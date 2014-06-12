Skip to main content
Internet sales manager unwilling to discuss over internet

by benz2bmw on 12/06/2014

I contacted this dealer through the edmunds site. The internet sales manager was unwilling to discuss anything over the internet. The reasons given via email were a) lease quotes are complex calculations and cannot be sent via email, and b) he did not want his prices shopped around. I bought my 5 series from another dealer the next day.

4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Never Grow up, Buy the Car U like from Peter Pan

by twavo on 04/02/2013

I had been to a lot of BMW dealerships and to be honest I found most of the reception quite cool & pretentious. Peter Pan has a comfortable atmosphere. Bob G. is a straight forward sales person who was very helpful in coming to a final decision on buying a new X1

