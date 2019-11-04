sales Rating

Two issues with my Odyssey. First it shakes when you are slowing down. The dealer stated it was due to tire pressure. Took it in and it still shakes. Second my van was steaming and hissing one day. I took it into the dealer. The service guy did a 15 sec. look over and informed me that it was probably a hole in the condenser caused by a rock. He said they would have to perform a check that would take an hour and that this would not be covered by my warranty as it was not a factory defect. Guess what, yep the check revealed that it was a small hole caused by a rock. How he knew that was beyond me. Cost with the check was over 1200. I found out that many many people have had the same issue. There is obviously a defect with the 2007 Odyessey as 08 and 09 modes have a guard to protect the condenser. Val Strough Honda had no problem selling me the vehicle and now will not assist in reparing a defect that they know about but want to blame acts of nature. I could see if I took van four wheeling but this happened during normal black top driving.