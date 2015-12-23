Skip to main content
BMW Santa Barbara

402 S Hope Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
Today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of BMW Santa Barbara

2 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

2015 M$

by FlapJackM4 on 12/23/2015

Knowledge, service and attitude of every employee at the S.B. dealer could not be better. Ask for Gary if you need an amazing sale rep.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Low key, knowledgable sales

by tcpch on 12/14/2011

Loved my interaction at BMW SB. Ask for Bob Levine- he's intelligent, focused, and does everything he can to make the customer happy. Really wanted to buy from him, but he couldn't find a CPO X5 4.8 and a perfect one popped up at another dealer so he said: go for it! Didn't deal with anyone else there, but everyone I met during my time there was polite, friendly, and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
