5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The wife and I were looking for a new Honda Pilot and we chose Weseloh Honda because it was right down the street and I ve had my other Honda s serviced there for quite some time. My mom also bought her Honda here. Robert D. was our salesman, he greeted us as soon as we got out of the car. We told him what we wanted, took a quick test drive, then sat down to negotiate the price. The beginning price was not what we wanted and I showed him a listing from Buena Park Honda for the same car that was significantly less. He was able to come down to match the price without too much grief. We were particular in our color choice; we wanted the white EX with leather. They did not have any in stock, so they had to call other dealerships to get one over, which they did by the next morning. Then came the financing. My credit had been spotless in years past, but due to some ill-advised partnerships, has suffered over the past few years. My wife had some bad credit items from back in the day, so we were worried about financing. He mentioned the 0.9% promotion, to which I thought we had no chance. We did not qualify, but they insisted to fight on our behalf and were able to get the financing company to approve it. All in all, a wonderful car buying experience. The staff at Weseloh is so helpful and friendly. Robert was a great salesman and did whatever he could to appease our particular needs. Jesse, the financing manager, was great as well. Five stars for the dealership and five stars for Robert. Read more