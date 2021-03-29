1.3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I attempted to purchase a truck from the used car part of this dealership. I went to the used car lot. I looked a reasonably priced Mada B2300 Truck, 2005 with tag price of $9988 and total miles around 33K. It was about $200 less then Kelly Blue book. I was there around 10 mins and no one ever came out of the building (this is their used car lot on frontage road not the one off 41st). I went into the Sales building as they has a neon sign that was one stating open. No one was there either. But the keys to all the cars where there. I took the key for the truck and test drove it in the lot. I liked it so I parked it put the key back and was driving out the lot (back in my car) to the dealership since this site appeared unmanned. The dealer pulled in right as I was pulling out. I made an offer of 5K with my trade-in that is valued around 4K given condition/mileage and features. He agreed and we went to the office to work out the paper work. At the office down the road off off 41st Ave. he insisted that I sign a credit/lease application. I should have held up for my rights. As a cash purchase I shouldn't need to list my employer/history of employment or next of kin. He wrote up my deal and told me to wish him luck. I didn't understand this part since I thought we were already in agreement. He came back and told me that my car was only worth $750. My car is an original owner 2004 Toyota Echo that even in Poor condition is listed in Kelly Blue Book as $2700. The MPG on my car is near 40MPG. One would not have a hard time selling it given the economy and price of gas. Anyways he said that they would cut me a deal and that deal was $9500 for the truck. So with the $750 from my trade-in the "deal" was no longer the "deal" we had discussed on the lot. I went from 5K to $7750 and they would do me the favor of taking my Toyota echo off my hands. I asked him what happened to the original deal? He produced the Kelly Book of the Truck, but failed to reference or produce the Kelly Blue Book of my car. He kept asking how much I wanted to spend and I kept telling him 5K was what I was looking to spend. The reason I am ranking this dealership so low is first the site that was "open" was abandoned for over 30 mins. Second they were all about the hustle. This was very clear. He pushed me into signing a credit application so they could see what my worth is and try to squeeze every penny from me. The third reason was the dealer's attitude. He was rude. I had another person with me and we both agree that this dealer was not interested in really in selling this car. He probably wanted to just go back to doing whatever it was he was doing while we waited at the lot for 30 mins. Forth reason is a deal is a deal in my book. When he verbally accepted an offer of 5K and my trade-in he flat out lied. He should have been honest with me and told me he couldn't make that decision but if I really wanted to know to come back to the dealership and have the person who could make that decision take a look. The sad thing it here I would have coughed up another 1K in cash if I hadn't felt hustled and lied too. If he wasn't so rude and deceitful. I really did want that truck. I know the Ocean Honda always have those nice cool signs posted on highway 17. Unfortunately the only thing they can do right is advertising. Read more