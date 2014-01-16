5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I shopped here when looking for a Nissan truck, and they were nice to work with. Unfortunately, they couldn't get their hands on one configured as I wanted it, not timely anyway, so I ended up buying it elsewhere. I have my truck serviced there, though, and bought a couple of Subarus from them, and my daughter has as well, so they are good folks to work with. Read more