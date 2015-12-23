5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Loved my interaction at BMW SB. Ask for Bob Levine- he's intelligent, focused, and does everything he can to make the customer happy. Really wanted to buy from him, but he couldn't find a CPO X5 4.8 and a perfect one popped up at another dealer so he said: go for it! Didn't deal with anyone else there, but everyone I met during my time there was polite, friendly, and helpful. Read more