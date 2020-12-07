service Rating

How can you do better? Start by having competent and polite people answering the phone. The receptionists / whomever is answering the phones are some of the rudest people I've ever encountered. They answer the phone with annoyed voices, speak incoherently, do not share their names, put you on hold for long periods of time without any explanation, and have apparently been trained to not allow customers to speak directly to humans who can help, as all they seem to be able to do is send you to voicemail. Next, train your team on customer service and HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE for it. Do not keep customers waiting to drop off their cars when there are plenty of your "service advisors" standing around talking to each other, studiously IGNORING the customers who are waiting to be helped. Also, if you say you are going to call someone back, DO IT. Do not expect your customers to keep calling back and getting routed uselessly to someone's voicemail, which is never answered / returned. Consider a "secret shopper" experience to test your own customer service. Perhaps I should suggest that to corporate BMW. Following are the details of my latest service experience at your dealership. I dropped off my car for service Monday evening for a Tuesday appointment and was told that my advisor would call me Tuesday morning to discuss. Did the phone ring on Tuesday? Not at all. I called Wednesday morning and was told that they could not find any record of my service nor could they locate my car! Needless to say, this was distressing news and all I could imagine is that my car had been stolen or damaged. After being redirected to several "service" advisors (quotes intentional, as I would not characterize any of my interactions as acceptable customer service), all I could do was leave voicemails, all of which went unanswered. I kept calling back, asking to speak to a manager, left voicemails with two managers. FINALLY got a call back from a manager who explained that my service order was placed on the desk of a service advisor who had called in sick and that I had been reassigned to a new service advisor, who would call me "right away". Of course, that didn't happen, so I found the service advisor's number and attempted to call and text. Guess what? Yeah, crickets. FINALLY got a call back to let me know that most of the service was done and that I'd need to bring the car back next week to complete the work (missing part, despite me letting them know it would be needed). I was told the car would be ready to go when I got there. Yeah, that didn't happen either - read on…. When I went to pick up my car, again encountered the rude desk staff, several of whom were sitting around doing nothing, ignoring a line of people waiting. No one could find my paperwork and after several minutes, was told it needed to be printed out again. So, I waited. And waited. And waited. And finally the service advisor appeared and said the car would be brought up "in a couple of minutes". Got a text it was ready, chased around for several minutes and was told it was being washed and was man-splained that it would be another "couple of minutes". Seriously….took 40 minutes to pick up my car, despite calling ahead and being told it would be ready when I got there. Oh, and they parked it somewhere that made it nearly impossible to get out of the parking lot. Never again, Stevens Creek BMW. You are worse than Monterey BMW and that's saying something, because they are absolutely terrible. At least the car was washed….but not very well.