery. Throughout the negotiation the salesman I worked with browbeat me over a price which I later found Anderson Honda beat with an internet quote! He also didn't provide a comprehensive run down of the vehicle, its warranties, peripherals, etc. My fiancé recently bought from Sam Linder Honda and this was standard protocol when she made the deal. Furthermore, when they delivered the car, (which I had to wait 2 hours at the dealership for) it had 40 more miles on it than the contract stated. Not a huge amount but with a lease, it makes a difference. Also, they let me drive off without the owners manual. This is basic stuff guys, c'mon. To top it all off, I keep receiving notices from them in mail stating my $2k down payment is due. I guess the 2k I gave them up front didn't count. It's been months now and they can't seem to fix this. The only nice thing about this dealership is the cars. I wish I went somewhere else.
Don't waste your time
by 07/16/2013on
Shopping for a new Odyssey, went to a dealership in the bay area got a deal I liked, so I called Ocean Honda (my local dealer) and asked them if they would match the deal I would come there to buy the Odyssey. The only reason I called Ocean Honda, is that I live in Santa Cruz, and would have liked to keep my money local. Once I got to Ocean Honda, I was given a completely different price. I was shocked! Not only did they not honor the price match, I was then told I was a [non-permissible content removed]!!! I'm read to spend 40k and the General Manager (John M.) of the store is yelling at me and calling me a BSer. I HAD THE OFFER IN WRITING! I would and could not recommend this Dealership to anyone with a little self respect.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent Experience
by 05/25/2013on
I ended up buying a 2013 CR-V here. My sales person was Mike M. I was very impressed by Mike and his honesty. I brought in documentation of my "true car value" price offers, and Ocean went $100 below. I was very happy as I prefer to buy locally. I was treated with respect, and was in and out quickly. No high pressure to buy extras, or hard sell for anything at all. Very very excellent experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Waste of time
by 03/25/2013on
I have lived in Santa Cruz for more than 40 years and believe in spending money locally. I did everything in my power to try to get a written quote from Ocean but despite repeated phone calls and emails, was unsuccessful. I had no such problem with over the hill dealers and so unfortunately, did my business there.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Deceiving Business Tactic
by 08/23/2012on
After emailing them for a price quote, I was constantly getting calls from this place. Aftering confirming the out of the door price on the phone 3 times with the manager Chris O'Connell. I drove 45 miles to their place and met him. He then told a salesman to take us to a waiting area and he will prepare the contract. Later a person identified himself as the general manager came over with a contract. As to my surprise the contract was $2,000 over our telephone agreed price. The general manager said there is no way he can sell the car at the agreed price. I then asked why the manager lied over the phone just to get me into their dealership. He then said he has not agreed on the price with me personally. I got up and left that place and I told him their business tactic will be disclosed on the internet anyway I can.... So buyers beware!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Bait and Switch dealership - 30 mile drive for non-instock vehicle
by 05/28/2012on
This was the most blatant bait and switch dealership I ever experienced. Was looking for a specific vehicle. Called Ocean Honda dealership spoke with Internet sales Chris - and was told that they have SUV in stock. Asked several times, giving specifics of the car, and stating that I need to pick-it up today. Was told yes, vehicle is in stock. I live in San Jose, 30 miles away. Called again, to confirm that I am leaving, and that car is in stock, and that I am ready to pick it up today. Was told yes, it is. Packed my family ( 2 kids ), drove for 30 miles, experienced kids getting bored and fighting, traffic and curves of HW 17. Upon arriving at the dealership, was greeted by another sales guy, Chris never came out. After 30 minutes of no action, learned that there is no car in stock, and that they are securing it from another dealership. I have Called Chris, to express my disappointment. During the call I mentioned that this dishonest behavior is unacceptable, and will be reported to BBB and yelp. Instead of apology, Chris started pretending to be scared, and I quote oh, no, not Yelp. I have spent 2 hours of my time, 60 miles and 3 gallons - think twice before patronizing this place.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Straight and to the point.
by 07/22/2010on
Did my shopping for a Crosstour via internet and phone. Dealt with 4 or so dealers in the San Jose area and Ocean in Santa Cruz. Ocean matched the best price and the deal went thru seamlessly. Well handled-very straightforward and no game playing. He also had to locate the vehicle from another dealership 150 mile away and had it for me within less than 24 hours. Highly recommended-------
The worst car experince ever
by 03/08/2009on
I attempted to purchase a truck from the used car part of this dealership. I went to the used car lot. I looked a reasonably priced Mada B2300 Truck, 2005 with tag price of $9988 and total miles around 33K. It was about $200 less then Kelly Blue book. I was there around 10 mins and no one ever came out of the building (this is their used car lot on frontage road not the one off 41st). I went into the Sales building as they has a neon sign that was one stating open. No one was there either. But the keys to all the cars where there. I took the key for the truck and test drove it in the lot. I liked it so I parked it put the key back and was driving out the lot (back in my car) to the dealership since this site appeared unmanned. The dealer pulled in right as I was pulling out. I made an offer of 5K with my trade-in that is valued around 4K given condition/mileage and features. He agreed and we went to the office to work out the paper work. At the office down the road off off 41st Ave. he insisted that I sign a credit/lease application. I should have held up for my rights. As a cash purchase I shouldn't need to list my employer/history of employment or next of kin. He wrote up my deal and told me to wish him luck. I didn't understand this part since I thought we were already in agreement. He came back and told me that my car was only worth $750. My car is an original owner 2004 Toyota Echo that even in Poor condition is listed in Kelly Blue Book as $2700. The MPG on my car is near 40MPG. One would not have a hard time selling it given the economy and price of gas. Anyways he said that they would cut me a deal and that deal was $9500 for the truck. So with the $750 from my trade-in the "deal" was no longer the "deal" we had discussed on the lot. I went from 5K to $7750 and they would do me the favor of taking my Toyota echo off my hands. I asked him what happened to the original deal? He produced the Kelly Book of the Truck, but failed to reference or produce the Kelly Blue Book of my car. He kept asking how much I wanted to spend and I kept telling him 5K was what I was looking to spend. The reason I am ranking this dealership so low is first the site that was "open" was abandoned for over 30 mins. Second they were all about the hustle. This was very clear. He pushed me into signing a credit application so they could see what my worth is and try to squeeze every penny from me. The third reason was the dealer's attitude. He was rude. I had another person with me and we both agree that this dealer was not interested in really in selling this car. He probably wanted to just go back to doing whatever it was he was doing while we waited at the lot for 30 mins. Forth reason is a deal is a deal in my book. When he verbally accepted an offer of 5K and my trade-in he flat out lied. He should have been honest with me and told me he couldn't make that decision but if I really wanted to know to come back to the dealership and have the person who could make that decision take a look. The sad thing it here I would have coughed up another 1K in cash if I hadn't felt hustled and lied too. If he wasn't so rude and deceitful. I really did want that truck. I know the Ocean Honda always have those nice cool signs posted on highway 17. Unfortunately the only thing they can do right is advertising.