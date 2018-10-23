5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The team at Simi Valley Chevrolet was very responsive and on top of it from the minute we walked in. Low pressure on the sales side but fast on everything else. We took our time, saw all the cars we came to see, and when it came time to do the deal they were fast and efficient. We were one hour door-to-door, not the usual drawn-out process. Well done all around. Read more