Volkswagen Santa Monica
Customer Reviews of Volkswagen Santa Monica
Bridgette Richard is The Best
by 04/11/2019on
Bridgette Richard Is the best sales person ever! I couldn't be any happier with the deal she was able to get for me! Thanks to her I'm driving a brand new 2019 Tiguan
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best!
by 04/11/2019on
Bridget Stennis is amazing!!! She was incredibly helpful and responsive (responding to texts in a matter of seconds) and truly reachable within a mere moment any time I had a question throughout the leasing process. Cannot recommend her enough!!! Thank you, Bridget for my beautiful new car!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience.
by 03/02/2019on
Leased a fantastic VW Tiguan SE AWD for VW Santa Monica. Super easy process and out salesperson, Bridgette Stennis, provides top knotxh service. Very straightforward - got us the car we wanted for the price we wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
VW Tiguan Purchase
by 02/03/2019on
Excellent experience with the people who work at this dealership. From Andrew the salesperson who really seemed to love his job, very informative and without being âpushy â on the sale. Tamer who helped me with the financing was very helpful and competent and Brian who dropped off the car in our driveway and happily helped us set up our phones with the new car. Great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ask for BridgetteRichard!
by 01/12/2019on
Bridgette Richard was amazing! She predicted a car would be purchased before the end of the year and that's what happened! A pleasure to work with and look forward to the next deal!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience!
by 12/29/2018on
We have had a great experience with Volkswagen Santa Monica, specially with Bridgette Richard, who is very patient, kind, and knowledgeable about the vehicles! We have had a very positive experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 12/28/2018on
I recently leased a 2018 Tiguan from Marvin Haney at Volkswagen Santa Monica. I chose this dealership because their website was easy to use and I knew that the dealership had the exact model I wanted to lease in stock. When I arrived, Marvin was extremely personable, helpful and straight forward. The leasing process was much quicker and easier than Iâve experienced at other Volkswagen dealerships (I've leased 2 other vehicles from Volkswagen at other dealerships). I would recommend that you purchase or lease your next vehicle from Volkswagen Santa Monica. Specifically from Marvin Haney.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Passat 2017 purchase-Eric Miller sales rep
by 12/26/2018on
Eric Miller was a great person in Sales to work with. He found the VW of my choice in the US VW supply chain.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Andrew Morais is the best!
by 11/12/2018on
Andrew is the only person I will ever buy a car from again. He's the best. He was on call almost 24/7, in contact with me every day as my car buying began whole I was out of town and he kept my spirits up when I was beginning to get discouraged. I love him and any one else he helps will too!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great!
by 11/11/2018on
Wonderful service and great deal!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Customer Service of Omid Moayyeri
by 11/05/2018on
He has been very patient with me for taking time on the car selection. Providing all the information needed and made me understand the entire process.it's been an exceptional customer journey from end to end.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Santa Monica Volkswagen
by 10/30/2018on
Moe Aboushaban was very helpful to us. He understand what we need. We would definitely recommend him to our friends and relative.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worked hard to find us what we wanted
by 10/15/2018on
Donia chiarizia was super helpful, communicative, and actually knew about the cars she was selling. Car sales people these days often know little to none of what they are selling and that is not Donia. Donia is awesome and I'll refer folks to her and be back for our next car. Working with primarily women was not only refreshing but also enjoyable and seamless. Head over to SM VW and ask for her to buy your next car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Patricia mcall
by 10/10/2018on
I feel satisfied and happy with the car and the sales assistance
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bridgette Richards i.e. Ms. Jett
by 09/10/2018on
My experience at VW Santa Monica was excellent due to the expertise of Ms. Jett. I found her to be an excellent communicator who did not try to waste my time. She assisted me with leasing the car I wanted and was the only agent who was able to make it happen. I spoke with many other VW dealerships and sales agents and she was the only one I had faith in.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
World's best sales person!
by 09/07/2018on
If you are looking for a new volkswagen, make sure you call Bridgette Richard at VW Santa Monica and you will certainly get the best customer service ever.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Team at VW Santa Monica
by 09/05/2018on
Vitaliy Konovalov was an absolute joy to work with when getting my GTI. Understood exactly what I was looking for and got me a great deal! Definitely recommend!
Bridget Stennis is the salesperson to contact!
by 08/21/2018on
After searching everywhere for the best deal for a 2018 Atlas I thought i had found a good deal and was ready to buy. I was then put in contact with Bridget and she not beat what I thought was a good price but found me the exact color and trim package I wanted. She is a straight shooter who doesn't play games. Very trustworthy and great person to deal with. Highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent... Everything
by 08/15/2018on
Vitaliy Konovalov was fantastic. He helped us finding the best car and the best deal. I will definitely return to Santa Monica VW in the future.
In and out
by 08/14/2018on
I had been looking at the Tiguan for months now and Skylar Cox worked with me all the way through until the end. He especially made it the easiest and quickest transition into my new lease. Thank you VW of SM for taking care of me and my family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes