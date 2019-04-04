service Rating

I have been taking in my 2001 F-150 to this dealer for the past seven years and I have found them to be always fair and honest with scheduled maintenance. We did have an issue just prior to 50,000 miles, the check engine light came on and when I thought I was on the hook for a new sensor, they came back with the news that one of my valves was burned and needed a $2,000 valve job. I was upset and ended up calling Ford. I was taken completely off guard by the telephone representative, she listened politely to my tale of woe, asked a few questions, put me on hold and in a few minutes told me to go back the the dealer. She insisted that I speak to the Service Manager. In calling the Service Manager, she informed me that the dealership and Ford were willing to pick up 75% of the repair cost with my outlay only being $500.00. I did not have extended warranty coverage beyond the 3 years, 36,000 miles original factory warranty and I thought this was a great deal. Maybe the valve should not of burned but for years I was using the least expensive off brand of gasoline in town. I figured I got what I paid for, a bad batch of gas. This dealer called me when they were having a sale on tires and offered me a price lower than Costco. Since I already have driven almost 75,000 miles on the first set, I thought it was a good time to take them up on their offer. They offer convenient shuttle service to and from their service department for daily servicing on the pickup and paid for a two day rental for my new Escape Hybrid (a mystery squeak now banished). I am no spring chicken and I have gone through a considerable set of new cars / dealers over the years. Over all I would give this dealership a very high score. Read more