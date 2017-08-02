5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I generally don't write many reviews about sales folks, and never thought I would about the car salesman. For Mike Aubuchon and his collaborative team, Mark, Raphael et al, I make an exception. Mike, our salesman, was really my professor of MKZ Lincoln function and performance. He taught me more about his showroom MKZ hybrid than I'd known in my 3 years ownership of a earlier gas model MKZ. He knew all the ins and outs of hybrid technology and the pros and cons -- I was very impressed. Within 5 min I knew I'd buy my new Hybrid MKZ from Cypress Coast Lincoln. But what really mattered was the genuine knowledge of what it would take for me to bring my car economically and efficiently to me across the Oregon border. Mike took the true effort to give me my wants and desires. The entire showroom staff are well oiled team players --and we all played a game call WIN-WIN. I won, they won, and I get the best benefit of all, that is in the knowledge I came back with on how to get the most out of this spiffy new car. This is not your typical showroom staff of salesmen (women). These guys like their cars and the superior technology packed into them. They all were kind, courteous, friendly and helpful in working with the us. I'm impressed with Mike, his team mates, and really,really am proud to be a Lincoln owner (was for the last three years, and now more than ever). Lincoln chose to focus on providing us with a choice: gas or hybrid. They achieved some wonderful successes with the latter. Indeed, while I was in Seaside looking at that prized Lincoln MKZ, my husband and I decided we better check out the Lexus ES hybrid, too, because it too has gotten good ratings. But just walking into the Lexus dealership, the feel was entirely different. That sales folks were nice, but the truly outstanding knowledge about their hybrid was just not even close to that of Cypress Coast. Moreover, the folks weren't as friendly or accommodating. Actually, it was just like most dealerships, in that they were friendly and willing to show their car in the best light. It's just that Lincoln Cypress seemed to "own" the technolog-y and performance-knowledge. They wear it like a well worn glove -- they knew their product, COLD. I drove the Lexus and compared the drive with the Lincoln. Both were nice to drive, but I liked the feel of the navigational controls (I could manipulate the screen directly, rather than through a mouse), and felt the Lincoln MKZ ride had a tighter, more luxurious feel (though, the Lexus was nice). The death-nail for the Lexus ES hybrid wasn't so much the sales person's ability to show off the vehicle. It was the trunk! The trunk on the Lexus ES hybrid (full bells and whistle model) was a true disappointment. One suitcase of mine could be put in, but my husband's suitcase? Not sure where it would go. Wow. That is a flat design flaw of the Lexus hybrid. So, kudos for Lincoln for giving Americans (the entire continent) a luxury HYBRID car that is just about the best there could be. I got the feeling that Lincoln designers spent weeks working out the costs and benefits of every facet of that hybrid from trunk space, backseat front seat, width, windows...really down to the ease of using all the bells and whistles. I've not yet driven the Model S Tesla, so I'll hold off say the MKZ hybrid is better even than the Tesla. But hey, I live in rural Northwest, and the nearest big city to me is 367 miles away. No way has Tesla made the Electric car capable of the long trips I have planned across no man's land (Yellowstone, Glacier, Canyonlands, etc). My hybrid MKZ will take us there, and I'll smile knowing I won't be polluting the landscape as much as I'd have with my MKZ gas model. --- Mike, and all his sales staff at Cypress Coast Lincoln --I thank you heartily for working like a team that can deliver what a customer really wants: information, guidance, friendly helpfulness and perceptiveness enough to know that each interaction should be a win - win. What a nice car dealership. Extraordinary really. Read more