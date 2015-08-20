5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This was the best car buying experience I've ever had! I dread buying a car--hassle, time, and games. If my previous buying experiences were like the one I had at Crevier Mini I probably would have owned more vehicles over the years. I've always thought Minis were cute but never thought I'd buy one--Big Mercedes fan. I saw a Mini Countryman and did a double take. Went to Edumnds to read reviews, True Market Value, and True Cost to Own. Went to Mini USA website and built out several versions of the Countryman. Built the same versions on Edmunds.com and found Crevier Mini. I scheduled a test drive with Blake. I wanted to test drive the Countryman instead of sending a "What's your best price?" email. Since I had never driven a Mini Countryman, I saw no point in wasting anyone's time. My test drive was pressure free and Blake was a great resource on the Mini. He wasn't full of pressure selling tactics, he was about facts--an expert on the make and model. He answered questions that I wasn't able to get answers to on my own. I thought I wanted a Countryman 4WD but after test driving it I decided it wasn't what I wanted, so I test drove a Countryman Cooper S--much better. Liked the way it handled and because it's lighter than the 4WD (with the same HP) it had the 'get-up-and-go' I wanted. I didn't make a commitment the day of my test dative. I told Blake I was going to think about it. The next two days I spent asking FB friends their experience with Mini. I stopped Mini owners in parking lots asking them about their vehicle and buying experience. My husband and I saw a Countryman in the Costco parking lot and asked the owner what her opinion on the Countryman. She raved about it! She gave me a lot of good information on what options I should get and to get the tire and wheel warranty (general consensus among Mini owners). She bought her Mini at Crevier and stills has it serviced there. She highly recommended the dealership. During my two day personal research period, I was not bombarded with emails and phone calls from the dealership. I got a nice thank you email from Blake, Peter (GM), and Amanda (Internet Manager) for considering their dealership. They gave me space and respected my boundaries. With all the information and research I conducted I decided on what I wanted in my Countryman Cooper S and which dealership I wanted to do business with. Built out my dream Countryman and emailed it to the dealership asking for a price. I got a fair price and told them I wanted to place my order. I came in a few days later to put down my deposit for my NEW MINI! The process was easy and fast! They didn't try to persuade me to add things I didn't need or want. NO SHIFTY TACTICS or PRESSURE! I was in and out and look forward to taking delivery in 6-8 weeks. TOTAL TIME SPENT with and at the dealership: Maybe 90 minutes. That includes test driving two cars, asking a lot of questions, placing my order, doing paperwork, and me chit-chatting (I talk a lot). The GM Peter and Internet Director Amanda thanked for my business. It was a genuine action of gratitude, not a hand shake and run. They both spent time showing us they appreciated our business and welcomed us to the Mini Family. Read more