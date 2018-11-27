1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Crevier provided one of the worst customer service experiences that I have ever encountered. For background: 1) This was my first car purchase ever; therefore I likely had more questions than the average customer 2) I purchased this car long distance 3) I wanted a very specific car with specific pricing/certification; extensive research led me to Crevier 4) pre-approved, with all of my paperwork/contacts ready to go to make the process easy 5) I stressed with all of my sales coverage from the beginning that this was a time sensitive transaction  moving cross country to a large city and had work within one week of making the move. My grievances can be summarized best by category, detailing who I dealt with. · Car delivery: During the sales process, Anthony told me that it would take 2-3 days to get my car delivered from CA to TX and they had a long standing relationship with the shipper (ie done many times before). This was a point that I quadruple-checked with him  I needed to get around (especially for work) and my father, already needing to go to CA, had offered to pick the car up for me. I opted for delivery  assuming my car would make it just as fast as my father could. The car was not SHIPPED until 2 weeks post signing paperwork. Three shipping deadlines given to me were missed over those 2 weeks  the estimated ship date on paperwork, one date given by Susan Otto and another by Anthony. Because of this, I spent ALOT of money renting a car.. The dealership NEVER offered me compensation or arrangement for a loaner because of THEIR mistake. Instead, I was called anxious amid apologies for things being out of their hands. Bottom-line, NO real responsibility for a major shortcoming in their service because they already had my money. · The Gender Gap: My father made all of the difference in my experience  without him, it wouldnt have happened at all. Susan Otto did not take me seriously in the beginning, though I gave her not one reason not to. Instantly, once my father called, everything came together and I got responses. For my car delivery, sales failed to explore other options for shipment until my father called. Susan Otto kept in contact  condescending replies and a promised delivery date that failed. My calls and emails to the general manager (Martyn) were ignored until then. However, when my father called  for the first time ever  they offered to explore another shipment company. · Professionalism: My first sales contact was Susan Otto via the email/internet chat. She didnt take me seriously and it was obvious from her email correspondence. Half-thought out responses, reluctance to get on the phone with me, reluctance to relay information; just generally rude. I requested in the beginning (more than once) that finance contact with my credit union  I wanted to address any problems regarding the cross-state transaction as soon as possible. Sales denied this request, saying there would be no issue ..well, there was. After signing my paperwork (ie leaving work to go pay for a notary and then mailing back the paperwork), sales contacted me to say that I had to do all new paperwork through BMW because of a credit union issue. They said my credit union could pay BMW back later (ie after theyve successfully racked up origination fees via a new loan). I had to leave work again, get a notary and submit all new paperwork. My only completely pleasant experience was working with Eli in finance; he was kind, thoughtful, patient and dependable in all of his correspondence. Martyn was also helpful in correcting a mistake DURING the sales process. However, after I signed papers, as noted above, he became completely unresponsive. As a bonus, if you ever car to take up a problem with a dealer with BMW headquarters  you might as well save your time. Corporate has no cohesive system for addressing anything done by an independent dealer, so just make sure youre dealing with a n honorable dealer in the first place. Crevier is not one of those. Read more