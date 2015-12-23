BMW Santa Barbara
Customer Reviews of BMW Santa Barbara
2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating
2015 M$
by 12/23/2015on
Knowledge, service and attitude of every employee at the S.B. dealer could not be better. Ask for Gary if you need an amazing sale rep.
sales Rating
Low key, knowledgable sales
by 12/14/2011on
Loved my interaction at BMW SB. Ask for Bob Levine- he's intelligent, focused, and does everything he can to make the customer happy. Really wanted to buy from him, but he couldn't find a CPO X5 4.8 and a perfect one popped up at another dealer so he said: go for it! Didn't deal with anyone else there, but everyone I met during my time there was polite, friendly, and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
