Great place to purchase a vehicle and Service Dept. Quality feedback from Luis- Sales Rep. , Jonny P. - Service Advisor, and Dorna - Finance Mgr. Best car buying experience. Sales dept and Service dept is top notch. Thank you Mini of Stevens Creek.
when I said I just wanted to test drive today, instead of a warm welcome, the front desk guy just keep asking
"When are you going to buy?"
"What is your budget?"
...
I just honestly said next year and today just for test driving.
Then the service became unwillingly to let us test drive.
After one test drive for a 2015 used one. I asked:
"Can I try 2020 new model?"
"NO. You are going to buy next year, right?"
no??????
is this really the way MINI dealer work? Delining test driving just because the customer is not going to buy one immediately?
So guys, next time you went to this dealership. you'd better say you are going to buy one immediately so that the dealer would be willing to service you because they are just caring about earning money from you.
Needed to bring my new MINI in for an issue with Apple Car Play. Service tech met me close to my appt time, was courteous and kept me informed during the day. Service fixed the issue in one day vs the projected multiple days. Lounge area is comfortable..
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The overall process took well over five hours to complete the purchase. There is only one finance person; I was told that is the way it is M-F. This led to an extended time waiting and was a late, late night. I thought about leaving and not buying the car at all. That part needs to be fixed so the customer doesn’t have to sit for hours.
Service was great. I was reluctant to go here because when I did bring my car in a few years ago, I didn't feel the the service was good. This visit was the opposite. Everyone was very nice and helpful. The service was wonderful. Thank you!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I went in for a recall. It's the nearest Mini dealer to me. I don't usually go here because it's far from home, but I also forgot another reason why I don't go here; wait times are bad. When you arrive they take your key and then tell them to go inside and wait for a service rep to come talk to you. Granted I was early for my appointment, but I waited for at least 20 minutes for someone to come talk to me. He went over what was going to be done to my car (the recall item replacement and he told me they would do a multi-point inspection). He said it should take about an hour or so. I also thought he said that he would be right back with the paperwork, but that never happened and I didn't have a copy of what work would be done. I signed the paperwork, but never got a copy until I checked out. Since he said an hour or so, I decided to wait. I waited for 105 minutes and decided to go ask him how much longer it would be. He said my car was being washed and should be ready shortly. I went back to the waiting room and another 30+ minutes passed and finally he came and told me it was ready (and about some issues and did I want a quote) and to checkout with the cashier (it was free, but protocol I guess). Then they couldn't find the key. So another 10-15 minutes elapsed and they finally found the key and I left. I wished he had overestimated the time it would take rather than lo-ball the wait time, I wouldn't have waited there. Taking longer than what he said leaves a bad taste, whereas taking a shorter time than what was told leaves you in a much happier frame of mind. This scenario happened to me before (the wait time, not losing my key), plus he didn't seem too sympathetic to my having to wait longer than expected, no apologies. In fact he seemed rather smug. Also, the invoice stated that "Customer requested to have Multi Point Inspection performed this visit" I did not. I don't even know what it is. HE TOLD ME that they would do this multi point inspection, not my request. The car wash was nice though.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Visit at 8:00am Sat 12th August for standard service
by MasterGT40 on 08/14/2017
Overall I'd say excellent. I arrived at 7:55am and was met by someone who ticked my name off, asked me to wait in the waiting room until the assigned service agent arrived. Soon after 8:00am I was called in and Jennifer went over the different items they'd be looking out for. I had decided to wait while the service was performed. Waiting facilities were good with free coffee and WiFi and sockets for laptops. Around 10:15am I was called back and the results of the inspection and service were explained to me clearly and in each case a recommendation made which I could either accept or consider for later. Finally showed to my car personally and left with on overall impression of importance of the customer by Jennifer.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I worked with Larry for my mini experience. He has been great, honest, and not pushy when it came to figuring out what I wanted and needed. He was able to give me my options clearly and help me find he best Mini for me. I came back for three test drives because I wanted to be sure and not once did Larry seem frustrated by my constant questions and requests to drive. He was even helping out other clients when I arrived and still managed to take care of me. I ended up going with the Convertible Mini Cooper. The manager, Amos, wa a great and very kind and caring.
Isaiah also helped me when Larry was busy and took me on yet another test drive. He's great as well and always had a smile on his face. :)
When going in to sign all the documents with the finance team, they were great and not pushy with up selling additional services but informed me of my options.
My only regret is not giving them a hug before I drove off the lot for helping me get my fun car that I've been wanting. I love my mini and am having so much fun.
I took my Mini Cooper S Convertible in for service on a mystery ailment--suddenly the wheel on the front passenger side stopped moving when I was coming out of a parking space. The car recovered in a minute, but it was freaky. Mini of SC wasn't able to figure out what caused the seize-up, but the service was careful and thorough, as far as I could tell, as well as prompt and courteous. One hiccough: when I got the car back, all my bluetooth settings were erased. I didn't realize it right away, because I went out of town the next day. I got most things working on my own. But I still haven't been able to get the media player to work. I know they'll make it right when I get a chance to take it in, but I wish I didn't have to spend more time on it.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Tony was a great help! He worked with us on all aspects and was able to get us into the car we wanted in a reasonable amount of time. This has been the best experience we've had buying a car. Thanks guys!!
As usual, everything was first rate! I requested a loaner and a practically brand-new MINI was provided for my use. I saw the same service representative I've seen every time I've come there. He's not the only courteous, efficient and friendly person there! When you call the place, the person answering the phone is SO nice. The work was done and a couple of things that might have needed to be done later were also accomplished. Perfect service!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
