New Lease
by 02/27/2021on
This is my fourth time working with Marcus Jerry and I’m so grateful. He makes the process of buying a new car very easy, straightforward and informative. Highly recommend to all!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service review
by 06/23/2021on
A seamless experience, on time with all aspects.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
S560 repairs
by 04/03/2021on
Outstanding service. Moe was very helpful and great at following up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing experience!
by 12/28/2020on
We were on the Mercedes Benz Sales lot for less than five minutes and Farshad asked if we had been helped, we replied "No". He proceeded to ask how he could help us. We were looking for a 2020 or 2021 GLA 250, whichever one has the right pricing. Well we drive away in a 2021 MB GLA250 with 16 milies on it. Farshad had a lot of patience with us, my husband, daughter and myself. He let us test drive whatever cars we wanted and he made the deal happen. We were very pleased and for us it was done in record time around three hours from start to finish. We have purchased many cars from other makers and the process has never gone this smoothly and timely.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Annual Service for 2011 GLK 350
by 12/03/2020on
I was pleased that the diagnosis found two major items which needed attention. They were rather expensive, but had to be done. The service agent with whom I worked did an excellent job. He arranged rides home and back to the service center smoothly, thus reducing the stress associated with covid safety. He also made sure the work was completed in a timely fashion necessitated by my schedule. The work performed was expensive, but very likely comparable to any quality operation--I have no way of knowing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service - excellent
by 10/21/2020on
Fast turnaround. Good communication vis text.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 09/16/2020on
My buying experience was absolutely seamless from the salesperson to the finance manager. I highly recommend WI Simonson Santa Monica.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
**I highly recommend Nick Szyszkowski & team!!**
by 08/05/2020on
I’m writing to express my sincere gratitude for Nick Szyszkowski. Nick is extraordinary at his job and consistently goes above and beyond to deliver a quality experience. I continue to return because I know Nick has my best interest in mind — I can rely on his expert advice and his follow-up. Nick also creates a local community feeling versus processing me & my service as a transaction. I feel totally at-home when I need to bring my car in. The entire team greets me & is welcoming. For me, service, respect, value and people are of top importance. I appreciate that Nick & team provide all of that for me. Thanks, Team!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales experience
by 05/22/2020on
From start to finish, by far the best customer experience I’ve have purchasing a new vehicle. Staff is amazing and accommodating. Very low stress and no pressure. Everyone went out of their way to make sure I got what I wanted
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sila
by 11/22/2019on
Sales rep very helpful and knowledgeable Murcs Very friendly finance department Mr Rosa
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Definitely recommend WI Simonson Service Department
by 10/10/2019on
I went in for an alignment and Mario did a great job in taking care to make sure everything was completed correctly. I had to return for a small unrelated issue the day after and he immediately took care of the matter for me. Thank you Mario ! If you need the parts department, Francisco is also excellent there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Marcus Fleet Sales Manager
by 09/26/2019on
Outstanding service my transaction was handled with such precision- Marcus is truly top of the line - he’s rhe reason I remained a Mercedes client - He’s exceptional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible Sales & Service
by 09/23/2019on
1. Sales - I went in there to buy a GLA250. They had advertised prices on their website for SPECIFIC vehicles. When I went in to see them, it was a total bait and switch. "Oh, that price only applies when you get the base vehicle". I said the price is right below a picture and there were many of the same model with different pricing so you would assume the price below the picture is specific to the vehicle. I called up a lease company that purchased the car and gave me a lower price than their bait and switch pricing. 2. Service - One year later, thinking the service would be different than sales, I called for a service appointment. I WAS WRONG. The woman on the phone said they don't give loaner vehicles if the car is there less than 2 hours. How does she know that??? Is she clairvoyant that the vehicle will require no additional work? And what luxury car dealer doesn't give you a loaner car, no questions asked, on a new vehicle??? I made a call to Beverly Hills Mercedes and they were more than glad to give me a car. STAY AWAY FROM THEIR SALES AND THEIR SERVICE DEPARTMENTS!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Owner
by 09/05/2019on
Bryce my Service Person was personable and gave friendly advice regarding my car needs. He kept my money spent to cover the most at reasonable amount.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The most disloyal expensive awful service
by 12/20/2018on
I bought my car at their original dealership and have been going to them for 15 years with dimishes service dishonest prices .. awful
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Mercedes E63 S
by 11/23/2018on
I had a complementary service done due to the fires in SoCal and I could not have been happier Jose was informative, friendly and extremely helpful. My battery was defective and replaced, in the process
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Auto owner
by 10/25/2018on
Excellent and timely customer service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent service
by 10/12/2018on
my e wagon had the check engine light on. Volken is my service adviser and he could not have been more helpful and easy to work with. we had to wait an extra day for the part and as a kind gesture he gave me a complimentary detail for the inconvenience caused.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
C250 B9 Service
by 09/06/2018on
Great customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I've been coming here over 4 years, BEST service department and dealership
by 08/31/2018on
Let me tell you this, I've been coming here for over 4 years, this is the BEST service dealership I've EVER dealt with. You MUST see More Yahoum, talk about customer service!!! I worked with the automotive industry many years ago and with the bad reputation that the automotive industry can have, WI Simonson is the real deal. I don't mind driving over 1 hour to have Moe take care of my car. Special thanks to technician Jeff for always going out of his way to address any issues I experience with my vehicle. Tried going to another dealership once and was a disaster, do yourself a favor and see Moe!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jane Marlis
by 08/14/2018on
Car service is first rate here. They do excellent work, on time when they say the car will be ready, & I was driven home & picked up at home when car was ready. Tim was my service manager. I was in a hurry so he told me to leave & pay later.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
