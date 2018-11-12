Capitol Buick GMC

service Rating

Gil from service Dept

by Rigoberto on 12/11/2018

Gil let me know what was going on with my truck . Very helpful .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service of 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe

by philpat on 11/10/2018

I have been taking my vehicle to this dealership for a number of years. The quality, integrity and professionalism of this organization begins with the Service Consultant, Mr. Dan Cash . He is the ultimate professional whom I have complete trust. The work on my vehicle has always reflected the same commitment to excellence that Mr. Cash and this dealership consistently displays.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Purchase Experience

by suavegabe on 08/24/2018

Excellent customer service with salesmen that are not pushy. We agreed upon a price before arriving at the dealership. Smooth transaction and enjoyable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
about our dealership

The Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG) is the Bay Area’s largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 17 brands in the Bay Area including: Capitol Buick GMC, Capitol Chevrolet, Capitol Ford, Capitol Genesis, Capitol Hyundai, Capitol Kia, Capitol Mazda, Capitol Subaru, Capitol Volkswagen, Concord Mazda, Fremont Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Nissan Sunnyvale, Oak Tree Mazda, Stevens Creek Infiniti, Team Chevrolet, Team Cadillac, Team Mazda and Team Hyundai. DGDG’s team of 1,200 employees is committed to making Happy Car Buyers with a Best-In-Class dealership experience and their No Brainer Pricing™. For more information, visit DGDG.com.

Amenities
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Vending Machines
Customer Lounge Area
Children's Play Facilities

