Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Volkswagen Santa Monica

Volkswagen Santa Monica

Visit dealer’s website 
2440 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Volkswagen Santa Monica

113 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bridgette Richard is The Best

by BrunaSiqueira on 04/11/2019

Bridgette Richard Is the best sales person ever! I couldn't be any happier with the deal she was able to get for me! Thanks to her I'm driving a brand new 2019 Tiguan

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The Best!

by brittany09 on 04/11/2019

Bridget Stennis is amazing!!! She was incredibly helpful and responsive (responding to texts in a matter of seconds) and truly reachable within a mere moment any time I had a question throughout the leasing process. Cannot recommend her enough!!! Thank you, Bridget for my beautiful new car!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience.

by bwsmike55 on 03/02/2019

Leased a fantastic VW Tiguan SE AWD for VW Santa Monica. Super easy process and out salesperson, Bridgette Stennis, provides top knotxh service. Very straightforward - got us the car we wanted for the price we wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

VW Tiguan Purchase

by Sneekos on 02/03/2019

Excellent experience with the people who work at this dealership. From Andrew the salesperson who really seemed to love his job, very informative and without being âpushy â on the sale. Tamer who helped me with the financing was very helpful and competent and Brian who dropped off the car in our driveway and happily helped us set up our phones with the new car. Great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ask for BridgetteRichard!

by HansAchtmann on 01/12/2019

Bridgette Richard was amazing! She predicted a car would be purchased before the end of the year and that's what happened! A pleasure to work with and look forward to the next deal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Experience!

by santamonica on 12/29/2018

We have had a great experience with Volkswagen Santa Monica, specially with Bridgette Richard, who is very patient, kind, and knowledgeable about the vehicles! We have had a very positive experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service

by jlw2897 on 12/28/2018

I recently leased a 2018 Tiguan from Marvin Haney at Volkswagen Santa Monica. I chose this dealership because their website was easy to use and I knew that the dealership had the exact model I wanted to lease in stock. When I arrived, Marvin was extremely personable, helpful and straight forward. The leasing process was much quicker and easier than Iâve experienced at other Volkswagen dealerships (I've leased 2 other vehicles from Volkswagen at other dealerships). I would recommend that you purchase or lease your next vehicle from Volkswagen Santa Monica. Specifically from Marvin Haney.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Passat 2017 purchase-Eric Miller sales rep

by CraigDion on 12/26/2018

Eric Miller was a great person in Sales to work with. He found the VW of my choice in the US VW supply chain.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Passat 2017 purchase-Eric Miller sales rep

by CraigDion on 12/26/2018

Eric Miller was a great person in Sales to work with. He found the VW of my choice in the US VW supply chain.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Andrew Morais is the best!

by HadiyyahNoelle on 11/12/2018

Andrew is the only person I will ever buy a car from again. He's the best. He was on call almost 24/7, in contact with me every day as my car buying began whole I was out of town and he kept my spirits up when I was beginning to get discouraged. I love him and any one else he helps will too!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great!

by Lauren123 on 11/11/2018

Wonderful service and great deal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional Customer Service of Omid Moayyeri

by FrenchCoffee24 on 11/05/2018

He has been very patient with me for taking time on the car selection. Providing all the information needed and made me understand the entire process.it's been an exceptional customer journey from end to end.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Santa Monica Volkswagen

by twins0128 on 10/30/2018

Moe Aboushaban was very helpful to us. He understand what we need. We would definitely recommend him to our friends and relative.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Worked hard to find us what we wanted

by Littlemonster on 10/15/2018

Donia chiarizia was super helpful, communicative, and actually knew about the cars she was selling. Car sales people these days often know little to none of what they are selling and that is not Donia. Donia is awesome and I'll refer folks to her and be back for our next car. Working with primarily women was not only refreshing but also enjoyable and seamless. Head over to SM VW and ask for her to buy your next car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Patricia mcall

by Boby212 on 10/10/2018

I feel satisfied and happy with the car and the sales assistance

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bridgette Richards i.e. Ms. Jett

by Orion20 on 09/10/2018

My experience at VW Santa Monica was excellent due to the expertise of Ms. Jett. I found her to be an excellent communicator who did not try to waste my time. She assisted me with leasing the car I wanted and was the only agent who was able to make it happen. I spoke with many other VW dealerships and sales agents and she was the only one I had faith in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

World's best sales person!

by Moukhtar on 09/07/2018

If you are looking for a new volkswagen, make sure you call Bridgette Richard at VW Santa Monica and you will certainly get the best customer service ever.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic Team at VW Santa Monica

by teddyfil on 09/05/2018

Vitaliy Konovalov was an absolute joy to work with when getting my GTI. Understood exactly what I was looking for and got me a great deal! Definitely recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bridget Stennis is the salesperson to contact!

by RoniGreenwalt on 08/21/2018

After searching everywhere for the best deal for a 2018 Atlas I thought i had found a good deal and was ready to buy. I was then put in contact with Bridget and she not beat what I thought was a good price but found me the exact color and trim package I wanted. She is a straight shooter who doesn't play games. Very trustworthy and great person to deal with. Highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent... Everything

by TSMCoach on 08/15/2018

Vitaliy Konovalov was fantastic. He helped us finding the best car and the best deal. I will definitely return to Santa Monica VW in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

In and out

by Sharmon on 08/14/2018

I had been looking at the Tiguan for months now and Skylar Cox worked with me all the way through until the end. He especially made it the easiest and quickest transition into my new lease. Thank you VW of SM for taking care of me and my family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
80 cars in stock
55 new20 used5 certified pre-owned
Volkswagen Taos
Volkswagen Taos
21 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for