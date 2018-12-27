Land Rover San Diego

9455 Clayton Dr, San Diego, CA 92126
(888) 371-1574
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Land Rover San Diego

3.3
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Mr.

by Papaprl on 12/27/2018

Excellent buying experience using the Costco New Vehicle Purchasing Program

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
15 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Horrible service

by Luigy Plasencia on 05/16/2020

It has been over 7 weeks since I took my car in for repairs with no end in sight. Land rover San Diego is giving up and telling to call corporate for more run around. Worst experience with any car manufacturer and dealership I have had. Considering the price for a range rover the quality and service is unacceptable. Save your money and frustration by buying another make from another dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

First Land Rover

by jjrangerover on 04/04/2019

Excellent salesman, Daryl Docarmo, was very knowledgeable about cars. He was very courteous and patient. Negotiations were very smooth. He remained with us after closing to explain all car options and infotainment system. Daryl also provided good tips on keeping car working smoothly, and in good as new condition.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Mr.

by Papaprl on 12/27/2018

Excellent buying experience using the Costco New Vehicle Purchasing Program

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great sales person, great dealership!!!

by MarkZie on 07/08/2016

Daryl DoCarmo, our sales rep did an awesome job in making this car buying transaction an awesome experience, from 2000 miles away. I found the car on cars.com in San Diego, and we love in Atlanta.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

CPO vehicle sold at minimum safe tires, brakes, rotors

by LRSD_notagain on 07/01/2016

I converted from Escalade to Range Rover - believing that I would be getting equal or better SUV quality and features with luxury brand customer service and hopeful to become a brand loyalist. The marketing and product placement for these vehicles is convincing. The reality in my experience is sadly disappointing. I now tell anyone I know who owns a Land Rover to service it at another dealer and anyone considering the mistake of a purchase from this dealer to consider a different dealership or brand of vehicle altogether. My purchase was a Certified PreOwned Range Rover. I found out shortly afterwards that it was sold with tires that were only 1/32 within minimum CPO specifications and that the Land Rover San Diego service department themselves had recommended replacement. It was sold with brake pads that were reportedly within standard at time of sale and then 6,000 miles later in need of replacement (despite the dealership claiming that their pads are typically good for 25,000 miles). The front brake rotors were also apparently a hair within minimum specification. Buyer beware with Land Rover San Diego, apparently. I didn't think to take a CPO vehicle from a brand like Land Rover out to an independent mechanic to review for this type of shenanigan. Facing several thousand dollars in repairs and still optimistic, I contacted both dealership and corporate with the suggestion of different ways we might mutually contribute toward resolution of the issues and move forward in a positive light. Unfortunately, Land Rover corporate told me that the case was reviewed and that Land Rover San Diego's process is acceptable and that any dissatisfaction would have to be addressed with the independently owned and operated dealership. Land Rover San Diego Service, Sales, GSM, and Director of Operations have all sidestepped the issue. It appears that perhaps dealer staff, ownership, and corporate are OK doing business this way.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Berman is Best!

by MoconcTxorca8 on 02/29/2016

Went to Land Rover San Diego with a wish list for 2016 RR HSE SPORT Td6. Austin Berman called me a week later and had found the almost identical build at another dealer. Went above and beyond for this customer. Thanks Austin!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Great Experience

by George92130 on 12/23/2015

We saw an ad online and visited the dealership on a Friday evening around 6:15 pm and drove home with our new car around 8:30 pm. Matt Deep treated us like he wants to be treated. The ad unit was still there, the price has not changed. Everything went smooth and quick. This experience was one of my most pleasant and definitely the fastest car leasing experience. Thank you Matt and your team!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

FRAUD

by michael219 on 10/17/2015

FRAUD!!!!! Stay away from this dealership and all people involved with it, especially Michael Brand and David Drake, manager Jon and the owner Jason. They took in mt brand new 2015 Suburban which was owned for cash and leased me (at least I thought they did) a 2015 Supercharged $105,000 vehicle. After signing all documents with me I was supposed to receive a $6,000 check back and registration with plates. Not only did I not receive any of the above, they started calling me 3 days later telling me that they couldn't get the lease approved and I had to buy the car. They told me the lease is no longer an option and "I can finance it at 16%" and that's my only option. I am continuously being ignored and my temporary registration is expiring. Not only that but they provided me with a temporary registration which shows JP Morgan Chase as the lessor. I am filing legal action action against all parties involved: JP Morgan, Land Rover, Land Rover San Diego, and all individuals involved in this transaction. These people are [non-permissible content removed] and there is a reason they have negative reviews on yelp and google. What they did is illegal and they will be sued accordingly

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

Love my Evoque

by Kathybriz on 07/06/2015

Will Foster at Land Rover San Diego did a great job of selling us this beautiful car. Very knowledgeable and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

great customer service (-:

by duiiiaa on 05/08/2015

My experience purchasing a car from Noel Kepela at Land Rover San Diego was excellent. The professionalism and thoroughness throughout the entire process was exceptional. I will definitely do a business with him again in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Best sales experience

by dsr5 on 05/01/2015

Our experience buying a car from Matthew Deep at Land Rover San Diego was excellent. Everything from the moment we walked in the door until the day Matthew personally delivered our car to us. The professionalism and thoroughness throughout the entire process was exceptional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Range Rover-worthy service department

by RR_2008 on 04/24/2014

I fully trust Land Rover San Diego with my 2008 Range Rover maintenance and repair needs. I anticipate that my vehicle will have a long life because of the excellent care it receives at this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

50/50

by ssp1 on 08/29/2007

Sometimes service has been great. Solved problems without any issue. Othertimes I felt like I was bothering them. Overall the Service was good. I have brought two vehicles there for service, both Land Rovers purchased from another dealer. Parts - horrible. they dont know parts, and they certainly dont seem to care about the customer. I purchased several items there. When I asked questions no one seemed to know the answer. Go figure! When i purchased a dog guard gate for the LR3, they sort of tossed me a previously opened box and stated they had no time that week to install it. I asked (because the box was prev opened) whether all the parts were in there. I took the gate to an independant service center for Land rovers and they installed it. Of course some parts were missing and the guy from theparts dept was difficult to deal with. I dont recommend going there for parts unless you need something simplle like a coffee cup.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
sales Rating

So So on Sales and Service

by ssp1 on 08/29/2007

I have gone to Mirimar a few times- both to buy a new or used land rover. The First time, and to be fair this is pre-renovation back in March of 2004, the salesperson was nice but did not seem interested in selling me a land rover. There was no follow up and very poor product knowledge. She almost down sold the vehicle. I went a few months later to land rover mission viejo and had a much better experience. Purchase a 2001 Disco II The second time was May 2006 and I was looking for a new LR3 or a certified Range Rover. The sales person seemed annoyed that I showed up within a 1/2 hour of closing. Later that month i leased an 06 LR3 from Land Rover Mission Viejo.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
