Easy to work with
by 04/11/2019on
Stopped by, to look at a truck on their lot. Dennis the salesperson, promptly appeared, offering to assist us with our questions about the vehicle that we were inspecting. Ultimately, we drove the vehicle, about 45 minutes later. Additional questions were answered, and a sales price arranged. We departed, and returned, later in the day, to complete the sale. The transaction was pleasant, with no “pressure”. The sales staff were just great to work with.
Easy to work with
by 04/11/2019on
Stopped by, to look at a truck on their lot. Dennis the salesperson, promptly appeared, offering to assist us with our questions about the vehicle that we were inspecting. Ultimately, we drove the vehicle, about 45 minutes later. Additional questions were answered, and a sales price arranged. We departed, and returned, later in the day, to complete the sale. The transaction was pleasant, with no “pressure”. The sales staff were just great to work with.
Honda Service at Val Strough was excellent!
by 01/12/2015on
The service folks are friendly and informative (I needed two tires in addition to the service and they shopped around for options and called me with pricing, etc) and prompt. I just started going to Val Strough because I have an Acura and the Acura dealership evaporated here...I'm so glad Val Strough is here and will keep bringing my Acura here...and will shop here when it's time for a new car.
New car delivery
by 01/12/2015on
I was able to handle the transaction through Mike, the broker without ever having to come to the dealership; the person who delivered the car, Doug, was professional and knowledgeable...he helped us understand the intricacies of all the systems and warranties.
1 Comments
An actual car dealership with
by 12/19/2014on
Every one was honest and didn't pressure me into the sale. That is the main reason I came back to buy the car the next day. Plus they really went out of their way to help me with my loan.
Happy Honda Customers at Val Strough
by 12/19/2014on
The sales approach was refreshing. We visited and shared that we weren't buying a car that first day but rather learn about the vehicles we were interested in. Wes understood and provided us with what we needed and did not push us. Throughout the entire process he was attentive and followed through on what he said he would do.
1 Comments
Great Experience!
by 11/21/2014on
Wesley Graves was great to work with. We found him honest, knowledgeable, and understanding. No high pressure just facts and a genuine interest in getting it right. He gave us the space and time to come to our decision. We truly felt that he wanted to do what was best for us and not sell us something we would not be happy with. We have bought many cars over the years but this was the most enjoyable car experience we have had. Everyone worked as a team to get us into our Honda Accord. It was impressive to see the support Wesley received from Charlie White, Rocio Navarro and Felipe Hernandez. Everyone we met was courteous and a pleasure to deal with.
1 Comments
Jmcquiniff customer survey
by 11/11/2014on
Was greeted as soon as i walked in and received very prompt and professional service. Car is working like a charm now and have no complaints.
1 Comments
Great service
by 10/28/2014on
The employees are very nice and welcoming. One employee-Tim, is always friendly. He always takes the the time to stop what he's doing, look up and converse with people, even if he's not the associate working with you.
1 Comments
Disappointed with Honda service
by 06/08/2009on
Two issues with my Odyssey. First it shakes when you are slowing down. The dealer stated it was due to tire pressure. Took it in and it still shakes. Second my van was steaming and hissing one day. I took it into the dealer. The service guy did a 15 sec. look over and informed me that it was probably a hole in the condenser caused by a rock. He said they would have to perform a check that would take an hour and that this would not be covered by my warranty as it was not a factory defect. Guess what, yep the check revealed that it was a small hole caused by a rock. How he knew that was beyond me. Cost with the check was over 1200. I found out that many many people have had the same issue. There is obviously a defect with the 2007 Odyessey as 08 and 09 modes have a guard to protect the condenser. Val Strough Honda had no problem selling me the vehicle and now will not assist in reparing a defect that they know about but want to blame acts of nature. I could see if I took van four wheeling but this happened during normal black top driving.
1 Comments