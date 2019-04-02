Long Beach BMW
Customer Reviews of Long Beach BMW
Bait and Switch
by 02/04/2019on
2nd time this dealership has deceived. I was looking for an i3 and noticed a 'great deal' on Edmunds. I called LB BMW to ensure they had the car. Went over in 30 minutes and it was 'sold.' The next week, saw another ad on Edmunds - and called the sales person and asked why she hadn't contacted me about the great deal. She said she didn't realize the car was ready but to come on in... I did - and it was "sold" again. Seriously - they are so bad.
Dishonest Dealership
by 10/24/2018on
This is a horrible dealership. We purchased a 2015 320i BMW a couple of months ago for my son. He was recently rear-ended and the other insurance company took 100% responsibility. I approached them about a diminished value settlement as the car is not worth as much without a clean CarFax. The insurance company declined our request showing us that this vehicle was in a previous accident in 2015 and sent paperwork to prove it. I passed this on to the dealership and Theo, their General Sales Manager in an initial call but didn't return many calls or emails thereafter. He called to say today that the dealership and it's parent, Sonic Automotive isn't going to do anything as they had checked the CarFax and it was clean and they (in their opinion) aren't responsible for anything beyond the CarFax report. I pointed out that I'm stuck in the middle with a diminished value vehicle that the insurance company won't cover because of the previous accident and a dealership who sold a damaged car that they presented as being accident-free and wasn't. Theo told me to feel free to sue them.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2012 BMW X5 35D
by 07/05/2016on
I called to set up an appointment to see the car listed on the internet. Everyone was very courteous (as expected) and we set up a time to see the car the following day. The next day I received a call to confirm the appointment. However, when I got there the car was not ready or staged for preview... we had to hunt it down. There were flaws that needed to be corrected prior to purchase. That said, from that point forward the salesman Philip was great, as was the finance manager. The car was a great deal and it was CPO , which a previous dealer had told me that the "diesel" could not be CPO'ed... this dealer made it clear how they CPO cars, either gas or diesel. The car was "cleaned" up nicely and they had one of their "genius" guys walk us through the details of the car... great follow up. Other than the initial "hunt" for the car at the time of the appointment, it's was a very good experience at this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and very knowledgable staff.
by 05/23/2016on
I bought my 2011 335i here and decided it was time to trade it in for something new. AB was extremely helpful with my other purchase, so o went back to him. This time was no different, he was extremely accommodating and put me into my new 2016 528i. I'll be sure to see him again within the next 3 years. He's definitely one of the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 05/12/2016on
Best car buying experience ever! Jerome was fair and polite. They gave us a good price for our trade in and had us done with Finance within a hakf hour of the deal being done. I would recommend this dealership to anyone buying a new or used BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great services
by 04/23/2016on
Great customer service , they work as a team you feel like home when you're there
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service!!! Joey Lee!!!!!!
by 03/30/2016on
If you are looking to buy/lease a BMW, highly recommend to go to Long Beach BMW. The per son you need to talk to is Joey Lee!!! He will do anything to get the price as low as he can!!! Thanks Joey Lee!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bait and switch and no follow through
by 03/13/2016on
We agreed on one car yet by the time I signed the papers, it was for a different car with fewer options. I kept asking to see the car but they kept delaying. Promised to make up for the "misunderstanding" but never did even after several reminders.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Overall Buying Experience
by 02/14/2016on
I had the pleasure of working with Collin at BMW of Long Beach. I had been shopping for a car for a while and each time I showed up wanting to buy but didn't because the salesperson was so far off of the straight line sales cycle. Collin was friendly, professional and most of all listened to what was important to me and delivered exactly what I was looking for. He showed me how to use all of the features of the car and explained how they benefitted me. He was low pressure and treated us like family. I would highly recommend Long Beach BMW and Collin specifically as your sales professional!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
LB BMW is hands-down the best place to buy your new BMW!
by 01/28/2016on
NOTE: I'm a first-time BMW owner. My last car was a 2003 Toyota 4Runner. I was referred to Eloy Maldonado (Internet Sales Director) and worked closely with him and his team: Alain Membrano and Ben Karim; Sam Hafez was our Finance contact. These guys were simply the best. If you're looking for great service and people who care, make an appointment with Eloy! Eloy and his team were client-focused and never pressured me into anything I wasn't comfortable with; Eloy did everything he could to make the deal work. Alain and Ben took great care showing us cars on the floor and test driving them; Ben even took me to the "VIP" car structure (in the MINI lot) where I found the 328i I ended up purchasing; other than the factory testers, no one else drove it but me! Eloy and team did their research and made sure they found cars that fit my style, preference and budget. Again, if you want a stress-free experience without pushy salespeople, stick with Eloy and his team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unprofessional and irresponsible
by 01/05/2016on
The dealership owe me $1000+ for 9 months! Yet every time I called, nobody addressed the issue. Even when I drove all the way down to Long Beach in July to talk to the manager, they acted politely and reassured me they would handle it. But nothing has been done from their side, and they still owe me the money now in January 2016! I bought a new 428i in August 2014. Salesman was pretty good. Gave me a good price and I was satisfied. The finance guy talked me into purchasing the Tire and Wheel Protection -- such a stupid decision! Unfortunately, my car was totaled in an accident in April 2015, and I went back to the same salesman to buy an exactly same car. I cancelled the Tire and Wheel protection plan of course as the insurance is not protecting any existing car. The new finance guy talked me into buying the same insurance for my second new car but didn't let me pay the difference. Instead, I had to pay the new insurance in full amount. He promised me I would get my refund check in THREE WEEKS! Months passed, I never got any check. When I called, the finance guy was never in office. I left hundreds of messages but didn't get a call back. Is this how they treat a customer who bought two new cars within a year???!?!! After trying millions of times including even taking hours driving to the dealership to complain to the general manager. They didn't address the issue. Their response is: we checked the process, the case is now stuck at BMW company, there's nothing we can do, just wait for the check from the third party who provides this insurance service to BMW after BMW company reviews and approves. All right. So I waited another couple months. I was really angry with the dealership at this point. Knowing they can do nothing, I decided to call BMW company to check out what was happening. Surprisingly, BMW company doesn't deal with this process at all. The staff at BMW company provided me with the number of SafeGuard which is the company that provides the tire and wheel protection. I called and transferred a lot of times to the cancellation department, and finally got the truth!!!! They only received a cancellation form, but didn't get any other required documents to process the refund. In other word, they didn't even start the refund process because the dealership didn't do start it right! Safeguard told me they need original contract of the protection plan from the dealership. So I called the dealership again and thank God, it got through. I told the finance guy what they need to know and what Fax number he should fax the document to. Yes, what a joke, a customer has to educated the staff how to do their job! Even such an easy matter they didn't care to handle it right. After a couple weeks, I called Safeguard again and they told me they still didn't get it. So I called again to remind the finance guy once again. Think the dealership will take care of the rest of the process? Nope! After another few months, I called Safeguard again to check on the status. To my shock, there was another document they didn't get. They asked why I need to cancel the plan, and I said because the car was totaled. So they asked for the claim letter from the insurance company. Although this is a document that only I can provided, if dealership staff don't know how to handle the process and doesn't let me know what I should provide, how can the refund ever happen??! If you don't know how to do your work, don't promise at the first place "Oh, this is easy. Don't worry. You will get your refund in three weeks. But you should definitely buy the plan for your new car because it's so necessary. bla, bla, bla." After such an awful second experience, I will not go back there to buy another car. If I know any of my friends who even considers going there, I will convince them don't give that unprofessional dealership any business!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Exceeded my expectations !
by 12/04/2015on
It is my pleasure to recognize Long Beach BMW as among the best automotive dealer in Southern California. This facility has exceeded my expectations in all areas; appearance, quality of service, professionalism and overall knowledge of thier product. Just the quality of service BMW affords. I'm looking forward to a long , friendly, and mutually beneficial relationship with Long Beach BMW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
long beach bmw great place to buy a car
by 12/04/2015on
My family have bought 3 BMW from this location in the last 5yrs. We keep coming back because of the great deals they offer and the stafff. The people who work in sales and services are the best. They take care of you from buying the car to servicing it. I would recommend them to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
This dealer LIES
by 09/29/2015on
BY FAR THE WORST DEALER. This dealer gave me the worst experience ever. I called in about a used Lexus that was listed at 6,991. I told the dealer over the phone I will take it if they can get me a deal done at $6,500 out the door. Lenny Sarmiento, the pre-owned inventory manager, got in touch with me and said he cant do it, best he can do is a $300 discount at 6,681 + dealer fees. I said no Im sorry the max I can do is $6,500, not a dollar more. Two hours pass by and he calls me back at 8:40pm, 20 minutes before closing saying, Hey if you can come tonight and buy today I will honor the $6,500 because we need to hit our 15 car quota for the day. I go to purchase the vehicle and he pulls a typical bait and switch on me saying its $6,500 + the dealer fees. I told Lenny that I made it clear that my max I would pay is $6,500 and says, sorry man its mandatory to charge dealer fees" and goes on to say "you know what weve hit the 15 car quota since I called you so I dont need to sell you the car. Had he not hit the quota he would have done the right thing and honored his word. Absolutely horrible business ethics on Lenny Sarmientos part and made this dealership look horrible. He told me one thing to make me get out of my bed to drive 45 minutes and think I was going to go make a simple deal and leave a happy camper, instead he tries to snake me and gets this horrible review over a few hundred bucks all because he wouldnt do the right thing and keep his word. I would have thought a Sonic Automotive dealership would have a little bit more class. I would never recommend Long Beach BMW MINI to anyone, in fact I would advise them to never deal with this dealer. This dealer obviously doesnt understand the power of word of mouth and how much people look at online reviews before purchasing now a days. ALL FOR A FEW HUNDRED DOLLARS. Ridiculous
Great Sales Experience!
by 07/15/2011on
I recently purchased a Certified Pre-Owned 3 series BMW from Long Beach. I had shopped around to various other BMW dealers in the Los Angeles/Orange County area as well as online. I found that Long Beach was the most welcoming to my business and had the best pricing. They treated me as if I were equal to a customer walking in that was going to pay top dollar for their purchase. I did my homework before purchasing the vehicle and thoroughly checked the CarFax report on the vehicle before purchasing. Long Beach posted the CarFax on their online ad so it was very easy to review. I knew the complete history of the car before buying. I also tested all buttons inside the car and did a thorough search before signing any paperwork. I worked with Alan and Yassir. Yassir was extremely helpful in showing me every single feature of the car - from programming my phone and radio to the condition of the tires. He worked with my requested price and I ended up getting a great car for a great price, whereas other dealerships were unwilling to negotiate at all. Everything that Yassir negotiated with me was put in writing. I also have the full certification and CarFax report copies. Nothing was hidden from me. Long Beach worked with my needs and I felt taken care of when I drove my car off of the lot. Yassir offered his help on anything I may have a question on in the future. Excellent customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bait and Switch!
by 04/07/2011on
We went to buy a used BMW 325i from Alberto at Long Beach BMW. After showing us the car and promising it would be topped off with gas and a red warning light would be fixed, he introduced us to Ash. Ash sold us a "Maintenance Program" that was better than a Warranty because it included coverage for everything on the car, including oil changes, brakes, tires, etc. He explained, "Two brake changes and it's already paid for." I asked specifically, "Does it cover the power seats if they go out?" He answered, "Yes." I asked, "What about the CD Player, does it cover that?" Ash answered, "Yes." "How many miles of coverage?" I asked. Ash answered, "Four years, unlimited miles. It's a time limit, not mileage." We agreed on a price of $2500. Then we sat and waited for one hour. After the sun set and the dealer was closing, Don, from finance, greeted us. He told us we didn't want the Maintenance Program, we wanted a Warranty, and the Warranty will cost twice as much. After explaining what Ash had told us, and arguing back and forth, Don agreed to sell us a 3 year, 36,000 mile Warranty for the same price. Defeated and tired, we agreed. Alberto brought us our car, warning light on, tank half full, and we drove off. I called the General Manager, Michael Rich, the next day, who transferred me to Finance Manager, Bruce Shipper. After explaining the bait and switch, and that we wanted what was agreed upon with Ash, and getting nowhere, I am filing my complaint here.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Misrepresents condition of used cars/Doesn't like dealing with "peasents"
by 02/15/2010on
Bought a used car from a man named Art. Salesman made a BIG deal about how they had inspected the car, and all it needed was some work to the front passenger side outside CV joint and tie rod end. Art said "nobody else shows you this information, but WE are upfront about what the car needs". Called our mechanic and was told it was about $600-$800 worth of work. We bought the car for $4300. When we finally got it to the machanic, it turned out there was a laundry list of things wrong with the car and the repair bill was closer to $2800. When I pointed this out to the sales manager, his response was "bring it to our Honda dealer in Carson and we can fix it for $2300. Are you kidding me? Buyer beware I understand, but what a joke. This car (with over 100,000 miles on it) that had an original list price of $14,995 is going to wind up costing me over $7,000.00. Avoid these people. If you aren't there to buy a $50k BMW, they turn in to [violative content deleted] FAST.
Don't go there... they are so rude!
by 01/16/2009on
Talked to them a while ago and the salesperson was so rude! He made it sound like it's such a crime to ask for something below MSRP. Is there a company-wide policy that BMW/MINI do not sell below MSRP? Ok, even if you don't want to sell me anything lower, at least be nice to your customer about it. I'm shopping around so of course I'm trying to see if someone will give me a nice price. But seriously, I was so turned off by the sales dude that even if I decide to pay MSRP later (which I probably will since I really like the car), I wouldn't spend it at this dealer. This is not the way to treat your customer!
Dont buy from Long Beach BMW!!!!
by 01/14/2009on
I bought my car in October 2008. Its a used 2004 325ci. I love to death. However 3 weeks after i bought the sales guy i bought it from emailed saying they didnt get a copy of my drivers liscence. Which in fact they had they just lost it. Well a few days after I got the email, the finance guy called and yelled my mother saying if they didnt get a copy they were going to come get car and cancel the contract. My mom called and left a message for Neil the general manager and the next he called and said he was sorry and that they were going to look through the fills again and see it they had it. well turns out they put it into someone elses fill that had bought a car the same day as me. I never got a sorry for my mother or for me. Also when I bought my car my trunk did not work. It would not open. So I took it in and they said they fixed it. Well when I got it back it then opened sometimes but when it opened it then didnt close until after several tries. So I took back and again picked up two days later and they said they fixed it. Well this time I check before I left, and turns out it still didnt work. So I took home that day for the weekend then took back, they had it for a day and overnight and then I picked it up. This time it worked. However they had to reprogram my keys and they didnt tell me so I had only given them one and also my windows no longer went down with auto down or auto up. So I had to take it back with my other key which no longer worked at all. They fixed both problems that night, however now my key unlocks everything at once and the alarm is no longer setting, so well They reprogram the other key they didnt program it how it was when I went in there with my car. So I still have to go back to them, and now they are being [violative content deleted] and I am going to have to wait around all day again for a mistake they had. I am probably going to go to [another dealership] and have them fix it even if I have to pay them to do. I HATE long beach BMW sales department and service department. I dont why they think after you buy a car they can then treat you like [violative content deleted]. Alot a business comes from word of mouth and bad word of mouth only hurts, and with what is going on with the economy right now a business should really only want and work for good word of mouth. and from everything I have now read about long beach bmw and gone through with them, I will never go back to them. I only hope that this post helps people find a better dealership then i did. The really sad part is, my mom also bought a car from them a few years ago and they treated her the same way. I lied about things the car had, every time she took the car into the service department for a problem she went at least 3 times. its really sad when a dealership knows that they can get away with treating the customers like that. I hope that no else that buys from them will have to go through what i did and what the other two people that posted did.
Do not buy from this dealer
by 08/06/2008on
This dealer misrepresented the sale of a Certified Previously Owned BMW. They advertised and verbally stated the car had certain equipment that it did not. The general manager, Niel Okun, initially admitted to the error then later denied it. It took a lawsuit to settle the matter. There is no way a BMW should be sold this way nor should anyone buy anything from this dealer.
Do not buy a car from Long Beach BMW!
by 05/02/2008on
I bought a car from Neil Okun (the sales manager of Long Beach BMW) when he owned Beverly Hills Ford. He sold me a bogus warranty, pocketed the money, and then filed for bankruptcy. The only reason I found out my warranty was not valid was when the warranty company (Century) sent me a letter telling me they had sent my over two thousand dollar check to Beverly Hills Ford who cashed the check and closed down. I had to stake out Bev Hills Ford and caught Neil Okun coming out of the back door to avoid contact with the numerous people in the front of the building who had been given the shaft as well. Hhe was rude and apathetic about the theft of my money and this full grown man spoke to me, a 5'3" woman through the crack of two locked glass doors. He told me I was out of luck and would never get my money back. I had to call the police so that I could get his personal info for a lawsuit in a peaceful way, but Neil Okun hid inside - he wouldn't even come out for the police. I could see him hiding underneath a desk! After many months and much effort, I prevailed-- eventually. The system favors the business, not the customer, so when you get ripped off (and you will with this guy), the bureaucratic red tape in place is designed to tire you out. Buying from this guy is more trouble than it is worth. Do not buy from Long Beach BMW!-- try another place. Try any other place- it has to be better than Neil Okun's Long Beach BMW!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
