service Rating

Scheduling the appointment for my customary 2nd service was nice and easy. I arrived earlier than my scheduled appointment and it wasn't a problem - check in was efficient & my car was serviced in a timely fashion as expected. When I dropped off my car I informed my service advisor (Bryan Morgan) that my TPM kept going off & he indicated the technicians would take a look at it, as well as my tire pressure. He also informed me that my car was flagged for a "technical campaign - convertible", which would be taken care of as well during my service. When my car was ready to go the checkout process was also nice & easy. However, no one actually spoke to me about the work done on my car. I should've checked my receipt before leaving the dealer but didn't and when I got home I noticed there was a note on the receipt that the technical campaign was not completed because there were no available parts. It would've been nice if someone actually spoke about this to me in case I had any questions & it would've been nice to also know the time frame that the part would be available to complete the repairs! Lastly, my tire pressure still does NOT meet the minimum PSI required set forth for the model of my car. I've serviced my car here before and was very satisfied. I would not say the same about my 2nd experience & I would definitely consider taking my car to another dealer.