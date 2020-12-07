Very Bad Sales Manger and he don't care about customer
07/12/2020
I bought a car from this dealership yesterday ( sales manger he was helping me!!) and they said the car in the sister's property and they will bring it tomorrow however next day I called in the morning and they said the car in it's way to them and they will let me know once they receive it, at 4 pm i received a call from one of the sales staff telling me that the car was sold to someone else, when they already did run credit and officially i bought the car i tried to reach the sales manager who helped me with the documents but no one gives me his # , I will get a lawyer and sue this company it's illegal .
Never again!
11/20/2019
How can you do better? Start by having competent and polite people answering the phone. The receptionists / whomever is answering the phones are some of the rudest people I’ve ever encountered. They answer the phone with annoyed voices, speak incoherently, do not share their names, put you on hold for long periods of time without any explanation, and have apparently been trained to not allow customers to speak directly to humans who can help, as all they seem to be able to do is send you to voicemail. Next, train your team on customer service and HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE for it. Do not keep customers waiting to drop off their cars when there are plenty of your “service advisors” standing around talking to each other, studiously IGNORING the customers who are waiting to be helped. Also, if you say you are going to call someone back, DO IT. Do not expect your customers to keep calling back and getting routed uselessly to someone’s voicemail, which is never answered / returned. Consider a “secret shopper” experience to test your own customer service. Perhaps I should suggest that to corporate BMW. Following are the details of my latest service experience at your dealership. I dropped off my car for service Monday evening for a Tuesday appointment and was told that my advisor would call me Tuesday morning to discuss. Did the phone ring on Tuesday? Not at all. I called Wednesday morning and was told that they could not find any record of my service nor could they locate my car! Needless to say, this was distressing news and all I could imagine is that my car had been stolen or damaged. After being redirected to several “service” advisors (quotes intentional, as I would not characterize any of my interactions as acceptable customer service), all I could do was leave voicemails, all of which went unanswered. I kept calling back, asking to speak to a manager, left voicemails with two managers. FINALLY got a call back from a manager who explained that my service order was placed on the desk of a service advisor who had called in sick and that I had been reassigned to a new service advisor, who would call me “right away”. Of course, that didn’t happen, so I found the service advisor’s number and attempted to call and text. Guess what? Yeah, crickets. FINALLY got a call back to let me know that most of the service was done and that I’d need to bring the car back next week to complete the work (missing part, despite me letting them know it would be needed). I was told the car would be ready to go when I got there. Yeah, that didn’t happen either - read on…. When I went to pick up my car, again encountered the rude desk staff, several of whom were sitting around doing nothing, ignoring a line of people waiting. No one could find my paperwork and after several minutes, was told it needed to be printed out again. So, I waited. And waited. And waited. And finally the service advisor appeared and said the car would be brought up “in a couple of minutes”. Got a text it was ready, chased around for several minutes and was told it was being washed and was man-splained that it would be another “couple of minutes”. Seriously….took 40 minutes to pick up my car, despite calling ahead and being told it would be ready when I got there. Oh, and they parked it somewhere that made it nearly impossible to get out of the parking lot. Never again, Stevens Creek BMW. You are worse than Monterey BMW and that’s saying something, because they are absolutely terrible. At least the car was washed….but not very well.
Dont Waste Your Time!
08/27/2019
I left a poor review of these guys on another website and they responded by asking me to call them so they can find a solution to my issues with them. i left a message with the GM and he called me back at dinnertime and left a message. i have now left 4 more messages over 10 days for him asking for him to call me back to discuss and he has not. they obviously just dont care about their customers. I was planning on buying a new car from them and made a deal with TJ and went in to sign the papers and he decided that he changed his mind and wanted more money even though we had a deal in writing. wasted a lot of my time. I will never go back there for anything.
New BMW
05/29/2019
We were very pleased with Client Advisor Ahmed Kandil. He treated us very professional and not aggressive. The entire staff was professional and friendly.
Lied about cost
05/27/2019
The service person walked me through the different options for service, I selected the items we would be addressing and then I signed off on the service. Those services totaled $850. That’s what the screen said and that’s the price next to the signature line. When I came back to pick my car up the cashier told me it was $1,078. After again speaking to the service person they said there was an issue with your system that doesn’t tally the total correctly. The service person was eventually able to get the price to $940 after removing some fees, but that’s still $90 more then he originally told me and I agreed/signed for. Whether it’s a system error or the person lied to me, either way I feel cheated by them. I signed for $850, was told it was $850 and came back to over $200 in new charges that weren’t presented to me, and I didn’t sign for. Nothing else to say but that I feel cheated by BMW Steven’s Creek.
BMW 750i
05/16/2019
Very efficient and professional
Worse customer service
04/14/2019
I was not satisfied with the customer service I got from this dealer. I stop by because I was interested in getting a Corvette. As I walk inside the building I was told to have a seat after waiting for more than 20 mins this guy Ron takes me inside someone else office supposedly because that office is much closer than his. Anyways he was not helpful all the info I got I knew already or could obtain it online. The treatment I got seem like he was profiling and stereotyping. He never showed me the car and said come back when your ready to buy. How am I going to buy something that i havent seen or taken it for a test drive. Anyways is you want to deal with smart people this is not the dealership to go to.
Poor CPO buying experience
02/09/2019
Poor CPO car buying experience. Purchased a CPO 335 Xi, and noticed that 2 of the tires were cupping and making a horrible noise. The 2 tires *barely* met their CPO guidelines, but the service department said they needed to be replaced along with an alignment (car pulls heavily to the right) Cost -- $1200. Imagine buying a CPO car and immediately needing $1200 worth of work. I understand I bought a used car, but I did pay extra for a CPO car which should not need any work immediately after purchase. Stevens Creek BMW told me to pound sand. After they did some internal negotiations, they said they would 'goodwill' replace *1* tire. I would honestly look elsewhere if I were in the market to buy a car. I'm also a return customer--bought 2 new cars from them in the past including an M3, and they still told me to pound sand. Very disappointed in my experience with them. I full expect the canned response of "i'm sorry to hear this.... .call so and so and we will look into it.." My response to that is to not bother unless you are willing to replace the other worn tire and fix the alignment.
Wasted my time
01/06/2018
Very dissatisfied at the fact the I waited 3 hours for my car to be service, only to find out when I go ask the service guy for an eta, they couldn't pull me up, they didn't enter me in the system and my car was just sitting in the back not being serviced. Service guy said he'll put me on "the fast track list." To tell me that will take another 2-3hrs for service. This is ridiculous. I'm not taking my car here again nor am I going to get service here. BMW dealership has always provided me with excellent service through out the years, this particular BMW dealership has failed to meet the expectation that is expected from a luxury car brand.
Oil Change and Spark Plug replacement.
03/14/2017
I had an oil change and replacing spark plug service recently. It takes a little bit more than 2 hours with complimentary car wash. I thought it may take at least 3 hours. The price for replacing spark plug is a little higher than I thought it would be.
2004 BMW bought from Stevens Creek
02/28/2017
Bought the car over the internet and just received it yesterday. Car looks great but it arrived without a spare tire and no Owner's Manual. Rocky was my salesman and did a great job...I've asked him about the manual and I hope you can supply. Not sure what to do about the spare....? One other note....I overnighted my Bank Check and you received it on 2/9. Your Controller was not willing to overnight the Title until today (2/28)....seems a little extreme about holding on to a check until it clears. Once again, Rocky was the best and I would recommend him to any other buyer.
Great Service
02/24/2017
Great service. Sarah was very helpful and pleasant.
Amazing as always
02/24/2017
Very friendly and helpful. They quickly fixed my car and communicated the status daily using text.
Driver side window repair
02/23/2017
I'm a loyal customer of Steven Creek BMW, My 135i The windows are automatically dropped and can not be raised, After the repair, the windows open the door noise, must once again go back to check, Maintenance quality and management is not good, Wested The Customer's Time
Great service
01/05/2017
Our service adviser Justin is great, very professional, and follow thru on details for our best interest.
Efficient service
12/29/2016
Brought my car in and only waited 5-10 min to get my car checked in. Told Sean I hoped it would be done before 4:00pm. Got a text that it was done at 3:30pm. My car is still under warranty so nice not to have to pay right now, but all good.
Great inventory and Service
12/24/2016
Largest inventory in the Bay Area and had what I wanted. Got a good deal too. My salesperson and supporting staff did a great job through the whole process. Love my new X5!
Vicky Ly
12/02/2016
Our sales person Jojo has been very helpful and she could read my mind. She picked the right car and we made the deal in as little as one hour. I am very satisfied with all department in this dealership. The price and service are awesome.
Stevens Creek BMW Service is outstanding
12/01/2016
I effortlessly created my service date for a 60K inspection online a week before I brought the car in. Once there, a service technician promptly got my key and ran diagnostics, handed it off to Neil Simon, who was my service advisor. Neil came over, we went over all they had seen running the diagnostics, then asked me several pertinent questions. My car was ready for pickup that day just after noon. Everything went as smooth as a whistle.
Stay Away, Not a typical BMW Dealer
11/16/2016
I bought a pre owned 750LI from Stevens Creek BMW last month. I have owned many BMW's from 100,000 that I bought new down to 25,000 that I bought used but I always buy from BMW dealers as they know the cars and the customer service and service after the sale is usually amazing but not true with Stevens Creek BMW. I bought a 2011 750 LI and the car had 60,000 miles on it. It was very clean and I drove pretty far to go get it so time was tight. They did a great job getting me pushed through and out the door but I was on the fence about a warranty (car came with no warranty at all, not even a 30 day from the dealer, should have been a red flag) and I asked the finance Manager if he could email me some warranty options and I told him I would give him a credit card on the phone the next day and he said no problem. A week goes by and no info. I call back my salesman Ricky Tan and he said he would have him send over the info. Nobody calls, nobody emails and a week later I sent Ricky another email stating that I have not received any info on warranties. Ricky replied back and stated that because the car has over 80,000 miles on it they can not sell me a warranty. I replied back and stated that the car doesn't have anywhere near 80,000 miles on it. I never heard back from Ricki Tan again. many weeks had gone by and still had not received my registration or my pink slip on the car so I called and left a message and never got a call back, still no pink slip and still no registration. I buy many cars and it never takes this long!! I sent an email to the General Manager explaining the lack of communication really just more as an FYI but really was not upset in any way. Never got a reply back from the General Manager, REALLY!!! So I wrote an email to Ricky Tan and copied the Sales Manager that sold me the car and the General Manager expressing my disappointment in the dealership and not one of them contacted me. Since then I had a warning light go off on my car for low coolant which I added and has been fine ever since. Then I started to get a shutter when I was turning at low speeds which I figured was power steering fluid so I checked and sure enough, almost a quart low!! It still shutters but shutters less but the dealer should have caught these. I think they washed the car and turned around and sold it This is what you expect when you buy from a private party, no warranty and no service has been done. Shame on them for putting BMW on the building because this does not represent what BMW is !! Stay Away!!!!
Problem not fixed, balking on the rock.+Red leather has some marks after se
11/11/2016
I brought my bmwm4 2015 about 4 times and First time they said they can't fix clicking noise when I do turns. Second time they said it was defect on bmw side for ceramic brakes and they said they installed some plates that should have fixed it It did not fix anything intact my right weel is scratched from the inside I brought it back they charged me 100$ to take wheel off because it was not covered by mainance They said there was nothing and it was one time thing Now my wheel is scratched even more and deeper And again when I brought it back they said noise cannot be fixed it's even louder and those scratches are because of the rock that got stuck in sample tire again oh and after last appointment my read leather has some marks on driver side and ofcourse dealer is blaming me for that when I brought it back and complained I would do 0 stars if I could My name is Aleksandre Chachava I have white bmw m4
