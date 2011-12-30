Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Santa Rosa
Worth the drive to wine country!
by 12/30/2011on
Its a bit cliché, but Ive never written an online review before this one. My wife and I have purchased and leased several cars, including two other Mercedes at two different MB dealers (very near our house) and Mercedes-Benz of Santa Rosa exceeded our expectations in every category! Extremely courteous, straightforward, patient, and really worked with us to understand our needs. I would highly recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2007 Volvo XC90 Sport purchase
by 12/10/2007on
I recently started calling around in December of 2007 to purchase a 2007 Volvo XC90 Sport. I spoke to Paul Smith, and he was very professional. He informed me that he would work hard to get the car I wanted, and that I would not have to call around to get the lowest price. I was initially very skeptical, but allowed him to work for me by finding my car throughout Northern California. Since I'm skeptical by nature, I also did my own price shopping as well. Amazingly, his price was the best. I went up to purchase the car, was not given a song and dance, got the car as promised, was not pressured at all to purchase any accessories, and left within 45 minutes. Before I picked up the car, Mr. Smith was very patient in explaining the various cars he found, the option packages, financing options, etc. Both Paul and his manager, Spiro, were very professional. If you're looking for a Volvo in Northern California, the trip to Santa Rosa is worth it.
