1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I bought a used Accord with 90K miles on it in mid May, 2016 . It's been 6 weeks and I've taken it in three times (twice in the first 2 weeks of possession) since for problems with the air conditioner and electrical. When I spoke with the general manger about my frustration, I expected the dealership to take steps to remedy the problem. I bought the car for less than $5000 and now, it needs close to $2000 in repairs. I was asked repeatedly, "how long do you think a dealership should be responsible for a used car once it's sold?" It wasn't "certified used", but the salesman sold us the car on the assumption that it was a solid, working car, not one that would be fraught with expensive repair problems within days of taking ownership of it. How long should the dealership be responsible? More time than this! I've owned only Hondas for close to forty years and the "product" is usually reliable. In this case, the dealership was not reliable and I will be taking my business elsewhere. I urge you to do the same. Read more