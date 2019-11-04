Volkswagen Santa Monica

2440 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Volkswagen Santa Monica

5.0
Overall Rating
(63)
Recommend: Yes (63) No (0)
sales Rating

Bridgette Richard is The Best

by BrunaSiqueira on 04/11/2019

Bridgette Richard Is the best sales person ever! I couldn't be any happier with the deal she was able to get for me! Thanks to her I'm driving a brand new 2019 Tiguan

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
320 Reviews
sales Rating

The Best!

by brittany09 on 04/11/2019

Bridget Stennis is amazing!!! She was incredibly helpful and responsive (responding to texts in a matter of seconds) and truly reachable within a mere moment any time I had a question throughout the leasing process. Cannot recommend her enough!!! Thank you, Bridget for my beautiful new car!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Peyman is awesome

by Robert731 on 04/10/2019

Thank you. Peyman is a great communicator and very kind.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Santa Monica VW Service

by Clark on 04/09/2019

Went in for periodic service on our Bug. It was easy to make an appt. Odell Hadley took great care of us. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Great Service here at VW Santa Monica!

by Lemmon27 on 04/09/2019

Great Service, Great people. Thank you Matt Bell and the SM Team!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Odell is the best!

by 5 on 04/05/2019

I just recently leased a VW and this was my first service appt. Odell Hadley was the absolute best and took such good care of me and my car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Always Great Service

by JoeyTennutti on 04/04/2019

I have been leasing with Santa Monica VW for over 7 years, and I always come in for my service. Every time I schedule an appointment, I always make sure to get Rodrigo Aqueveque, as I know he is going to take great care of me and my car. Rod always goes out of his way with great customer service that you don't usually see anymore. If you're taking your car in for service, ask for Rodrigo Aqueveque!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Excellent Service - Odell is great!

by Beetle18 on 04/03/2019

Odell Hadley was very thoughtful and helpful when I arrived at the dealership. He helped me assess what was wrong with my car as well as other things he knew would be easy to fix that I didn’t go for. Very easy experience as the VW warranty is amazing. Thanks guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

VW Warranty Repairs

by Maja on 04/01/2019

Peyman was amazing, very accommodating and didn’t give up until the issue was resolved.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Rodrigo Aqueveque was awesome!!

by 5 on 03/19/2019

Rodrigo Aqueveque Was awesome. He quoted me the right amount of time, walked me through my warranty and the quoted price of the service being done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

80,000 mile Service

by kessig on 03/18/2019

I have been going to VW Santa Monica since I bought my Jetta in 2011. The service has always been excellent. For my 80,000 mile service, Luke Young explained all the services that my car needs. I declined some of the services and he didn’t force me or “sales talk” me to add them. The prices are pretty fair and I feel like I can trust them with my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

100% satisfied

by Recommended on 03/08/2019

I went for an oil change and thanks to my service advisor Odell Hadley everything went smooth fast and easy !! 100% recommended

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Luke Young Rocks!

by Happycustiomer1 on 03/07/2019

In my entire career I have never met a more consummate professional than mr. Luke Young. So knowledgeable , charming, at customer service oriented.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Great service and ease of pickup

by Lucas on 03/05/2019

After going to several places and no one seemed to know the simple things about German cars I finally went to Volkswagen and stopped being cheap when in fact they were cheaper and had better quality and I was impressed. The only downfall is that Santa Monica had water restrictions so my car didnt get washed. Great staff and great service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Review for Paymen Kahen

by Brucenaim123 on 03/05/2019

Great service! Peyman Kahen is always the most professional and fantastic service advisor. I will always go to him and keep coming back. They take such good care of me whenever I need anything. Thank you guys!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Great experience.

by bwsmike55 on 03/02/2019

Leased a fantastic VW Tiguan SE AWD for VW Santa Monica. Super easy process and out salesperson, Bridgette Stennis, provides top knotxh service. Very straightforward - got us the car we wanted for the price we wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good service

by Erin on 02/19/2019

Thank you Luke Young for taking care of my car. I had a great experience. I will definitely return to service my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

VW Tiguan Purchase

by Sneekos on 02/03/2019

Excellent experience with the people who work at this dealership. From Andrew the salesperson who really seemed to love his job, very informative and without being âpushy â on the sale. Tamer who helped me with the financing was very helpful and competent and Brian who dropped off the car in our driveway and happily helped us set up our phones with the new car. Great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent like always

by Hummer on 02/02/2019

As always, when I had an issue with my Touareg recently, I took it to VW Dealership in Santa Monica (without an appointment) and my service writer Peyman Kahen took care of the problem and I was on my way with the problem taken care of. I have serviced my Touaregs there since 2004. I always appreciate the professionalism by Peyman and other staff in this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Vw Santa Monica 5stars

by Michael21 on 02/01/2019

Odell Hadley represents Volkswagen Servicd department with exceptional service. His work ethic and great attitude translates to a very satisfied Vw owner. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Wagon service

by Gabrielle on 01/30/2019

Luke was super helpful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
