The dealership owe me $1000+ for 9 months! Yet every time I called, nobody addressed the issue. Even when I drove all the way down to Long Beach in July to talk to the manager, they acted politely and reassured me they would handle it. But nothing has been done from their side, and they still owe me the money now in January 2016! I bought a new 428i in August 2014. Salesman was pretty good. Gave me a good price and I was satisfied. The finance guy talked me into purchasing the Tire and Wheel Protection -- such a stupid decision! Unfortunately, my car was totaled in an accident in April 2015, and I went back to the same salesman to buy an exactly same car. I cancelled the Tire and Wheel protection plan of course as the insurance is not protecting any existing car. The new finance guy talked me into buying the same insurance for my second new car but didn't let me pay the difference. Instead, I had to pay the new insurance in full amount. He promised me I would get my refund check in THREE WEEKS! Months passed, I never got any check. When I called, the finance guy was never in office. I left hundreds of messages but didn't get a call back. Is this how they treat a customer who bought two new cars within a year???!?!! After trying millions of times including even taking hours driving to the dealership to complain to the general manager. They didn't address the issue. Their response is: we checked the process, the case is now stuck at BMW company, there's nothing we can do, just wait for the check from the third party who provides this insurance service to BMW after BMW company reviews and approves. All right. So I waited another couple months. I was really angry with the dealership at this point. Knowing they can do nothing, I decided to call BMW company to check out what was happening. Surprisingly, BMW company doesn't deal with this process at all. The staff at BMW company provided me with the number of SafeGuard which is the company that provides the tire and wheel protection. I called and transferred a lot of times to the cancellation department, and finally got the truth!!!! They only received a cancellation form, but didn't get any other required documents to process the refund. In other word, they didn't even start the refund process because the dealership didn't do start it right! Safeguard told me they need original contract of the protection plan from the dealership. So I called the dealership again and thank God, it got through. I told the finance guy what they need to know and what Fax number he should fax the document to. Yes, what a joke, a customer has to educated the staff how to do their job! Even such an easy matter they didn't care to handle it right. After a couple weeks, I called Safeguard again and they told me they still didn't get it. So I called again to remind the finance guy once again. Think the dealership will take care of the rest of the process? Nope! After another few months, I called Safeguard again to check on the status. To my shock, there was another document they didn't get. They asked why I need to cancel the plan, and I said because the car was totaled. So they asked for the claim letter from the insurance company. Although this is a document that only I can provided, if dealership staff don't know how to handle the process and doesn't let me know what I should provide, how can the refund ever happen??! If you don't know how to do your work, don't promise at the first place "Oh, this is easy. Don't worry. You will get your refund in three weeks. But you should definitely buy the plan for your new car because it's so necessary. bla, bla, bla." After such an awful second experience, I will not go back there to buy another car. If I know any of my friends who even considers going there, I will convince them don't give that unprofessional dealership any business! Read more