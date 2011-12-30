4.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently started calling around in December of 2007 to purchase a 2007 Volvo XC90 Sport. I spoke to Paul Smith, and he was very professional. He informed me that he would work hard to get the car I wanted, and that I would not have to call around to get the lowest price. I was initially very skeptical, but allowed him to work for me by finding my car throughout Northern California. Since I'm skeptical by nature, I also did my own price shopping as well. Amazingly, his price was the best. I went up to purchase the car, was not given a song and dance, got the car as promised, was not pressured at all to purchase any accessories, and left within 45 minutes. Before I picked up the car, Mr. Smith was very patient in explaining the various cars he found, the option packages, financing options, etc. Both Paul and his manager, Spiro, were very professional. If you're looking for a Volvo in Northern California, the trip to Santa Rosa is worth it. Read more