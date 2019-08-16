1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Me and my wife came in to transfer my civic to her, we knew how they worked so we worked out what we thought was best for us, now my wife has gotten a good deal, while turning in mine has been a nightmare and still is, first of all the last payment was still standing while I made sure twice on the internet portal that I finished all the payments, I get there and they state that I'm missing a payment. My credit was excellent no doubts about that, to keep it short, we sign a document that states what they are going to take care of for me, what we didn't sign was what they promised: that I wouldn't have had any extra charges, little did I know I get charged for 714$ before I can close my account. Back and forth calls between them and honda financial services, and still I have to pay 575$. I am pretty angry right now, I learned my lesson. The message is that the salesman are trained to get as much money in for the company while not thinking of the buyer, even when they knew that we couldn't easily be fooled they still tried pulling off their tricks, I'm extremely disappointed by the dishonesty and lack of transparency buyers have to go through, and after that the false attempts to help sending me to call one another between the dealership and financial services. Now we are facing a charge where the funds were supposed to go towards our honeymoon. I guess that will have to wait. Read more