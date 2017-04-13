Skip to main content
Santa Monica Suvs

2515 Lincoln Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
9:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Santa Monica Suvs

excellent workmanship

by lester913 on 04/13/2017

My experience was GREAT! Starting with a well-informed, professional named Andy who emailed me answers to every question I had throughout the day including crushing numbers and showing me on paper just what Santa Monica suvs could do for me! Then, of course I wanted to see the car I had picked out on the site and that's where the TEAMWORK came into play! I could not make it in time to meet Andy so he made sure his co-worker Esteban was there to show me the car. Well, Esteban was also well-informed about everything Andy and I discussed which lead to me making my final decision and buying the car that night...... WITH NO PRESSURE! I would also like to thank camran in the Finance Department for being so thorough, kind and informative. That was a lot to digest and thank you for answering all my questions! So nice to work with camran. I picked it up the next day and Andy had it all cleaned and ready to roll! THANK YOU ANDY, ESTEBAN AND CAMRAN!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
