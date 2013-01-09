1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have never written any review in my life, but am so outraged by how i was treated by Santa Monica BMW. I walked into the dealership fully planning on leasing a car from them, was undecided between the 328 and 335 models. I requested to test drive each, and let them know that i was in fact looking to buy something "today" if i found an acceptable deal. The salesman hardly said a word in either test drive, and gave one word answers to my questions. When we were done, i sat down at his desk and asked him to give me the payment numbers to see if we could make a deal. i started telling him the features and mileage i was looking for, and he interrupted to tell me I HAD TO LEAVE because they were going to be having an employee meeting!!!!! (This was the middle of the day on a Friday) I asked him if he was serious, and he said yes, he would call me with the information. i couldn't believe that they were not only letting me walk out, but kicking me out. nonetheless, i started again to tell him the features i was looking for so he could call me with the price. He refused to write anything down and escorted me out. i really had my heart set on the bmw, but drove around to other dealers while i waited for his call. It has now been 3 months, he never called. i drove by the new Lexus dealer in Santa Monica, stopped in to look, i was treated like a queen- extremely professional, answered every question quickly, and i am now driving a Lexus. I was so upset that i even called the SM BMW dealer afterward, and asked to speak to the manager about my experience. Again, i am still waiting for my call to be returned... i don't know how these people stay in business.