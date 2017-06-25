Ocean Honda of San Juan Capistrano
Customer Reviews of Ocean Honda of San Juan Capistrano
Thanks to Robert De Leon of Ocean Honda
by 06/25/2017on
Purchased our Honda Accord from Robert and Ocean Honda around 3 months ago. We love our new vehicle. Robert provided excellent service and worked with us to meet our needs. Highly recommended!
Great Experience
by 04/19/2017on
Purchased 2 cars from Ocean Honda recently. The sales team worked hard to get us the exact cars we wanted at a fair price as well as giving a fair price for our trade-ins. They made the process as quick and easy as possible.
Unbelievable service and pricing
by 02/12/2017on
I walked in to this dealer with upside down equity in a previous model Honda. I didn't expect to be able to trade it for much and had little hope of getting the new car I really wanted. That's when Robert de Leon and Sam Said stepped in and changed my life. Hands down the best sales reps I've ever met. They were understanding, patient, extremely accommodating, highly informative, well knowledged and overall very personable and friendly guys to get to know. Working with his manager, not only did Robert get me $1000 more than my original trade-in appraisal, they dropped the price substantially on my dream car, gave me a $500 military bonus, showed me how to refund $2500 of my previous warranty and gave me competitive pricing on all the options. I sighed with relief, having nearly closed the gap on my negative equity. Unbelievable great service. To top it off the Finance Manager, Ali Fallah, made the signing and finance process fast, easy and completely honest with full disclosure. I'm used to feeling like I've been blindsided at dealerships; these guys went the extra mile to keep me and my wife informed. I can't appreciate that enough. We walked in with doubts and left with a brand new car, fully loaded, big smiles and more optimism than I've ever received from a dealership. Every single one of them invited us to field any questions to them and vowed to serve as our personal contacts if we ever needed help, day or night. Me and my wife couldn't be happier. Thank you all so much, I need friends like these guys in my life. Seriously, you're awesome.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mom & I love, love, love this place!
by 02/07/2017on
Our experience at Ocean Honda was FABULOUS, even at the finance guy's desk! Car Dealers can be high pressure and exhausting but NOT at Ocean Honda! Robert de Leon, our Honda guy, was amazing. Low key, informative, so accommodating and patient. Mom bought the Accord and loves it. Thanks Robert and Ocean Honda for being the #1 pros at what you do. p.s. love, mom!
Honda HR-V
by 03/29/2016on
Just bought a brand new HR-V from Robert De Leon at Ocean Honda. He was so informative and nice. No pressure, which I really appreciated. I had a time crunch to be out of the Finance office by a certain time, so I would not be late for work. Robert promised me, and kept his promise that I would be done in time. I'm had some extras added to the car, and it would not be ready to pick up until the next day. I was not going to be off work until 9:00 pm, so Robert offered to bring the car to me during my lunch hour. Such awesome customer service!! Robert and Ocean Honda went above and beyond my expectations. I strongly recommend you visit Robert at Ocean Honda if you're in the market to buy a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lease of a 2013 Honda Fit Sport
by 06/27/2013on
I have purchased or leased many vehicles over the past twenty-plus years and usually, I take my time to research the cars thoroughly. But on this occasion, my need was more pressing, as I had to replace an increasingly unreliable and unsafe vehicle. I test drove some other brands but, the combination of features, reliability and value were not there. I was determined to make a practical choice and was looking at the 2013 Honda Fit Sport based on some prior research and a test drive I had done at Weseloh Honda in San Juan Capistrano some time ago. The Fit was economical, roomy (for a small car), simple and fun to drive. I met Bennett D., the internet sales manager at Weseloh Honda on that initital test drive and had a very good experience but, decided not to buy at that time. On this occasion, I called him again regarding my interest in the Fit and after a brief phone conversation, he sent me a detailed quote. I took a day or two to weigh my decision then went to Weseloh on a Sunday and found that Bennett was out of town that day. However, he had mentioned to me previously, that if I came in while he was away I should see Nora K. I met Nora that day and she was a delight. Not only was she knowledgeable about the product, she was patient and answered all of my questions with a smile. It was the best experience I have ever had in leasing a new vehicle! I cannot say enough about the pleasant professionalism of Nora, Bennett and the team at Weseloh Honda San Juan Capistrano. Thank you, I love the car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Weseloh Honda and Al F.
by 05/30/2013on
When I visited the dealership I did not intend to buy a Honda that day. However, Al F. was extremely helpful and answered all my questions. He is very knowledgeable about the product (a CRV) and made the car buying process very easy. He was respectful of my time. When I went to the paperwork side of the process, that too was virtually painless, very professionally done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
new car purchase
by 05/20/2013on
Buying our new Accord at Weseloh Honda was a very relaxing and pleasant experience. Al F. was thorough and professional. The time he spent with us was greatly appreciated. Everyone at Weseloh Honda was friendly, gracious and above all helpful. We would recommend Weseloh Honda and Al F. to anyone in the market for a new car. Steve
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Kalvin T.
by 05/16/2013on
In a world where car salesman have the connection to skepticism and con-artists, Kalvin is a not only a breath of fresh air but a shining star in what would otherwise be a dark and gloomy space. When I first met him, I knew my wife and I were in a good place and good hands. Kalvin is NOT a salesman but rather a genuine and honest human being who only cared about what we needed and wanted to pay. Throughout the entire process, he was always available, transparent and accommodating. He made sure that all our needs were met and went above and beyond the call of duty. Specifically, he worked around normal business hours to provide us with our cars as we couldn't logistically both come to get both cars. Kalvin picked me up from work, then my wife and drove us to the dealership to get both our cars. Oh, did I mention he was great with our son (17months)?!? He was patient and understanding as we had to work around our sons schedule and when we test drove the cars, Kalvin sat in the back with our son and if our son liked him - then you know he is good in our book :). If you haven't been considering a Honda or even if you are/were - you should definitely speak with Kalvin. He will never push you but rather guide you around you want and need. A job well done from a stand out individual. Thank you Kalvin!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Very comfortable buying experience
by 04/20/2013on
The Best car-buying experience I have ever had- new or used! Nora K facilitated my experience in buying a previously used Honda by being the most informative, honest, resourceful, helpful and patient salesperson I have ever met! She answered all of my questions and researched to find any info she didn't immediately know. Other car salespeople ignored some questions or made up answers they didn't know (other dealerships). She cared about matching a car to my needs and was patient through the entire process. She even facilitated delivery for me. This is my 4th Honda but my best experience in buying. Thank you Nora K !!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great internet sale experience with Kalvin at Weseloh
by 04/01/2013on
Kalvin made me comfortable, answered all my questions, was fun and nice. All the folks at Weseloh were nice and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Fantastic Experience at Weseloh Honda!
by 03/30/2013on
I LOVE my new 2013 Honda Pilot Touring! I have nothing but positive things to say about Robert D. and Weseloh Honda. Robert was extremely helpful and professional. He answered every question I had from specifics of the car, to negotiating a price. I had done my homework with many other dealers, but Robert is why I chose to visit him at Weseloh first when I was ready to make a purchase. He worked with us and got us a fantastic deal! I would recommend Weseloh Honda and Robert D. to anyone interested in the market looking for a professional, friendly and fair dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you Kelvin T. for a great buying experience!
by 03/17/2013on
The last time I bought a car was 12 years ago. I don't remember it as a "pleasant" experience, so I was partially dreading purchasing a new one. I started doing research on vehicle options, shopping around online, and came to the conclusion that a Honda Pilot EX would work for me and my family. I sent out an inquiry through Edmunds site to the Wesesloh Honda dealership after reading highly positive reviews from past customers about them. Kalvin Toy responded promptly and sent me a price sheet that got my attention. No one else was quoting that low. Made an appointment to test drive the car, liked it, Kalvin patiently answered all my questions about the car including finance terms and I left to think it over and continue my research. Came back the next day and left with a new car. No switch and bait, no hidden fees, professional and friendly staff . a very straight forward process that I truly appreciate! Colleen C.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks Dennis Preston for the Great Service
by 03/08/2013on
Recently, I had a chance to buy a new car...2013 CRV... for my wife from your dealership.My brother recommended I talk with Dennis P. seeing he had bought a couple cars from him and spoke highly about how Dennis treated and worked with him. I had already secured a possible purchase with Honda Poway but after contacting Dennis I decided to buy from you guys. What sealed the deal was the fact that Dennis gave me a good price, was straight forward, friendly and I didn't have to try and haggle back and backforth to get a good deal. he gave me exactly what he said he would and found the right color and interior color for my wife. I was actually excited to sign the paperwork on this purchase. I honestly have never enjoyed buying from dealers because of the process which usually comes with alot of pressure to do the deal right now...so to find someone like Dennis made the process enjoyable for me. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend him to all my friends and I'm actually thinking of buying a civic from him in the near future. I've been a flight attendant for 33 years for Delta Airlines and I certainly know good customer service when I get it and Dennis gave me excellent service. Thanks for the great service. We love our new car and I feel I made a new friend in Dennis from my car purchasing experience. Matt and Yvonne Brunet Oceanside, Ca.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Weseloh Honda Internet Sales Manager Bennett D was awesome!
by 02/28/2013on
I was very impressed with Bennett D of Weseloh Honda Internet Sales Although our schedules prevented us from getting together to close the deal on a car, it was my loss. I was looking for a Honda Pilot with Touring Package and had requested quotes from local dealers using the USAA Car Buying service. Although several dealers responded with great price quotes on the vehicle that I requested, none had the interior/exterior color combo that I wanted. When I sent an email to Bennett D at Weseloh Honda, he responded with a comprehensive and detailed email quote that included the sales price, lease payment, down payment, and money factor. His quote both met the best price of the other dealers and beat their monthly lease payments. No other dealer was willing to give me a detailed email or phone quote. I highly recommend that you contact Bennett at Weseloh Honda if you are looking for a competitive price and lease rate on a new Honda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Robert D- Salesman of the Year
by 02/25/2013on
My husband and I went to Weseloh Honda a few weeks ago. We were greeted by Robert D and assisted us in our car search. My husband meticulously asked questions and they were sincerely answered. We ended up taking home my brand new Honda Accord. I would strongly recommend Mr. Robert D on your next car purchase. He is a man you can trust.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 02/05/2013on
The wife and I were looking for a new Honda Pilot and we chose Weseloh Honda because it was right down the street and I ve had my other Honda s serviced there for quite some time. My mom also bought her Honda here. Robert D. was our salesman, he greeted us as soon as we got out of the car. We told him what we wanted, took a quick test drive, then sat down to negotiate the price. The beginning price was not what we wanted and I showed him a listing from Buena Park Honda for the same car that was significantly less. He was able to come down to match the price without too much grief. We were particular in our color choice; we wanted the white EX with leather. They did not have any in stock, so they had to call other dealerships to get one over, which they did by the next morning. Then came the financing. My credit had been spotless in years past, but due to some ill-advised partnerships, has suffered over the past few years. My wife had some bad credit items from back in the day, so we were worried about financing. He mentioned the 0.9% promotion, to which I thought we had no chance. We did not qualify, but they insisted to fight on our behalf and were able to get the financing company to approve it. All in all, a wonderful car buying experience. The staff at Weseloh is so helpful and friendly. Robert was a great salesman and did whatever he could to appease our particular needs. Jesse, the financing manager, was great as well. Five stars for the dealership and five stars for Robert.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent Customer Service. Easy, Painless Non-Gimmicky Experience.
by 01/04/2013on
I arrived on the Weseloh lot a bit frustrated and tired from visiting various dealers in South County and getting the usual dealership runaround. I was greeted by Robert D. who recommended we take the Civic I was interested in for a test drive. He allowed me to speak, explaining my situation and what was important to me in a vehicle. He wasn't ever pushy and was always kind and respectful. Once inside the sales office, Robert handed me a paper giving me the lease breakdown (the terms were easy to compute because the deal was part of a recent promotion). I had crunched the numbers prior to my visit and Robert's figures were exactly, to the number, what I expected. No games. No going back and forth to the sales manager. None of it. I signed the papers and left the dealership in just a few short hours. I am very grateful for all Robert did for me and appreciate his honest manner in dealing with me. I will be back to purchase future vehicles and, in a few short days, have already recommended Weseloh several times.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
EASY AND PLEASANT EXPERIENCE
by 11/15/2012on
I drove a Honda CR-V at a local dealer. Their discount was meager. Shopping the Internet I had several quotes that were lower. When the quote from Weseloh came in it was significantly lower. I was on the phone immediately to confirm the car's availability and to see if there were any dealer added accessories. There were none. Within an hour the wife and I were on our way to Weseloh about 75 miles from our house. When we arrived the car was waiting and ready for a test drive. I said we'd buy it. Without any pressure some options and services were offered and we declined. Our salesman was Kalvin T. and the business rep was Jesse M. It was a pleasure to buy a car here. A couple of days later Kalvlin T. phoned to see if all was right; there were two letters from Mr. T. and the general sales manager stressing we should contact them if anything about the car or purchase was not to our satisfaction. This is my first Honda and after two weeks and 700 miles I can state this is the best vehicle I have ever owned!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Amazing Buying Experience!
by 09/22/2012on
I had a great car buying experience this past weekend working with Bennett D. at Wessloh Honda in San Juan Capistrano. Right from the start, Bennett was professional, responsive and fast. He seemed to anticipate my needs and made sure I was comfortable and happy with every step of the process. I ve had good car buying experiences before (and a few bad ones), but this one was the best! Thank you Bennett and the Wesseloh Honda team!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Honda Customer
by 09/19/2012on
I worked with Safwat "AUDI" A. when purchasing my used Honda. He was congenial and happy to answer all my questions. He emphasized his desire to make the process easy for me, and even drove me to Enterprise and back to drop off my car rental!! Thanks Audi!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes