2020 Ford Explorer
by 01/18/2021on
We located our 2020 Ford Explorer on line. Negotiated on line and by telephone with the internet specialist at the dealership. Came to a mutually satisfying agreement and signed all documents which were sent overnight. Later, we drove to the dealership, took a test drive and finalized the deal. It worked out quite well for us! We didn’t spend too much time at the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service at North Bay Ford
by 10/11/2021on
As always, I was very pleased with the 80,000 mile servicing I received for my MKX at North Bay Ford. The manager was very attentive and the mechanic did a great job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buyer
by 04/04/2019on
Cannot say enough about Mikes team especially sales rep Mrs Robinson. She is way more than just a sales person! The next vehicle I buy will be through her.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasant to Work With
by 03/10/2019on
The people at North Bay a Ford were very friendly' helpful and efficient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wiper switch repair
by 03/07/2019on
Prompt and efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fair & Honest
by 01/06/2009on
I have been taking in my 2001 F-150 to this dealer for the past seven years and I have found them to be always fair and honest with scheduled maintenance. We did have an issue just prior to 50,000 miles, the check engine light came on and when I thought I was on the hook for a new sensor, they came back with the news that one of my valves was burned and needed a $2,000 valve job. I was upset and ended up calling Ford. I was taken completely off guard by the telephone representative, she listened politely to my tale of woe, asked a few questions, put me on hold and in a few minutes told me to go back the the dealer. She insisted that I speak to the Service Manager. In calling the Service Manager, she informed me that the dealership and Ford were willing to pick up 75% of the repair cost with my outlay only being $500.00. I did not have extended warranty coverage beyond the 3 years, 36,000 miles original factory warranty and I thought this was a great deal. Maybe the valve should not of burned but for years I was using the least expensive off brand of gasoline in town. I figured I got what I paid for, a bad batch of gas. This dealer called me when they were having a sale on tires and offered me a price lower than Costco. Since I already have driven almost 75,000 miles on the first set, I thought it was a good time to take them up on their offer. They offer convenient shuttle service to and from their service department for daily servicing on the pickup and paid for a two day rental for my new Escape Hybrid (a mystery squeak now banished). I am no spring chicken and I have gone through a considerable set of new cars / dealers over the years. Over all I would give this dealership a very high score.
beware. STAY AWAY..
by 08/20/2008on
These guys are the worse.. IF you want a problem with servicing your vehicle then this is the place to go. My van came out in worse shape then when it went it and they charged top dollar to damage my van and would not admit quilt or do anything about it. Long story but my advice as a ford owner is to stay away!!! [violative content deleted]