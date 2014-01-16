Shingle Springs Honda
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Nice low-pressure dealership for Nissan and Subaru
by 01/16/2014on
I shopped here when looking for a Nissan truck, and they were nice to work with. Unfortunately, they couldn't get their hands on one configured as I wanted it, not timely anyway, so I ended up buying it elsewhere. I have my truck serviced there, though, and bought a couple of Subarus from them, and my daughter has as well, so they are good folks to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
