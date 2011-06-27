San Francisco Toyota

San Francisco Toyota

3800 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94118
Today 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of San Francisco Toyota

18 sales Reviews
143 cars in stock
0 new89 used54 certified pre-owned
Serving the San Francisco Bay Area since 1966, San Francisco Toyota knows that every vehicle purchase is an important decision. With that in mind, we ensure a no pressure environment for our customers. Our dealership is stocked with over 1,000 new and use vehicles, and over 10,000 available to us in the Bay Area. We offer sales at two locations - 3800 Geary Blvd. and 1701 Van Ness Ave., while offering services at 4099 Geary Blvd. and 1608 Van Ness Ave.

We proudly have a diverse team, speaking Cantonese, Chinese, Spanish, Tagalog, Vietnamese, and many more. In addition, we concentrate on customer expectations and focus on our customers' vehicles, ensuring that they are serviced and maintained during their ownership.

From every person at our dealership, we thank you. We appreciate the opportunity to earn your business.

2018 President's Award
2012 Toyota Board of Governors, recognizing the top 60 dealers nationwide for their excellence in sales and customer satisfaction.
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
Authorized Parts Store
Languages Spoken (7)
Russian
Indonesian
Tagalog
Vietnamese

