service Rating

I went in for a recall. It's the nearest Mini dealer to me. I don't usually go here because it's far from home, but I also forgot another reason why I don't go here; wait times are bad. When you arrive they take your key and then tell them to go inside and wait for a service rep to come talk to you. Granted I was early for my appointment, but I waited for at least 20 minutes for someone to come talk to me. He went over what was going to be done to my car (the recall item replacement and he told me they would do a multi-point inspection). He said it should take about an hour or so. I also thought he said that he would be right back with the paperwork, but that never happened and I didn't have a copy of what work would be done. I signed the paperwork, but never got a copy until I checked out. Since he said an hour or so, I decided to wait. I waited for 105 minutes and decided to go ask him how much longer it would be. He said my car was being washed and should be ready shortly. I went back to the waiting room and another 30+ minutes passed and finally he came and told me it was ready (and about some issues and did I want a quote) and to checkout with the cashier (it was free, but protocol I guess). Then they couldn't find the key. So another 10-15 minutes elapsed and they finally found the key and I left. I wished he had overestimated the time it would take rather than lo-ball the wait time, I wouldn't have waited there. Taking longer than what he said leaves a bad taste, whereas taking a shorter time than what was told leaves you in a much happier frame of mind. This scenario happened to me before (the wait time, not losing my key), plus he didn't seem too sympathetic to my having to wait longer than expected, no apologies. In fact he seemed rather smug. Also, the invoice stated that "Customer requested to have Multi Point Inspection performed this visit" I did not. I don't even know what it is. HE TOLD ME that they would do this multi point inspection, not my request. The car wash was nice though. Read more