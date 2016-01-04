5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Out of all the BMW Centers in California, only one earned my business. In shopping for a brand new M4 Coupe for European Delivery, I reached out to every center in the state. I received a call from Kelly Kimberly at Hansel BMW of Santa Rosa. After a brief conversation, I knew I would be making my purchase from Kelly. Kelly has been fantastic throughout the process. He is completely transparent, and very helpful  he is an enthusiast himself (he owned a 2002 as one of his first vehicles and is a rider of BMW motorcycles). Admittedly I was weary and skeptical of working with a car dealer, but in this case I find myself excited whenever he calls me. I can even say in one instance he called when he realized the OTD price he quoted was based on 2015 Euro Delivery pricing, which was incorrect since my pick-up was not until April 2016, based on 2016 pricing. I understood the error, but Kelly being very transparent accepted responsibility for the error. He is a perfectionist with his customers. I have driven to Hansel from my home (more than an hour away) to meet with Kelly 3 times to complete the Euro Delivery paperwork. He knew every step of the process, and kept me informed whenever I had a question. I found Kelly went out of his way to understand my needs as a customer. I appreciate his laid-back spirit, and I believe the folks at Hansel to be a joy to work with. I have had some interaction with their BMW Genius, Kai, who has been outstanding at answering all my questions. Kelly is a professional that understands car buying is an experience, and requires a relationship built on mutual trust and respect. I have been working with Kelly on this purchase since October 2015, and I will finally see my car in Munich in April, followed by a stateside redelivery sometime in July 2016. I whole-heartedly recommend Kelly Kimberly, and the entire staff at Hansel BMW of Santa Rosa. Read more