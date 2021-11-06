1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I bought a car from here, and 2 days had to take it in for a recall from Ford. My first question was why Cardinale wasn't aware of this and why didn't they take care of the recall BEFORE they decided to sell the car. They sent my car to the Ford dealership to be fixed. The first thing MIKE DRONET told me, was the repairs should only take a couple days a WEEK at most AND they would detail the car because there were some scratches on it. I was also told there would be a loaner car waiting for me when I got there on Monday morning. When I went to drop the car off on Monday, NO ONE knew who I was or why i was there AND there was no loaner car for me. They had to scramble to find a car to loan out to me and when they did it had no gas in it. I had just enough to make it to a gas station. Because of how unprofessional they were I was late to work (so now they're costing me time AND MONEY) Throughout the week I would call Cardinale to check the status of the car. MIKE DRONET for some reason could never be reached and I had to talk to BEAU BLACKWELL, who told me my car wouldn't be for 6 weeks to 6 MONTHS (something no one told me in the beginning). About a week later I get a call from BEAU BLACKWELL, saying the car isn't fixed but it's drive-able and I can use it while we wait for my part. I honestly wanted my car back at this point, so I agreed and said ill be there the following Monday to pick up the car. I show up Monday, my car isn't there but MIKE DRONET is who tells me they NEED their loaner car back because of a inventory that's taking place. I told there's no way they're gonna leave me with no car so I said they'll get there car back when i get mine and he said OK and my car would be there tomorrow. The next day I went by and AGAIN my car wasn't there. I remained as calm as I could and told him again they wouldn't get there car until i get mine. So we decided to talk to BEAU BLACKWELL again and this time i got some good news, My part had arrived and my car would be done by THURSDAY at the latest MIKE DRONET AND BEAU BLACKWELL confirmed this. So, I called BEAU BLACKWELL on Thursday to see when my car was showing up, AND AGAIN it wasn't there and wouldn't be ready until FRIDAY ( I understand that ford is doing the work and not Cardinale but you can at least get your facts straight and if you really don't know then FIND OUT, don't give me bad info because you don't know what to say) . I WAS IRATE. I called MIKE DRONET told him I would be talking to his manager about the horrible service i received and the straight up lies I was told. I also told him when i get the car back it better be completely fixed and all the scratches buffed out. Went to the Dealership on FRIDAY the car was fixed and ran like new. BUT IT STILL HAD ALL THE SCRATCHES ON IT. So, this time I went straight to the GM. His name is DINO GIACOMAZZI . I told him about everything that had happened in the past month and he said he would absolutely take care of me and drop the car off FRIDAY next week in the morning, a loaner car would be waiting for me and they would detail the car. I showed up Friday morning, Everyone knew I was there for a detailing but no one could tell me where my loaner car was. I went to talk to DINO GIACOMAZZI but he told me to wait and he would be right with me. He didn't look to busy, he was sitting on one of the couches in the office causally chatting with some other employees. Apparently cracking jokes in the morning is WAY more important than providing good service for your customers. At this point I'd had enough, I grabbed my keys and left, I was not gonna be late to work again because of their negligence. I'll buff out the scratches myself because at this point I don't trust anyone there to do a decent job. If your looking to buy a car soon DON'T GO HERE. There are plenty of other dealerships in Seaside and Salinas. The staff is incredibly unhelpful and I would say that at least they fixed my car, but all they did was drive the car to Ford who fixed it and they couldn't be bothered to call to find when the car would be ready. Read more