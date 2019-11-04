5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Donia chiarizia was super helpful, communicative, and actually knew about the cars she was selling. Car sales people these days often know little to none of what they are selling and that is not Donia. Donia is awesome and I'll refer folks to her and be back for our next car. Working with primarily women was not only refreshing but also enjoyable and seamless. Head over to SM VW and ask for her to buy your next car! Read more