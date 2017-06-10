Marin Honda
Customer Reviews of Marin Honda
Great Day at Marin Honda!
by 10/06/2017on
My mother bought a new Honda Fit yesterday! Michael Kaplan helped us through the purchase process and we had a great time with him. He was so polite, helpful and we enjoyed our time there. Thank you Mr. Kaplan and Marin Honda!
Pick a different Honda dealership
by 07/02/2016on
I bought a used Accord with 90K miles on it in mid May, 2016 . It's been 6 weeks and I've taken it in three times (twice in the first 2 weeks of possession) since for problems with the air conditioner and electrical. When I spoke with the general manger about my frustration, I expected the dealership to take steps to remedy the problem. I bought the car for less than $5000 and now, it needs close to $2000 in repairs. I was asked repeatedly, "how long do you think a dealership should be responsible for a used car once it's sold?" It wasn't "certified used", but the salesman sold us the car on the assumption that it was a solid, working car, not one that would be fraught with expensive repair problems within days of taking ownership of it. How long should the dealership be responsible? More time than this! I've owned only Hondas for close to forty years and the "product" is usually reliable. In this case, the dealership was not reliable and I will be taking my business elsewhere. I urge you to do the same.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Used Car Burn
by 06/29/2014on
We bought a beautiful Accord that has kept us happy for 11 years. Since then we've bought a Civic with great results, but where we too got burned was buying a used car. We got a Toyota Camry that obviously made someone else mad as well, because they traded it in. Along with the horrible mechanical problems, and oil leaks, we have never experienced a car like this before that seemed to self destruct. Every time you got out of the car, you would find another mystery part in your hand, lap or on the floor. You're probably going to think an employee wrote this, but I highly recommend buying a NEW HONDA! We bought another used car, ironically from a Sonoma County Honda dealership, and it too burned large volumes of oil. I do trust Marin Honda to sell me a quality newHonda at a good price!
Bought a certified trouble for $30K + tax
by 07/19/2013on
The sales people are smooth and online pricing is competitive. Where they make money is by dumping used cars as certified by simply topping off fluids and slapping on a warranty. I bought an CPO Odyssey and it has already spent 20 days in warranty repairs that somehow the 150-point inspection missed. Contacting the dealer, he basically said "Thats what you get for a used car."
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Manager was a can-do Guy
by 04/02/2012on
My experience here was mixed. The initial salesperson was young and inexperienced but quite pleasant, he was replaced by an older gent that seemed to be entirely deaf to my concerns and questions. Eventually he was replaced by the manager who was both intelligent and well informed. In the end however, the car I wanted was bought by the dealer for about 1800$ too much considering the damage to the vehicle. The windshield was broken, a lamp was out, and there were deep scratches in the bumper. The manager was willing to make repairs - but at the deal I was looking for, they would have had to come out of my own pocket. I had to pass - there are undamaged cars at the price point I am looking for out there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 01/09/2012on
I purchased my Honda Accord from this dealership because of their response to all of my requests for information and comparison of sales price. I was able to get the exact model I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes