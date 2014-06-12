Peter Pan BMW
Customer Reviews of Peter Pan BMW
Internet sales manager unwilling to discuss over internet
by 12/06/2014on
I contacted this dealer through the edmunds site. The internet sales manager was unwilling to discuss anything over the internet. The reasons given via email were a) lease quotes are complex calculations and cannot be sent via email, and b) he did not want his prices shopped around. I bought my 5 series from another dealer the next day.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Never Grow up, Buy the Car U like from Peter Pan
by 04/02/2013on
I had been to a lot of BMW dealerships and to be honest I found most of the reception quite cool & pretentious. Peter Pan has a comfortable atmosphere. Bob G. is a straight forward sales person who was very helpful in coming to a final decision on buying a new X1
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
