Purchased my first car here and I'm highly satisfied
by 08/16/2019on
Francisco helped me with the car I wanted on my birthday, which was this Sunday that passed. He guided me and explained everything clearly. I felt like I was well taken care of and also felt good with my purchase. He was very kind and helpful. I left that dealer with the biggest smile on my face. I hope you can show this to Francisco, to show him how thankful I am for his service.
Sales Review
by 02/01/2018on
I have not bought a car since 2003 and it was a horrible experience but at Freeway Honda I had a great experience. No pressure sales or indifference just down home family people who was ready to answer my questions and get me the payment I needed to make the purchase work. Thank you so much for restoring my faith in how a customer is suppose to be treated. I just want to make a mention to John and Tracy for being so flexible and professional in dealing with the expectations I had. They came so close to what I ask for I could not say no. Tammie Kerr
Lacking transparency and honesty
by 08/25/2017on
Me and my wife came in to transfer my civic to her, we knew how they worked so we worked out what we thought was best for us, now my wife has gotten a good deal, while turning in mine has been a nightmare and still is, first of all the last payment was still standing while I made sure twice on the internet portal that I finished all the payments, I get there and they state that I'm missing a payment. My credit was excellent no doubts about that, to keep it short, we sign a document that states what they are going to take care of for me, what we didn't sign was what they promised: that I wouldn't have had any extra charges, little did I know I get charged for 714$ before I can close my account. Back and forth calls between them and honda financial services, and still I have to pay 575$. I am pretty angry right now, I learned my lesson. The message is that the salesman are trained to get as much money in for the company while not thinking of the buyer, even when they knew that we couldn't easily be fooled they still tried pulling off their tricks, I'm extremely disappointed by the dishonesty and lack of transparency buyers have to go through, and after that the false attempts to help sending me to call one another between the dealership and financial services. Now we are facing a charge where the funds were supposed to go towards our honeymoon. I guess that will have to wait.
Great Experience @ Freeway Honda
by 07/19/2017on
I walked in last night wanting to trade in my lease for a financed car, I was uneasy and I heard the process can be anything but enjoyable. Sam greeted me by as I entered the parking lot. From then on, my nerves eased I was in good hands. Side note, I leased a 2015 civic about 2 years ago and just got what was offered to me. Sam made sure to ask what I wanted and I walked out of the dealer with the car I sat eyes on when I first got there. Sam's professionalism, positive attitude and personality made sure I was taken care of during my time at the dealer. Diana helped by showing me the functions of the car and she as well did such an amazing job! I would recommend them both to my friends and family.
I love my new Odyssey
by 07/11/2017on
I found Freeway Honda online, and started the process of looking for me new Odyssey. Once I decided what I wanted and agreed on a price I came down to test drive the van. I was expecting some options to be on the van i was purchasing, but found out those options are on the next year models. I met John Shanholtzer and we hit it off right away. John showed me the different models available and also showed me the value I was getting with each one. I stuck with my original plan due to the value and cost savings i received. Wow what a van! I bought the Elite model and I could not be happier. This is my 4th Honda and I will never be sorry for spending a little extra money and getting the best. Thank you Freeway Honda and John Shanholtzer for the great experience.
Great customer service!!!
by 07/08/2017on
Jon and the folks at Freeway Honda went above and beyond to help us find the perfect vehicle for our growing family's needs, and made the experience of buying our new car an easy one. Thank you again, Jon and Freeway Honda!!!
Quick & Easy!
by 07/04/2017on
This was my first time buying a car from a dealer and to be completely honest I was terrified. I pictured it to be scary and intimidating, but at this dealer it's not! Juan M. was so amazing & helpful as well as his other associates. They made sure I got the best deal as a first time buyer.
Best Car Buying Experience !!!
by 06/27/2017on
This was my second car from Freeway Honda and I think I'm pretty much a customer of theirs for life now. The Staff is friendly, professional and knowledgeable. Big thanks to Sam for all the help. I absolutely love my new car!
Great place to look for a great car
by 06/22/2017on
As a first time buyer, I must say it was a great first experience. The staffs are nice, informative and helpful. A leasing process was done really smooth and easy. So happy with the Freeway Honda.
Exelent
by 05/31/2017on
At freeway Honda we received great service and had a variety of cars to choose from. I recommend it.
I like my new civic sedan
by 05/17/2017on
Really helpful people, they did a really great job and I love my new car!
Honda HR-V
by 05/16/2017on
The New 2017 Honda HR-V is exceptionally amazing. The salesman at the dealership where very helpful answered all of my questions and were patience with me when I wasn't sure about something. They helped me get the car of my dreams.
Satisfied Honda Driver
by 05/09/2017on
I absolutely LOVE my new car, the customer service at Freeway Honda was excellent. They went above and beyond to meet my needs.
Awesome Buying Experience
by 05/09/2017on
Awesome buying experience, John Shanholtzer goes above and beyond expectations and helped pick out the right vehicle and got me the right price! I will refer all my friends and family to him.
Great new car deal.
by 05/02/2017on
I went to Freeway Honda just to get an appraisal on my used 2012 civic and came out driving a brand new 2017 civic EX-T. Great experience with the sales representative and finance department, everything went smooth and easy.
Bad Experience
by 05/01/2017on
Arrived around 4p on Saturday looking for a used Honda Odyessy EX. They had two on the lot and after asking if we could look at one the sales person asked "are you going to move forward and buy today?" We said we are looking and are interested in this van but probably will not purchase it today. He passed us off to another sales rep who said he was going to bring the car around. After waiting for 10 minutes, the rep came back and said both models were being detailed and could not be brought around. He said they would be ready tomorrow and we could come back then. I quested him why they couldn't "pull" them so we take a quick look, he insisted they were not available. We left and ended up purchasing a Odyssey from another dealer.
Easy Peasy Experience
by 04/26/2017on
I was researching and in-person shopping around for more than 3 weeks for a good lease deal. The experience was stress free from the start. Juan Carlos got me the deal that I came in for and more. I felt that I could trust what he said. Something to consider is that the monthly payment I requested was set with the associate and store manager, no problem! Financial Manager's just doing his business trying to add on things I did not need. It's no big deal. I just needed to stick to my budget. I cannot wait to come back for future purchases.
Exceptional Customer Service. A new car buying experience you won't regret
by 04/08/2017on
As soon as I stepped into Freeway Honda and was greeted by Chris Rios I felt completely informed about the car I was interested in buying. He answered all my questions to my satisfaction and was very patient. To seal the deal general manager Sal Gutietrez was very personable and conscious of what I wanted to pay. Thank you all so much for the wonderful experience.
Came for preowned left with New HR-V
by 04/06/2017on
Very impressed with laid back sales approach. Like the title we came in to look at pre owned and came back for new HR-V. Victor Torres assisted us and I don't care much for salesmen but Victor changed that. He was very knowledgeable and showed us many cars we were interested in. Then he asked us are needs and desires in a vehicle. He then showed us the new HR-V and Civic hatchback. The HR-V was a perfect fit. We came back two days later and purchased and Victor took the time to go through all newest tech and any questions about our new car. Even helped set up bluetooth. I highly recommend this dealership as everyone we met to from the time we walked on site ( met Joe) to finance was very friendly and outstanding.
Great experience
by 03/29/2017on
They provide fast and fair service. Aldo took good care of us. This is our third Honda from Freeway Honda. I have been to other dealers who play games. This place is legit!!
Helpful, accommodating, and easy-going service.
by 03/21/2017on
Freeway Honda definitely has the selection but most importantly, the stress-free environment and helpful people. I always hear it passing of the Helpful Honda People but I was pleasantly surprised to experience it myself. I did my research, looked around and Freeway Honda came up with the best price. Got in touch with Jon via email who was very responsive but ended up with John to go for a test drive. The face that I didn't feel pushed help me make my decision faster. Came back later that day to sign papers with Jorge and everything went smoothly.
