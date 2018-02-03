5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We can negotiate for the price of the car, for more reasonable price. They are willing to go below the MSRP price, and this could go for few thousand dollars discount if negotiated reasonably. Our case has a total price of around $27000-28000 Volkswagen Passat SE w/ technology, and we were able to get a huge discount out of this. Look for the sales manager, Ray, as he is willing to help. Read more