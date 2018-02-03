Volkswagen of Stevens Creek
Customer Reviews of Volkswagen of Stevens Creek
Glynn
03/02/2018
Quick. Bought by email. No haggle. A good deal. Good selection of inventory. No pressure. He understood what was important to me.
Happy Customer.
03/01/2018
The turn around time was really quick. The negotiation was crisp and clear. Nice gentlemen in the dealership. Overall the complete Car trade experience was really good :)
e-Golf at Stevens Creek VW
03/01/2018
Norm was straight forward and very nice, there were no games or hidden fees or anything like that. Easiest and most enjoyable car buying experience I ever had.
Your Recent Sales Visit to Stevens Creek Volkswagen
03/01/2018
The list is too long to tell, but what I can say is that when I am there, I feel like I am among family. Joe Castelino makes every experience a joy.
Finer Service
02/26/2018
Scott Yaeger, Travis, and the person who showed me the features of the car were very proper about how a person should be treated. For me, it became very easy to buy my car. I was comfortable. I wasn't even tired after buying it. I appreciate when people have fine gestures and manners to treat potential clients.
Travis was great! Thank you for the help!
02/26/2018
Travis was great! Thank you for understanding our needs. Working with you was the best part of our experience! Best of luck!
Passat
02/26/2018
Hassle free experience and friendly staff. Thourough explanantion of the vehicle and service process. Listened to my request and accomodated accordingly
Got our e-Golf
02/24/2018
Great service, knowledgeable sales people, and a good selection of automobiles. We were able to purchase the e-Golf same day, and they work with CUDL!
2016 jetts
02/24/2018
Everyone was very helpful and knowledgeable. Was showed multiple options but was able to settle on a Jetta for our daughter. The overall process was very easy and painless.
Stellar service from Stevens Creek Volkswagen
02/20/2018
Both the sales and finance staff went out of their way to make sure I was satisfied with my deal. Many thanks to both Bob and Red for incredible service!!
Stevens Creek Volkswagen
02/11/2018
This is the second time we've bought a car from SCVW. The best part are the people. Honest, fun, no pressure. Pete was great to work with and made the whole thing pain free.
easy process from test drive to lease
02/06/2018
Overall, the staff was very friendly. I was greeted by the floor manager and he quickly made sure that I was able to test drive the car I wanted and hooked up with a salesperson who could help me. From there, the sales process went smoothly.
Great experience!
02/01/2018
Pete was the best, he made the entire process very painless and easy! I will definitely buy my next VW here when my lease runs out
care for the returning customer
01/29/2018
Our Salesman Pete was very flexible and open to our requests. He was present at the dealership the very next day so that he can hand the keys over to us and explain the functions. Good Service
Stevens Volkswagen 2017
01/29/2018
It was a little stressful at negotiating...The but when it was all done I was happy but wished I had 2 sets of keys instead of one
2017 Volkswagen Passat SE w/ Technology
01/20/2018
We can negotiate for the price of the car, for more reasonable price. They are willing to go below the MSRP price, and this could go for few thousand dollars discount if negotiated reasonably. Our case has a total price of around $27000-28000 Volkswagen Passat SE w/ technology, and we were able to get a huge discount out of this. Look for the sales manager, Ray, as he is willing to help.
Buyer
01/03/2018
From start to finish the staff was very great. I felt that they were very knowledgeable, friendly and respectful. They made us feel comfortable and welcome. They were just as excited about the car as I was. I trusted the sales team was doing their best to meet our needs. Great dealership!
VW visit
01/03/2018
Quick and easy. Staffs were very friendly. Was looking for a specific kind of car and the staffs went above and beyond trying to locate one for us.
Experience sharing
01/01/2018
Pete was good and knowledgeable. I had a decent experience at the shop. Last but not least, we love the vehicle a lot.
Bill and Pete were amazing
01/01/2018
Bill and Pete were great, helped us on a 2018 Tiguan. they walked us thru the process and helped every second along the way.
Knox Review
12/15/2017
Very quick, easy and smooth transaction. Able to look at a lot of various options and a few different test drives. Nice people.
