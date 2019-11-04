service Rating

I have been leasing with Santa Monica VW for over 7 years, and I always come in for my service. Every time I schedule an appointment, I always make sure to get Rodrigo Aqueveque, as I know he is going to take great care of me and my car. Rod always goes out of his way with great customer service that you don't usually see anymore. If you're taking your car in for service, ask for Rodrigo Aqueveque! Read more