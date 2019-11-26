I walked in and Tariq greeted me. I informed him what I needed and I got the Clarity I wanted. Because the excellent service Tariq and the manager offered, I bought the service package as my expression of my gratitude. The best exprience I've ever had!
We on a 2018 Honda Crv, we have owned the vehicle for little more than a year and a 1/2, we went on a 3 week vacation and when we came home the battery was dead. We rarely drive this car we've put 7000 miles on it in 19 months. Dealership swapped out our battery, And had me on my way in little more than an hour
I had a great experience talking with Dario, Kai and Andrea. They were polite, flexible, and responsive. I appreciated the time they took to talk with me and the deal they gave me on the lease. I highly recommend Pacific Honda!
Worked with Jimmy and Ahmed - both very knowledgeable about the HRV I was inquiring about and showed me a lot of fun features of the car. Sales Managers Andrea and Mark were great. Andrea did not give up on me and persevered to get a deal that worked for my financial situation. Mark was great to answer all of my leasing questions as this is my first leased car.
I just bought a 2019 Honda Civic. The experience at Pacific Honda was wonderful. They went above and beyond to make sure I will be within my budget. The sales rep, Mike, was patient and friendly. Great experience!
Luis helped me get my battery replaced. He knew I was in a rush due to work and he got me handled in no time at all!!! Would definitely recommend this dealership and even Luis to anyone needing Honda service
I've purchased 3 Hondas from Pacific Honda, and it's because of their service dept.
I stopped by for a quick look at fluids, etc, before a road trip. They topped everything off, checked tires, battery, etc. for only $18. Great deal, and explained that I should come in after my trip for oil change. Very helpful, and a good deal, plus it was ready in less time than I thought.
