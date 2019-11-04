Bridget Stennis is amazing!!! She was incredibly helpful and responsive (responding to texts in a matter of seconds) and truly reachable within a mere moment any time I had a question throughout the leasing process. Cannot recommend her enough!!! Thank you, Bridget for my beautiful new car!!!
I have been leasing with Santa Monica VW for over 7 years, and I always come in for my service. Every time I schedule an appointment, I always make sure to get Rodrigo Aqueveque, as I know he is going to take great care of me and my car. Rod always goes out of his way with great customer service that you don't usually see anymore. If you're taking your car in for service, ask for Rodrigo Aqueveque!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Odell Hadley was very thoughtful and helpful when I arrived at the dealership. He helped me assess what was wrong with my car as well as other things he knew would be easy to fix that I didn’t go for. Very easy experience as the VW warranty is amazing. Thanks guys!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
I have been going to VW Santa Monica since I bought my Jetta in 2011. The service has always been excellent. For my 80,000 mile service, Luke Young explained all the services that my car needs. I declined some of the services and he didn’t force me or “sales talk” me to add them. The prices are pretty fair and I feel like I can trust them with my car.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
After going to several places and no one seemed to know the simple things about German cars I finally went to Volkswagen and stopped being cheap when in fact they were cheaper and had better quality and I was impressed. The only downfall is that Santa Monica had water restrictions so my car didnt get washed. Great staff and great service
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Great service! Peyman Kahen is always the most professional and fantastic service advisor. I will always go to him and keep coming back. They take such good care of me whenever I need anything. Thank you guys!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Leased a fantastic VW Tiguan SE AWD for VW Santa Monica. Super easy process and out salesperson, Bridgette Stennis, provides top knotxh service. Very straightforward - got us the car we wanted for the price we wanted.
Excellent experience with the people who work at this dealership. From Andrew the salesperson who really seemed to love his job, very informative and without being âpushy â on the sale. Tamer who helped me with the financing was very helpful and competent and Brian who dropped off the car in our driveway and happily helped us set up our phones with the new car.
Great experience.
As always, when I had an issue with my Touareg recently, I took it to VW Dealership in Santa Monica (without an appointment) and my service writer Peyman Kahen took care of the problem and I was on my way with the problem taken care of. I have serviced my Touaregs there since 2004. I always appreciate the professionalism by Peyman and other staff in this dealership.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
