Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Shingle Springs Honda

Shingle Springs Honda

Visit dealer’s website 
4070 Mother Lode Dr, Shingle Springs, CA 95682
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Shingle Springs Honda

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nice low-pressure dealership for Nissan and Subaru

by fandango on 01/16/2014

I shopped here when looking for a Nissan truck, and they were nice to work with. Unfortunately, they couldn't get their hands on one configured as I wanted it, not timely anyway, so I ended up buying it elsewhere. I have my truck serviced there, though, and bought a couple of Subarus from them, and my daughter has as well, so they are good folks to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
4 cars in stock
0 new0 used4 certified pre-owned
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for