5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My experience was GREAT! Starting with a well-informed, professional named Andy who emailed me answers to every question I had throughout the day including crushing numbers and showing me on paper just what Santa Monica suvs could do for me! Then, of course I wanted to see the car I had picked out on the site and that's where the TEAMWORK came into play! I could not make it in time to meet Andy so he made sure his co-worker Esteban was there to show me the car. Well, Esteban was also well-informed about everything Andy and I discussed which lead to me making my final decision and buying the car that night...... WITH NO PRESSURE! I would also like to thank camran in the Finance Department for being so thorough, kind and informative. That was a lot to digest and thank you for answering all my questions! So nice to work with camran. I picked it up the next day and Andy had it all cleaned and ready to roll! THANK YOU ANDY, ESTEBAN AND CAMRAN! Read more