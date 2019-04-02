2nd time this dealership has deceived. I was looking for an i3 and noticed a 'great deal' on Edmunds. I called LB BMW to ensure they had the car. Went over in 30 minutes and it was 'sold.' The next week, saw another ad on Edmunds - and called the sales person and asked why she hadn't contacted me about the great deal. She said she didn't realize the car was ready but to come on in... I did - and it was "sold" again. Seriously - they are so bad.
This is a horrible dealership. We purchased a 2015 320i BMW a couple of months ago for my son. He was recently rear-ended and the other insurance company took 100% responsibility. I approached them about a diminished value settlement as the car is not worth as much without a clean CarFax. The insurance company declined our request showing us that this vehicle was in a previous accident in 2015 and sent paperwork to prove it. I passed this on to the dealership and Theo, their General Sales Manager in an initial call but didn't return many calls or emails thereafter. He called to say today that the dealership and it's parent, Sonic Automotive isn't going to do anything as they had checked the CarFax and it was clean and they (in their opinion) aren't responsible for anything beyond the CarFax report. I pointed out that I'm stuck in the middle with a diminished value vehicle that the insurance company won't cover because of the previous accident and a dealership who sold a damaged car that they presented as being accident-free and wasn't. Theo told me to feel free to sue them.
Recommend this dealer? No
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
went to LB BMW for routine service when Anthony (service advisor) noticed feathering on front tires. He recommended an alignment which was also performed. He also noticed some rim damage after the repairs and said it will be corrected at next service since he believed the scratch happened during the alignment.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Scheduling the appointment for my customary 2nd service was nice and easy. I arrived earlier than my scheduled appointment and it wasn't a problem - check in was efficient & my car was serviced in a timely fashion as expected. When I dropped off my car I informed my service advisor (Bryan Morgan) that my TPM kept going off & he indicated the technicians would take a look at it, as well as my tire pressure. He also informed me that my car was flagged for a "technical campaign - convertible", which would be taken care of as well during my service. When my car was ready to go the checkout process was also nice & easy. However, no one actually spoke to me about the work done on my car. I should've checked my receipt before leaving the dealer but didn't and when I got home I noticed there was a note on the receipt that the technical campaign was not completed because there were no available parts. It would've been nice if someone actually spoke about this to me in case I had any questions & it would've been nice to also know the time frame that the part would be available to complete the repairs! Lastly, my tire pressure still does NOT meet the minimum PSI required set forth for the model of my car. I've serviced my car here before and was very satisfied. I would not say the same about my 2nd experience & I would definitely consider taking my car to another dealer.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I went to get my air bag changed for the recall. I took two hour when it should have only taken one. That's what they told me over the phone and when I got there they said it would take one to one and half hours. So that being said i was not satisfied with the service because of the lack of communication. If they plan to take longer they should let me know at that one hour mark.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My experience at BMW of Long Beach was and is excellent, everyone is super friendly and the environment of the shop is inviting. I work with Brian Wolverton who is great, easy to work with very good customer service. I highly recommend Long Beach BMW for all your vehicle needs.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Top notch VIP with no cost since I'm under my maintenance included contract. Made an easy appointment, rolled up to the nice new large service building and was promptly greeted and directed to drive in and up. My service guy, Brian, came over and spent a few minutes going over the process and set me up with the shuttle driver and directed me to the lounge inside for coffee and a donut. The shuttle driver found me there and kindly waited for me to get my breakfast to go, then drove me to work. They picked me up from work at 4 and back to the dealership for my car - serviced, fixed my lighter outlet, clean car, efficient, excellent service. Love this place and BMW!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Took the car in because it had a rattle when I first bought it that I had trouble diagnosing thinking it was something simple like coins. Explained to the dealership and Anthony the service man was kind enough to have them work on the car as one time good deed and I appreciated that as I just outside my 50000 mile warranty for a verified pre-owned car
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
